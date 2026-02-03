The Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles, From Hollywood Icons to Eastside Hideaways

Whether you’re a longtime Angeleno craving a bespoke staycation or a first-time visitor hoping to steer clear of chaotic resorts that cater to tourists, boutique hotels offer a more intimate experience in Los Angeles. In addition to heightened exclusivity and cozy accommodations, independent properties with fewer than 100 rooms and private management yield more attentive, less overtly corporate service, which goes a long way in a city like L.A.

Ready to explore your options? Chateau Marmont and Sunset Tower Hotel are historic accommodations that have remained top-tier competitors in the hospitality landscape since the 1920s. Places like The Prospect Hollywood and Petit Ermitage are maximalist havens that emphasize design-forward spaces, while Silver Lake Pool & Inn and Cara Hotel cater to travelers hoping to stay closer to East Los Angeles. If enjoying an ocean view is at the top of your priorities, look no further than The Georgian, or consider Calamigos Ranch Resort and see what Malibu has to offer beyond the beach.

From a hip Hollywood property that doubles as a members’ club to a refurbished motel located in the heart of Beverly Grove, we’ve rounded up the best boutique hotels to book in Los Angeles.