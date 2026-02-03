The Best Boutique Hotels in Los Angeles, From Hollywood Icons to Eastside Hideaways
Whether you’re a longtime Angeleno craving a bespoke staycation or a first-time visitor hoping to steer clear of chaotic resorts that cater to tourists, boutique hotels offer a more intimate experience in Los Angeles. In addition to heightened exclusivity and cozy accommodations, independent properties with fewer than 100 rooms and private management yield more attentive, less overtly corporate service, which goes a long way in a city like L.A.
Ready to explore your options? Chateau Marmont and Sunset Tower Hotel are historic accommodations that have remained top-tier competitors in the hospitality landscape since the 1920s. Places like The Prospect Hollywood and Petit Ermitage are maximalist havens that emphasize design-forward spaces, while Silver Lake Pool & Inn and Cara Hotel cater to travelers hoping to stay closer to East Los Angeles. If enjoying an ocean view is at the top of your priorities, look no further than The Georgian, or consider Calamigos Ranch Resort and see what Malibu has to offer beyond the beach.
From a hip Hollywood property that doubles as a members’ club to a refurbished motel located in the heart of Beverly Grove, we’ve rounded up the best boutique hotels to book in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Boutique Hotels Worth Booking
Chateau Marmont
- 8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Home to a rich history of elite Hollywood soirées and scandal, Chateau Marmont is the grand dame of Sunset Boulevard. Room styles vary between suites, cottages and bungalows, and with just 63 of them, guests are immersed in a private playground that still sees regular appearances from A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé and Quentin Tarantino. Chateau Marmont prides itself on being a home away from home; expect cozy, apartment-style amenities like full-sized kitchens, window-side dining tables and quiet courtyards. Even dinner at the Chateau is wildly exclusive, as non-hotel guests will find getting a reservation pretty difficult. Though you might get lucky with an online booking via Resy, your best bet is to call directly at least a couple of weeks in advance. However, if you’re staying overnight, the hotel will happily prioritize your reservation. Before sitting down for diver scallops and a melted Raclette cheese board, sip a martini or old-fashioned at the charming, gothic-esque bar.
The Prospect Hollywood
- 1850 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Prospect Hollywood is a maximalist dream that’s hidden in plain sight. This one-Michelin-Key property features 24 bespoke rooms adorned with colorful decor, retro accents and vintage furnishings. From the bright, busy wallpaper to the designer pillows and claw-foot bathtubs, The Prospect takes a design-first approach to hospitality, paying tribute to the city’s glamorous Golden Age history. Enjoy a complimentary spread of fresh fruit, pastries and coffee from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., along with fine wines and cocktails in the vibrant lobby lounge until 11 p.m.
Calamigos Ranch Resort & Spa
- 327 Latigo Canyon Rd, Malibu, CA 90265
Tucked away in the Santa Monica Mountains, Calamigos Ranch Resort offers a woodsy alternative to the typical beach vacation in Malibu. This 52-room property is modern yet warm, boasting bohemian accents that play into the luxury hotel’s premier wellness programming. The holistic spa offers a serene place for visitors to unwind and reset with a signature massage or Platinum Hydrafacial, while the 24-hour fitness center ensures you can break a sweat in between your pilates and sound bath sessions. Those wanting the best of both worlds can also take a quick 10-minute drive over to the private Calamigos Beach Club, where you’ll find private lounge chairs, paddleboards and a chic restaurant that’s exclusive to hotel guests.
The Georgian Hotel
- 1415 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Thanks to its bright teal and yellow Art Deco exterior, The Georgian Hotel shines as one of Santa Monica’s most iconic and recognizable buildings. Located in the heart of Ocean Avenue, the historic landmark keeps things glamorous with avant-garde decor, sweeping ocean views and attentive touches such as a “Press for Champagne” call button in certain suites. There are 84 rooms in total, including 28 suites, along with two on-site dining options. Sirena is an airy al fresco eatery found on the lush terrace, while The Georgian Room is an old-school steakhouse with speakeasy vibes and live music nightly. The property is within walking distance of everything from the Santa Monica Pier to the Third Street Promenade.
Sunset Tower Hotel
- 8358 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located along the historic Sunset Strip, this 81-room hotel has played host to Hollywood icons. Former guests include Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra, to name just a few. Today, the moody and timeless Sunset Tower Hotel remains a celebrity hot spot, and it’s virtually impossible to visit the famed Tower Bar on any given evening and not see at least one actor, singer or high-profile producer. For one of the most legendary dining experiences in Los Angeles, order one of the Tower Bar’s famous ice-cold martinis alongside the signature burger. The elegant rooms and suites offer panoramic city views from floor-to-ceiling windows, while deep-set limestone baths offer a place to relax following a busy day of sightseeing around West Hollywood.
Petit Ermitage
- 8822 Cynthia St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Quirky, upbeat and eclectic are just a few words to describe the bespoke escape that is Petit Ermitage. This West Hollywood haven features 80 individually decorated rooms, each with its own loud, busy personality. Some suites showcase a vintage appeal with classic oil paintings and custom furnishings, while others take a more royal approach with Art Deco accents, bright colors, gold-framed mirrors and textured walls. Some rooms even have gilded fireplaces and kitchenettes, for every type of getaway. On the rooftop, a rustic furnace is surrounded by plush couches covered in bohemian pillows and fur throws, setting the perfect scene for a cotton-candy sunset above the city.
Cara Hotel
- 1730 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Looking for a quiet yet stylish stay near Los Feliz? Cara Hotel looks like a hotel you’d find tucked away along the Mediterranean coast. All 60 rooms are clean and elegant, and guests can choose between courtyard or balcony rooms. There is no designated spa or wellness center, but in-room Italian travertine soaking tubs offer a peaceful respite from the outside world, while the courtyard’s lush palm leaves, olive trees and reflecting pool create a sense of privacy and seclusion. Whether you’re craving a cappuccino in the morning or a cocktail in the afternoon, Cara Bar adds a pop of color to the hotel with red velvet chairs, curtains and Italian-inspired wallpaper.
The Aster
- 1717 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
A boutique hotel with just 35 spacious suites, The Aster also operates as a private members’ club, giving it an extra layer of exclusivity. The rooms are designed to feel more like private residences than standard guest rooms, and though decor varies by accommodation type, you can expect bohemian accents with contemporary bones. Spend your days lounging by the pool or watching movies in the 36-seat cinema before heading up to the rooftop restaurant for a sunset dinner. Lemon Grove serves seasonally-driven, California cuisine alongside refreshing cocktails and elegant wines. Start with the strawberry-forward Aster spritz while enjoying the bright and zesty lemon shiso pasta.
Short Stories Hotel
- 115 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Between its prime walkability and retro charm, Short Stories Hotel is a 66-room hidden gem on the outskirts of West Hollywood. This refurbished motel sits in the middle of Fairfax Avenue, giving guests access to The Grove, The Original Farmers Market, Pan Pacific Park and nearby museums like LACMA and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The boutique property's crown jewel is its elegant courtyard and restaurant area. During a sunny afternoon, dine on the checkered floor patio while sitting around lush olive trees and palm leaves. The restaurant serves one of the best happy hours in the area, which runs every day except Mondays. Enjoy $8 cocktails and $5 bites before taking a glass of wine back to your room for the evening. Expect classic L.A. touches in your suite, ranging from framed Canter’s Deli matches to beachy prints from local artists.
Silver Lake Pool & Inn
- 4141 Santa Monica Blvd, Silver Lake, CA 90029
Part of Palisociety’s independent property collection, Silver Lake Pool & Inn is a chic, distinguished Los Angeles hotel with one of the best swimming pools in the city. This tiny yet stunning rooftop pool deck is adorned with towering cacti and umbrella-covered chaise loungers, but the distant views of Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood sign are what make it so special. When it comes to rooms, there are 54 spacious suites and studios that maintain a minimalistic yet quintessentially California design with yellow accents, gourmet minibars and mid-century modern furniture. Though Silver Lake is full of great restaurants, including many that are within walking distance from the hotel, sit down for at least one Italian dinner at the on-site restaurant, Marco Polo.