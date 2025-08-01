Grabbing a cocktail used to entail sipping martinis or cosmos in a swanky setting, but today, it takes more than a glossy bar, dim lighting and a pretty garnish to impress self-proclaimed cocktail connoisseurs. Rather, the coolest cocktail bars use everything from flaming beverages to fat-washed spirits to up the ante, while a design-forward space contributes to the overall allure without distracting from the quality of your cocktail.

Whether you’re seeking a sultry speakeasy or a tropical tiki bar, the Los Angeles cocktail scene has reached new heights over the last decade. This diverse and trendsetting city has been at the forefront of the cocktail craze, with openings like Thunderbolt, Mírate and Death and Co. showcasing L.A.’s bar expertise. While a classic Manhattan or margarita never gets old, as the appreciation for mixology continues to grow, so does the innovation surrounding it.

Creative techniques like milk-washing and smoking result in one-of-a-kind libations that showcase the true artistry behind cocktail crafting. Salty sippers are also having their moment, with several establishments branching out beyond the standard dirty martini or bloody Mary to create a selection of savory drinks. Of course, ambiance also plays an important role in creating the ideal cocktail experience, and L.A. has picturesque patios, dim-lit lounges and everything in between. From an Old Hollywood spot on the Sunset Strip to a Japanese speakeasy in Long Beach, get ready to sip and savor in style at the coolest cocktail bars in L.A.