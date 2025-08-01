The Coolest Cocktail Bars in L.A.
Grabbing a cocktail used to entail sipping martinis or cosmos in a swanky setting, but today, it takes more than a glossy bar, dim lighting and a pretty garnish to impress self-proclaimed cocktail connoisseurs. Rather, the coolest cocktail bars use everything from flaming beverages to fat-washed spirits to up the ante, while a design-forward space contributes to the overall allure without distracting from the quality of your cocktail.
Whether you’re seeking a sultry speakeasy or a tropical tiki bar, the Los Angeles cocktail scene has reached new heights over the last decade. This diverse and trendsetting city has been at the forefront of the cocktail craze, with openings like Thunderbolt, Mírate and Death and Co. showcasing L.A.’s bar expertise. While a classic Manhattan or margarita never gets old, as the appreciation for mixology continues to grow, so does the innovation surrounding it.
Creative techniques like milk-washing and smoking result in one-of-a-kind libations that showcase the true artistry behind cocktail crafting. Salty sippers are also having their moment, with several establishments branching out beyond the standard dirty martini or bloody Mary to create a selection of savory drinks. Of course, ambiance also plays an important role in creating the ideal cocktail experience, and L.A. has picturesque patios, dim-lit lounges and everything in between. From an Old Hollywood spot on the Sunset Strip to a Japanese speakeasy in Long Beach, get ready to sip and savor in style at the coolest cocktail bars in L.A.
Bar Next Door
- 9159 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located on a buzzy corner of the Sunset Strip, Bar Next Door brings a slice of Old Hollywood history back to life with craft cocktails that pay homage to L.A. icons. The bar sits in a space that formerly housed the office of Marilyn Monroe’s talent agent, and its ’50s-esque style is preserved with tiny booths, a polished wooden bar, and vintage tiles on both the floor and walls. The back room, however, boasts a cozier, more private vibe where you can kick back with a martini in style. Signature cocktails like The Roxy and refreshing Chateau Marmont honor the city’s most historic hotspots, but Bar Next Door has also mastered classic cocktails such as the Negroni, Manhattan and gimlet.
Tokyo Noir
- 1731 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Tokyo Noir is a Japanese speakeasy worth making the drive to Long Beach. Located down an unassuming alleyway, this intimate bar hosts only 25 seats in a funky space with checkered floors, a black marble bar and glowing red lanterns. The menu changes seasonally, and there’s a focus on pairing premium Japanese spirits with Japanese ingredients like yuzu and shiso. If you’re a fan of savory cocktails, try the Spine and Silk—a gin and sake-based beverage topped with a golden sea urchin foam. The Dirty Soba is another umami-forward cocktail infused with bonito dashi broth, while the Green Tea High offers a refreshing combo of Japanese whisky, green tea, honey and ginseng.
Bar Benjamin
- 7174 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Since opening in May 2025, Bar Benjamin has wowed L.A. locals with its inventive, one-of-a-kind cocktails. The moody, timeless ambiance matches The Benjamin’s vibe downstairs, but the creativity and intricacy of each drink is what sets this cocktail bar apart from others. The Last Laugh, for example, is made with mezcal, yellow bell pepper, fermented mango, acid-adjusted pineapple and saffron, while the Odd Couple combines a white chocolate and olive oil-infused tequila with English peas, macadamia, mint, pale cream sherry and fresh lemon. While the drinks are the main highlight, you can also nibble on small plates like deviled eggs, chips and caviar or pickled cauliflower.
The Lucky Tiki
- 8512 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Tucked above the legendary Tail O’ the Pup hotdog stand in West Hollywood, The Lucky Tiki has won the hearts of rum-loving Angelenos seeking tropical speakeasy vibes. Tribal patterns and bright lights cover the space, while wooden tiki heads take the place of barstools and thatch fringe covers the ceiling. The tropical cocktails are far from ordinary, and coconut-shaped glasses and tiki-head mugs hold everything from flaming tipples to a classic mai tai. More unique drinks include the To Be Or Nut To Be, which is made with walnut-washed whiskey, and the shareable Easy Cabreezy Punch Bowl.
Mírate
- 1712 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Though it doubles as a modern Mexican restaurant, Mírate is the ultimate place to grab a cool cocktail in Los Feliz. Ranked the 12th best bar in North America by World’s 50 Best, Mírate focuses on agave spirits in a two-story space centered around a sky-lit dining area on the first floor. The upstairs bar is cozy yet chic, and in addition to an extensive list of rare tequilas and mezcals, Mírate also has everything from private barrels of Oaxacan rum to house-fermented tepache. When it comes to cocktails, the El Taquero is a local favorite made with an al pastor honey, an Oaxacan pineapple brandy and mezcal before being topped with a vibrant and savory cilantro avocado oil. If you prefer something slightly sweeter, opt for the frozen, strawberry-based La Carinosa.
Wolf & Crane Bar
- 366 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Little Tokyo’s Wolf & Crane Bar is home to the largest collection of Japanese in the United States. Created by DTLA locals Michael Francesconi and Matthew Glaser, this tiny neighborhood joint features a glossy wooden bar with a decorative wall of Japanese characters. Though many patrons enjoy kicking back with a premium whisky flight, the ever-changing list of cocktails leaves a lasting impression. Current specials from the expert bartenders include the Shima made with rum, sesame rice orgeat, chocolate, sherry and nocino, and the refreshing Geisha, which combines tequila, lychee, Meyer lemon and ginger with sake, banana, mint and pomegranate. If you want to stick with the Japanese whisky theme, stick with classics such as the Hibiki Old Fashioned or Japanese Highball.
Bar Flores
- 1542 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Located in the main hub of Echo Park, this cantina-inspired cocktail bar has a beachy interior and a romantic patio, making it a go-to spot for daytime drinks or a weekend nightcap. The signature beverage is the Flores Margarita, which can be made with your choice of tequila or mezcal, and if you’re visiting with a group, opt for a pitcher rather than ordering by the glass. The clarified Lemongrass Punch uses unique flavors like sapote and star anise to create a refreshing yet complex cocktail that is perfect for sunny days on the bougainvillea-covered patio.
Melrose Umbrella Co.
- 7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Between its rustic interior, prime location and loyal clientele, it’s no wonder why Melrose Umbrella Co. is one of the coolest cocktail bars in L.A. The post-prohibition decor and vintage aesthetic make this the ultimate spot for after-work happy hours on Melrose Avenue. If you’re a fan of martinis, you're in luck—there are five different renditions to choose from. The Day Before is inspired by a classic vodka martini but is made with an olive oil-washed vodka, Lillet Blanc, vermouth, saline and orange bitters. There is also an espresso martini with cinnamon and a smoky mezcal martini. For the most show-stopping beverage, order the Mezcali Mi Banana, which is served on fire with a smoking stick of rosemary.
Death & Co. Los Angeles
- 818 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Death & Co. is an award-winning New York City transplant known for its masterful cocktails and speakeasy ambiance. Located in downtown L.A.’s historic Arts District, Death & Co. is the kind of cocktail lounge where you’ll want to make a reservation—especially if you’re visiting on the weekend. Though walk-ins are welcome, it tends to fill up fast. If you can’t snag a spot in the main room, there is an additional front bar that is smaller and easier to get into. The cocktail menu is broken down into five different sections, so that patrons can easily decipher between light, easy-to-drink cocktails and more spirit-forward libations. Prefer a drink that’s fresh yet spicy? Order the Aftershock with tequila, St. George Basil Eau de Vie, pear brandy, celery, serrano and lime. Craving something with a solid punch? The Circuit Breaker fuses mezcal with cachaça, roasted corn, Cynar and angostura. If you need zero-proof options, Death & Co. serves several mocktails that are just as impressive as the real deal. The DTLA bar also offers a menu of small plates, including popcorn, crudo and fried chicken.
Thunderbolt
- 1263 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Sustainability and inclusivity are at the forefront of Thunderbolt’s priorities. This neighborhood cocktail bar is great for groups or solo patrons looking to wrap up some after-work emails with a drink in hand. The modern and slightly minimalistic interior is fitting for its East L.A. location, but the creative cocktails are what take center stage. Savory sips like the brown butter Woodwide Web and olive-forward O.D.B. definitely stand out, but there are plenty of sweet and fruity libations to explore. The guava and strawberry Pastelito is beautifully balanced and refreshing, but the Jazz Funeral is a fun play on the espresso martini. Though the Southern-inspired food menu is small, the dishes are comforting and classic, and the chicken drumettes with a savory tamari glaze are the ideal bar bite.
Capri Club
- 4604 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Capri Club is an Eagle Rock staple known for its pink decor, vintage vibes and killer aperitivo menu. In true Italian fashion, the Negronis shine, and there are a few different renditions to choose from. The classic Negroni can be made with gin or mezcal, while the White Negroni is made with both. If you’re looking to beat the heat, order the Frozen Negroni. The Venetian Spritz is crisp and simple, but the Espresso Martini, with your choice of spirit, provides the perfect boost before a night out on the town. Complete your aperitivo spread with bites like the fried sage, prosciutto di Parma and vegan arancini.