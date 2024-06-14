The Most Splurge-Worthy Cocktails in L.A.
Los Angeles is no stranger to a pricey cocktail. While an $18 drink has certainly become the norm, several upscale bars and restaurants have upped the ante with cocktails ranging from $30 all the way up to $100. While not all these tipples are worth the hefty price tag, others are made with the highest quality spirits, juices and garnishes. A truly splurge-worthy cocktail covers all of the bases and shows an attention to detail—while taste is the most important aspect, style and presentation are also necessary requisites. While creativity is key, overly sweet drinks made with ultra-sweet ingredients like cotton candy or theatrics like smoky, dry ice displays tend to fall short in quality, and are best avoided—they’re not worth the cost.
There’s no denying that renowned cocktail bars like Death & Co. have managed to corner the market on innovation, serving up one-of-a-kind cocktails that tantalize your taste buds. However, Michelin-starred restaurants like Providence and Camphor have also shown that their expertise goes far beyond food, boasting incredible bar programs of which patrons can’t get enough. Though upgraded martinis seem to be a consistent pick when it comes to an elevated cocktail, even classic margaritas (made with the finest tequilas) can offer a luxe experience worthy of a high price. From martinis served with a side of caviar to beverages topped with 24k gold, these are the most splurge-worthy cocktails in L.A. and where to find them.
Where to Find the Most Splurge-Worthy Cocktails in Los Angeles
Millionaire Martini from Delilah’s: $100
- 7969 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
The swanky, Old Hollywood interior at Delilah’s was inspired by the glamour of the 1920s. In addition to its Art Deco dining room, this celebrity-loved hotspot is also famous for slinging classic cocktails that pack a punch, but none compare to the elite Millionaire Martini. This $100 beverage is made with ice-cold Belvedere Vodka and Krug Brut Champagne, and served alongside a heaping bump of American sturgeon caviar. The salty and rich caviar contrasts beautifully with this slightly bubbly yet delicate martini, but it also pairs perfectly with the hamachi crudo and tuna tartare.
Electric Margarita from Providence: $100
- 5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Providence is a two Michelin-starred fine dining Relais & Châteaux restaurant from chef Michael Cimarusti. Sustainability is at the forefront of Providence’s priorities, and its commitment to using exclusively wild caught seafood along with seasonal produce from the on-site rooftop garden has also earned the restaurant a Michelin Green Star. The cocktail program is helmed by bar director Kim Stodel, who specializes in crafting beverages that use premium and rare ingredients. The Electric Margarita is a particularly enticing cocktail made with Casa Dragones Joven, Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, passion fruit and vanilla cordial. This flavorful margarita costs $100 but is worth every penny.
Provence Martini from Camphor: $40
- 923 E 3rd St #109, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Boasting a Michelin star, Camphor fuses French and Southeast Asian cuisine in the heart of DTLA’s vibrant Arts District. Served sidecar style, the Provence is an elegant martini that you won’t soon forget. After undergoing a French olive oil wash, the vodka becomes smooth and silky, while the infusion of herbs de Provence, Pear Eau de Vie and Vermouth Blanc add earthy, savory flavors. In addition to the classic olive garnish, the Provence is also served with extra accouterments like pickled onion and peppers.
The Pornstar 2.0 from Dante Beverly Hills: $30
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Though Dante Beverly Hills, which is located on the rooftop of The Maybourne, is famous for its signature gin and vodka martini, the Pornstar 2.0 offers a more refreshing and sweet experience. Made with vodka, tequila and rum, this passion fruit-forward libation mixes guava, vanilla and lime before being topped off with bubbles. For $30, the Pornstore 2.0 is one of the most expensive martinis on the menu, and it makes for the ideal rooftop sipper during summer.
Midas Touch from The Maybourne Bar: $30
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located downstairs from Dante, The Maybourne Bar is a haven for cocktail connoisseurs. Whether you’re sitting at the marble bar top or in one of the cozy booths, the $30 Midas Touch is worth a splurge. The earthy and floral flavors are met with a bit of heat from pasilla chili, but it is the use of saffron that gives this cocktail its vibrant red hue. The Midas Touch is a unique take on the Cadillac and relies on Grand Mariner Louis Alexandre to elevate the taste.
Honshu Underground from Death & Co. Los Angeles: $31
- 818 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Step into a true speakeasy atmosphere when you visit Death & Co. Los Angeles. Located on the lower level of a building in the Arts District, this dimly lit cocktail bar is the perfect place to expand your tastes and try something new. The menu is divided by flavor profiles and taste, allowing you to find beverages that lean light and playful or rich and comforting. If you’re a fan of whiskey, the Honshu Underground is a must-order. Classified as bright and confident, this $31 concoction is made with a unique combination of Hibiki Harmony Japanese Whisky, Port Charlotte Heavily Peated Islay Scotch, fresh yuzu, pineapple juice, sandalwood and vanilla. Enjoy the Honshu Underground alongside crispy potatoes and Wagyu beef tartare.
Mr. Beverly from Beverly Bar: $49
- 434 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, young professionals and seasoned CEOs flock to Beverly Bar for after-work dinner and drinks. The elevated American menu is complemented by an innovative bar program that boasts 14 signature cocktails. The namesake $49 Mr. Beverly Martini uses saffron-infused Grey Goose vodka and 24k gold to create a drink that is just as visually enticing as it is flavorful. Pair the Mr. Beverly Martini with spicy tuna crispy rice, truffle Parmesan fries and the spicy salmon crudo.