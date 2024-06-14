Los Angeles is no stranger to a pricey cocktail. While an $18 drink has certainly become the norm, several upscale bars and restaurants have upped the ante with cocktails ranging from $30 all the way up to $100. While not all these tipples are worth the hefty price tag, others are made with the highest quality spirits, juices and garnishes. A truly splurge-worthy cocktail covers all of the bases and shows an attention to detail—while taste is the most important aspect, style and presentation are also necessary requisites. While creativity is key, overly sweet drinks made with ultra-sweet ingredients like cotton candy or theatrics like smoky, dry ice displays tend to fall short in quality, and are best avoided—they’re not worth the cost.

There’s no denying that renowned cocktail bars like Death & Co. have managed to corner the market on innovation, serving up one-of-a-kind cocktails that tantalize your taste buds. However, Michelin-starred restaurants like Providence and Camphor have also shown that their expertise goes far beyond food, boasting incredible bar programs of which patrons can’t get enough. Though upgraded martinis seem to be a consistent pick when it comes to an elevated cocktail, even classic margaritas (made with the finest tequilas) can offer a luxe experience worthy of a high price. From martinis served with a side of caviar to beverages topped with 24k gold, these are the most splurge-worthy cocktails in L.A. and where to find them.