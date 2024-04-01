The Best L.A. Cafes and Coffee Shops to Work Remotely
Since working from home is the new norm, finding ways to get out of the house and enjoy a change of scenery is a must. Thankfully, Los Angeles has no shortage of cute coffee shops and cozy cafes where you can sit down and power through a productive day. From modern and sleek interiors in Downtown L.A. to lush and tropical patios in West Hollywood, these are the best Los Angeles cafes and coffee shops to work from.
Where to Work Remotely in L.A.
Highly Likely
- 4310 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Located in the historic neighborhood of West Adams, Highly Likely blends a modern and industrial design with scattered greenery and an ample amount of natural light. There are plenty of cozy tables and booths where you can post up with your laptop, but you’ll also be impressed by the diverse and abundant food options. If you’re most productive in the morning, order a latte alongside the Mediterranean eggs or Chilaquiles to fuel up for the day ahead. Other all-day menu items include savory favorites like chicken strips, burgers and a variety of sandwiches and melts. Once your work is finished, consider switching from coffee to wine as an after-work reward.
Maru Coffee
- Multiple locations
When you’re ready to buckle down and focus, Maru Coffee is the place to be. With locations in Los Feliz, DTLA and Beverly Hills, you’re never too far from a Maru Coffee. First and foremost, this conscious company prioritizes the quality of its coffee. The interiors at all three locations remain pretty minimalistic and modern, ensuring that there is not a ton to distract you as you work and indulge in each brew’s rich aromatics and flavors. If you’re a true fan of coffee and its natural taste, a trip to Maru Coffee is always a treat.
Bodega Wine Bar
- 814 Broadway, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Though a wine bar might not seem like the most logical place to be productive, Bodega Wine Bar is a solid exception. Located in Santa Monica, this charming and locally-loved establishment serves solid cafe fare and coffee through the early afternoon. You’ll always find it buzzing with locals and their laptops, as it remains one of the comfiest and coziest places in the area to “work from home” while not at home. Once 5 p.m. hits, Bodega turns into a lively wine bar, making it the most convenient place for post-work dinner and drinks.
La La Land Kind Cafe
- 1426 Montana Ave #1, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Prefer matcha over coffee? La La Land Kind Cafe is a bright and happy establishment that serves sweet drinks with even sweeter service. Situated on a beautiful corner of Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, La La Land Kind Cafe features a white and bright interior with yellow accents, but there is also a spacious patio along the side of the cafe for those who want to soak up some sunshine while working. The wifi is free and fast, and the unique drinks include tasty and vibrant ingredients like strawberry puree and butterfly pea powder.
Verve Coffee Roasters
- Multiple locations
With five shops across Los Angeles, Verve Coffee Roasters is a go-to for L.A. locals in almost every neighborhood. From DTLA to Manhattan Beach, each location boasts a design-forward style with contemporary furnishings, spacious seating and plenty of plants. The Verve on Melrose Avenue also features a beautiful patio where you can sit under strong lights and lush greenery. Coffee is clearly the star of the show, but you can also order loose-leaf teas and a handful of pastries like scones or cookies.
Habitat Coffee Shop
- 3708 N Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Habitat Coffee Shop is the go-to “work from home” spot in Glassell Park. The square tables offer an ample amount of space for both your laptop and a plate of food, which is important since Habitat serves some delicious dishes. Whether you’re feeling a French-inspired Croque Madame or a turkey and provolone melt at lunch, curing your mid-day craving isn’t difficult at Habitat. When it comes to coffee, the Hawaiian hazelnut cold brew is a local favorite, but the cortado is perfect for hot coffee drinkers.
Intelligentsia Coffee
- Multiple locations
Though the Venice Beach location is perhaps the most popular, Intelligentsia Coffee has additional outposts in Silver Lake, Pasadena and Hollywood. Each shop has its own charm and style, but there is a common theme of design-forward industrialization across the board. This environmentally-conscious coffee company makes an amazing nitro-cold coffee, but you can also order flaky croissants and donuts if you need a mid-work snack.
Coffee Commissary
- Multiple locations
Every Coffee Commissary across L.A. maintains a hip, lively and modern ambiance. Seating varies at each location, with places like Santa Monica only having a couple of tables. That said, some of the best Coffee Commissary spots to work at are the ones in Burbank, Del Rey, Fairfax, Palms and Glendale. The black, white and hot pink color scheme sets the scene for a chic workday out and about in Los Angeles, however, the high-quality coffee remains classic and fuzz-free. Order your favorite cappuccino or Cubano before diving into your inbox.