Where to Get the Best Dirty Martini in L.A.
Whether you’re looking for a vintage bar with old-world decor or a trendy seafood spot that tops their martinis with a fresh oyster and caviar, the dirty martini scene in L.A. is diverse and delicious.Read More
A dirty martini is arguably the most fashionable cocktail of all time. From its sleek glass to its savory and briny flavor, a dirty martini is a go-to for cocktail connoisseurs looking for a tasty buzz. Though vodka is now a popular spirit choice thanks to its clean flavor profile, gin is the traditional and classic spirit in the martini, plus the botanicals in gin add extra flavor and effervescence that take the taste of a dirty martini to the next level. Most importantly, salty olive brine gives this concoction its signature savory taste and cloudy appearance.
Given its Old Hollywood history and star-studded population, Los Angeles is one of the best places to sip on this ice-cold cocktail. Of course, one of the best things about this boozy beverage is the olive garnish, but several restaurants and cocktail bars have branched out and gotten creative with their sidecar snacks. Whether you’re looking for a vintage bar with old-world decor or a trendy seafood spot that tops their martinis with a fresh oyster and caviar, the dirty martini scene in L.A. is diverse and delicious. Sip and savor in style at the best places for a dirty martini in Los Angeles.
The Best Dirty Martinis in Los Angeles
The Lonely Oyster
- 1320 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Lonely Oyster is a charming seafood restaurant in the heart of Echo Park. The TLO Martini can be made extra dirty with your choice of vodka or gin, but topping it with a fresh oyster and caviar is a must. Since one oyster is never enough, order one of the shellfish platters and enjoy everything from tiger prawns to ceviche to cold-smoked mussels. If you want to try something even more unique, the Cava-tini features a unique herb and crème fraîche-infused vodka, and can be enhanced with a bump of caviar for a luxe libation.
The Tower Bar and Restaurant
- 8358 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Whether you’re looking to spot some A-list celebs or feel like one yourself, The Tower Bar is a Golden Age-inspired establishment that is perfect for a Hollywood rendezvous. The glowing fireplace, city views and timeless walnut-paneled walls curate a cozy ambiance that has long attracted some of L.A.’s most elite players. Build your ideal dirty martini by selecting your favorite gin or vodka from the extensive list of spirits, and ask for extra olives on your garnish.
The Dresden Restaurant and Lounge
- 1760 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Having been around since 1954, The Dresden is home to intimate booths, a funky leather bar and some of the best cocktails in East L.A. Though you won’t find it on the menu, The Dresden makes a mean dirty martini—just be sure to specify how dirty you want it, because the drinks tend to be pretty stiff. The vesper martini is an even more classic cocktail made with vodka and gin, along with Lillet Blanc and a zesty lemon peel. If you’re hungry, order a shrimp cocktail and calamari.
Saltie Girl
- 8615 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Saltie Girl is a seafood sensation that made its way from Boston to L.A. at the end of 2022. The signature Saltie can be made extra dirty upon request, and is garnished with caviar-topped olives and pickled onions. Made with your choice of gin or vodka, the Saltie pairs perfectly with your favorite tinned fish, fresh oysters or even their wide selection of New York-style smoked fish. Of course, splurging on an intricate seafood tower is never a bad idea when sipping a dirty martini.
Musso and Frank Grill
- 6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Considered to be one of, if not the, most historic Old Hollywood restaurant, Musso and Frank Grill is known for their stirred, and never shaken, ice-cold martini. The martinis are served sidecar style, with a decanter that sits on ice so that you can enjoy the rest of your chilled martini once you’re ready for a top-off. If you’re seeking a tried and true dirty martini that has gotten the stamp of approval from some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Musso and Frank Grill is a must.
Coucou West Hollywood
- 9045 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The new Coucou in West Hollywood boasts a Parisian-inspired atmosphere complete with classic bistro tables, quirky artwork and a spacious and picturesque outdoor patio. The dirty martini is made with vodka, dirty vermouth and Castelvetrano olives, and is served in a petite, rounded coup glass. Indulge in freshly shucked oysters, lamb-stuffed fried olives and the grilled prawn cocktail for a perfect food and drink pairing.
71Above
- 633 W 5th St 71st floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
When it comes to epic views and unforgettable L.A. scenery, it doesn’t get better than 71Above. Located in Downtown Los Angeles, this restaurant and lounge sits 71 stories high, allowing you to see 360-degree views of the entire city from towering floor-to-ceiling windows. The modern decor and surrounding city lights set the scene for a martini alongside caviar service and grilled octopus.
Jones Hollywood
- 7205 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Locally-loved Jones has mastered the art of a crisp and clean martini that can be made as dry or dirty as you like. The signature Italian interior boasts checkered tablecloths, red leather bar stools, booths and dim lighting, making it the ideal spot for bruschetta, pizza, pasta and drinks. The signature Dirty Sue is served perfectly chilled with your preference of Ketel One Vodka or Tanqueray No. Ten Gin and Dirty Sue premium olive juice.