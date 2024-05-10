Where to Get the Best Dirty Martini in L.A.

A dirty martini is arguably the most fashionable cocktail of all time. From its sleek glass to its savory and briny flavor, a dirty martini is a go-to for cocktail connoisseurs looking for a tasty buzz. Though vodka is now a popular spirit choice thanks to its clean flavor profile, gin is the traditional and classic spirit in the martini, plus the botanicals in gin add extra flavor and effervescence that take the taste of a dirty martini to the next level. Most importantly, salty olive brine gives this concoction its signature savory taste and cloudy appearance.

Given its Old Hollywood history and star-studded population, Los Angeles is one of the best places to sip on this ice-cold cocktail. Of course, one of the best things about this boozy beverage is the olive garnish, but several restaurants and cocktail bars have branched out and gotten creative with their sidecar snacks. Whether you’re looking for a vintage bar with old-world decor or a trendy seafood spot that tops their martinis with a fresh oyster and caviar, the dirty martini scene in L.A. is diverse and delicious. Sip and savor in style at the best places for a dirty martini in Los Angeles.