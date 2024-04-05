The Most Fabulous French Restaurants in Los Angeles

French fare is one of the classic food genres, boasting rich flavor, classic techniques and a generous amount of butter. Though the most authentic French food is, of course, found in France, Los Angeles is home to one of the most diverse and exciting culinary scenes in the United States, ensuring that a traditional meal of escargot and steak frites isn’t too hard to come by. However, more innovative eateries have taken a modern approach by fusing French favorites with everything from Japanese flavors to Indian-inspired ingredients.

Whether you’re looking for a longtime Los Angeles mainstay or recently opened newcomer to the scene, we’ve got you covered. From Michelin-starred tasting menus to low-key cafes, say bonjour to the most fabulous French restaurants in L.A., everywhere from the heart of West Hollywood to Sherman Oaks.