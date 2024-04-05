The Most Fabulous French Restaurants in Los Angeles
From Michelin-starred tasting menus to low-key cafes, say bonjour to the most fabulous French restaurants in L.A.Read More
French fare is one of the classic food genres, boasting rich flavor, classic techniques and a generous amount of butter. Though the most authentic French food is, of course, found in France, Los Angeles is home to one of the most diverse and exciting culinary scenes in the United States, ensuring that a traditional meal of escargot and steak frites isn’t too hard to come by. However, more innovative eateries have taken a modern approach by fusing French favorites with everything from Japanese flavors to Indian-inspired ingredients.
Whether you’re looking for a longtime Los Angeles mainstay or recently opened newcomer to the scene, we’ve got you covered. From Michelin-starred tasting menus to low-key cafes, say bonjour to the most fabulous French restaurants in L.A., everywhere from the heart of West Hollywood to Sherman Oaks.
The Best French Restaurants in L.A.
Camphor
- 923 E 3rd St #109, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Indulge in a Michelin-starred meal when you dine at Camphor in L.A.’s historic Arts District. Despite receiving one of the most coveted culinary awards, Camphor maintains a laid-back but elegant ambiance that refrains from being too stuffy or exclusive. From the stuffed clams to the beautiful scallop raviolis, most dishes are meant to be shared. When it comes to entrees, the famous lobster and steak au poivre are both top-notch picks. If you can, save room for dessert and order the cloud-like bread pudding.
Mr. T
- 953 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Considering the original location is in Paris, it's no surprise Mr. T is one of the best restaurants for contemporary French cuisine in L.A. Located in the heart of Hollywood, Mr. T serves up elegant wines and inventive cocktails that change regularly, but you always have plenty of options that range from spirit-forward to sweet and savory. Though you’ll notice steak tartare and duck à l'orange on the menu, don’t expect traditional French fare. Each dish is given a modern twist, and some unexpected highlights include the lumpia, Japanese crudo and Cantonese branzino.
Amour Weho
- 8715 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Despite opening just before the start of 2024, Amour has already caught the attention of prominent food critics in the world and been added to the coveted Michelin Guide. Upon walking through a speakeasy-esque book nook, guests are greeted by an elegant dining room that features intricate wallpaper, candle-lit tables and sconces and chandeliers. Patrons eating in the dining room can choose between a five- or eight-course tasting menu, both of which feature signature dishes like blue prawn carpaccio, a decadent comte cloud and sweet mille-feuille. The outdoor patio and garden area is equally as stunning, and that is where guests can enjoy the à la carte menu.
Lumière
- 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Located within the Fairmont Century Plaza, Lumière is a quintessential French restaurant for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. The tiled floors, gold hardware and dark green accents make you feel as though you’re dining in a posh Parisian bistro. Between the simple yet timeless Bibb lettuce salad and the chicken liver mousse, all of the classics of French cuisine are covered. The raclette is a rich dish that cheese fanatics shouldn’t skip, while the tableside chateaubriand is topped with a mouthwatering sauce au poivre.
Petit Trois Le Valley
- 13705 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
There is no better place to enjoy a sunny valley day than on the patio at Petit Trois. Though the original Petit Trois is in Hollywood, the Sherman Oaks location has a special charm that has made it a long-time favorite for locals wanting to avoid the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. The menu is classically French, including a cheesy and rich French onion soup, Burgundy snails, mussels marinière and even a delicate trout almondine. Of course, no French dessert menu would be complete without crème brûlée, but you can also opt for the chocolate souffle if that’s more your style.
The Little Door
- 8164 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Since opening in 1996, The Little Door has been a go-to spot for romantic date nights and dinners. The menu harmoniously blends French and Mediterranean flavors in creations like the Piri-piri shrimp, seared sea bass and herb-crusted rack of lamb. Those craving a refreshing cocktail will be drawn to the cucumber martini or pomegranate margarita, but you’ll also find a stunning list of wines that hail from France, Italy and California. The lush and twinkling patio creates a transportive oasis in the heart of West 3rd.
République
- 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
République is a cafe, restaurant and bakery, and it is one of the most renowned French eateries in the city. Every day, Angelenos drive from all over and stand in line for République’s fresh-baked breads and pastries. However, if you’re looking to sit down for dinner, it is best to make a reservation in advance. Some menu items change with the seasons, ensuring that the best produce is used. Start with a fresh baguette and butter before exploring one of the hand-made pastas and Dover sole.
Adkt L.A.
- 531 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Adkt L.A. is the ultimate place for dinner and show. The red booths and glitzy interior set the scene for live music and complement the grandiose seafood tower and show-stopping cocktails. You’ll find caviar and gold flakes topped on several of the seafood appetizers and raw dishes, but even the simple French baguette with cultured butter screams decadence. The steaks, however, are the stars of the menu, with the Wagyu chateaubriand and chimichurri-topped tomahawk stealing the show.
Coucou
- West Hollywood and Venice
After creating a loyal following of locals in Venice, Coucou has officially expanded to a second location in West Hollywood. This modern French bistro and bar fuses French classics with fresh California produce, much of which is cooked to perfection over a live-fire grill. Though some dishes vary between each location, signature items include the zucchini beignets, steak frites with black garlic jus and the cheese fondue-topped l’haute dog. Quench your thirst with a glass of natural wine or branch out with Coucou’s craft cocktails.
Juliet
- 8888 Washington Blvd Suite 102, Culver City, CA 90232
Located in Culver City, Juliet is a Michelin Guide restaurant that showcases a seafood-focused menu prepared with timeless French techniques. The wine list features more than 100 hand-picked bottles, and the sleek interior boasts curved architecture, a romantic bar and industrial accents. Though you can visit for lunch or brunch, Juliet is most popular for dinner. Start with fresh oysters and the bluefin tuna carpaccio before ordering the beloved duck confit “cigars” and seared scallops.