The Best Spots in L.A. for a Summer Happy Hour

Summer is the season of sunny weather, beach days and laid-back living—in other words, peak southern California living. Given the abundance of upscale and high-end restaurants in Los Angeles, happy hour is the perfect way to enjoy a solid selection of quality drinks and eats without spending a small fortune—after all, an afternoon happy hour is the ultimate L.A. summer activity. From martini hours in Beverly Hills to sunset deals in Santa Monica, some of the city’s most popular establishments host premium happy hours for locals and visitors looking to kick back with a cocktail in hand.

Whether you’re meeting with coworkers after leaving the office or starting the weekend with a fun Friday afternoon, there are plenty of options that save you a splurge without sacrificing standards. Though typical happy hour fare includes French fries, flatbreads and other light bites, L.A. restaurants have made it their mission to offer more unique and elevated options. Between the recently launched happy hour omakase at Uchi West Hollywood and Crustacean’s new martini and oysters hour, there’s no reason to settle for less. Celebrate the season at the best L.A. spots for a summer happy hour.