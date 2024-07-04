The Best Spots in L.A. for a Summer Happy Hour
Summer is the season of sunny weather, beach days and laid-back living—in other words, peak southern California living. Given the abundance of upscale and high-end restaurants in Los Angeles, happy hour is the perfect way to enjoy a solid selection of quality drinks and eats without spending a small fortune—after all, an afternoon happy hour is the ultimate L.A. summer activity. From martini hours in Beverly Hills to sunset deals in Santa Monica, some of the city’s most popular establishments host premium happy hours for locals and visitors looking to kick back with a cocktail in hand.
Whether you’re meeting with coworkers after leaving the office or starting the weekend with a fun Friday afternoon, there are plenty of options that save you a splurge without sacrificing standards. Though typical happy hour fare includes French fries, flatbreads and other light bites, L.A. restaurants have made it their mission to offer more unique and elevated options. Between the recently launched happy hour omakase at Uchi West Hollywood and Crustacean’s new martini and oysters hour, there’s no reason to settle for less. Celebrate the season at the best L.A. spots for a summer happy hour.
Where to Enjoy Happy Hour in Los Angeles
Uchi West Hollywood
- 9001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069
A solid sushi happy hour can be hard to come by, but Tyson Cole’s Uchi West Hollywood just set the standard. Available by reservation only, this brand-new happy hour is being offered every day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Though you can order an array of à la carte sushi, sashimi and cooked dishes, the eight-course omakase experience is an unheard-of five-star happy hour experience for $95. Enjoy chef-driven creations while sipping on $11 specialty cocktails or a $10 glass of wine.
Beverly Bar
- 434 N Camden Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Boasting one of the most popular happy hours in Beverly Hills, Beverly Bar is a haven for young professionals seeking solace with a glass of wine and bar bites after work. Happy hour takes place from Tuesday to Saturday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., allowing patrons to save on signature cocktails like the Beverly Bar martini and sangria. House wines can be enjoyed for only $9, and there is also a diverse selection of snacks to explore, with the truffle-topped Beverly French fries being a must-order.
Dante Beverly Hills
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located on the roof of The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Dante’s iconic $10 martini hour has become an L.A. staple since landing in the city in the summer of 2023. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, patrons are able to enjoy a rare weekend happy hour, and though Dante is best known for their signature martini made with both gin and vodka, you can also enjoy the dirty martini, martini with a twist or upside down dirty Gibson for $10. No matter your preference, pair your beverage with freshly shucked oysters, the shrimp cocktail and Dante’s burrata.
Neighborhood Winery
- 811 Traction Ave Unit 1A, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Looking for a new happy hour in Downtown L.A.’s Arts District? Neighborhood Winery serves $7 glasses of wine and $12 cheese and charcuterie boards from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. This family-owned winery focuses on natural wines made with care, and the current happy hour pours are a red blend, a white blend and a classic pinot noir. You can also order the popular pastrami sandwich for only $8.
Mother Tongue
- 960 N La Brea Ave 4th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Mother Tongue by celebrity chef Michael Mina is the signature restaurant at Heimat, one of L.A.’s most exclusive members-only clubs. Though you don’t have to be a member to dine here, their social hour will have you filling out an application in no time. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Mother Tongue offers $10 cocktails and wines. Pair your discounted drinks with $5 spreads such as roasted beet hummus and whipped avocado served with toasted flatbread. Other note-worthy small bites include the tikka-masala skewer and Mother Tongue slider.
Baar Baar
- 705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Situated in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles, Baar Baar is a New York City transplant that specializes in modern Indian cuisine. Stop by Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for $15 Bollywood-inspired beverages and $7 bar bites. One of the featured cocktails includes the Lagaan, a gin-based libation made with melon, kale, Midori and a frothy egg white. When it comes to food, don’t skip the duck birria taco or signature Baar Baar butter chicken.
Crustacean Beverly Hills
- 468 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
On National Martini Day (June 19), Crustacean Beverly Hills debuted its new martini and oyster happy hour at the beloved Anna May Bar. From 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, patrons can indulge in $10 martinis and $2 Kumamoto oysters. The sustainably-sourced oysters can be dressed with fresh Thai basil and a house-made Vietnamese cocktail sauce, while the martinis can be made to your liking with Haku Vodka or Roku Gin. This unique happy hour will only be available through the summer, so be sure to sip and savor while you can.
The Penthouse at The Huntley
- 1111 2nd St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Take in the best views in Santa Monica while partaking in happy hour at The Huntley’s top-floor restaurant The Penthouse. Happy Hour runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and though you can sit at the bar, the lounge area right next to the elevator boasts an unbeatable coastal backdrop. The elevated $14 bites range from Wagyu beef sliders to crisp salmon tartare, but no visit is complete without the extra crispy and herby Parmesan French fries. You can also sip on $12 cocktails and $10 glasses of house wine.