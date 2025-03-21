L.A.’s Most Atmospheric Hotel Bars

Hotel bars are a safe haven for travelers seeking solace in a new location. The rotating door of patrons from all over the world creates a sense of fleeting anonymity, encouraging people to forget their worries as they unwind with an overpriced cocktail while taking in the chic, elevated ambiance. In Los Angeles, hotel bars have also become a second home for longtime locals who love a swanky setting and unique crowd. In fact, some of the best martinis can be found in lobby bars throughout L.A., making the higher price-point well-worth the splurge. The moody vibes are what truly keep guests coming back for more.

If you want to imbibe a bit of Hollywood history, places like Hotel Bel-Air and The Hollywood Roosevelt are home to bars that celebrate icons of the past while putting a modern spin on classic cocktails. In addition to dim lighting and glowing candles, some establishments take advantage of the city’s naturally beautiful surroundings, boasting ocean views and sweet city scenes. From Dahlia at the Downtown Los Angeles Proper to the Maybourne Bar in Beverly Hills, these are the hotel bars in L.A. with the best vibes.