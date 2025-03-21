L.A.’s Most Atmospheric Hotel Bars
From Dahlia at the Downtown Los Angeles Proper to the Maybourne Bar in Beverly Hills, these are the L.A. hotel bars with the best vibes.Read More
Hotel bars are a safe haven for travelers seeking solace in a new location. The rotating door of patrons from all over the world creates a sense of fleeting anonymity, encouraging people to forget their worries as they unwind with an overpriced cocktail while taking in the chic, elevated ambiance. In Los Angeles, hotel bars have also become a second home for longtime locals who love a swanky setting and unique crowd. In fact, some of the best martinis can be found in lobby bars throughout L.A., making the higher price-point well-worth the splurge. The moody vibes are what truly keep guests coming back for more.
If you want to imbibe a bit of Hollywood history, places like Hotel Bel-Air and The Hollywood Roosevelt are home to bars that celebrate icons of the past while putting a modern spin on classic cocktails. In addition to dim lighting and glowing candles, some establishments take advantage of the city’s naturally beautiful surroundings, boasting ocean views and sweet city scenes. From Dahlia at the Downtown Los Angeles Proper to the Maybourne Bar in Beverly Hills, these are the hotel bars in L.A. with the best vibes.
The Best Hotel Bars in Los Angeles, California
- Tower Bar at Sunset Tower Hotel
- The Maybourne Bar at The Maybourne Beverly Hills
- The Bar at Hotel Bel-Air
- Dahlia at the Downtown Los Angeles Proper Hotel
- The Normandie Club at Hotel Normandie
- Library Bar at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
- Juniper Lounge at 1 Hotel West Hollywood
- Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles
- The Penthouse at The Huntley Hotel
- Cut Lounge at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel
- The Bar at Chateau Marmont
Tower Bar at Sunset Tower Hotel
- 8358 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Tower Bar is an Old Hollywood landmark that has hosted the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor and Frank Sinatra. Warm wood-paneled walls are adorned in black and white photos of Hollywood’s past, curating a timeless atmosphere that is enhanced by one of the most talked-about martinis in the city. The ground-floor Tower Bar is actually located in what was once Bugsy Siegel’s former apartment, and the cozy vibes in the Art Deco space are enhanced by candle-lit tables, a warm fireplace and gentle tunes from local jazz pianists. As mentioned before, the martini is a must, and if you're hungry, the burger never disappoints.
The Maybourne Bar at The Maybourne Beverly Hills
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located on the lobby level of The Maybourne Beverly Hills, The Maybourne Bar offers a much more intimate and exclusive setting compared to the hotel’s popular rooftop bar, Dante. There are only four stools at the marble bar, but guests can also get cozy in one of the candle-lit booths or low-lying two-top tables. The Maybourne Bar serves elevated beverages with flair, whether you want something tropical and refreshing or spirit-forward and strong. The Heat Culture, for example, comes with a bubble of piña colada air, while the mezcal-based Blonde Giraffe is topped with a Calpis coconut cream.
The Bar at Hotel Bel-Air
- 701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077
The Bar at Hotel Bel-Air is a swanky oasis complete with a grand piano, black and white photos of Hollywood legends and charming outdoor booths for those seeking privacy and fresh air. Enjoy sipping an ice-cold martini next to giant photos of John Belushi or Cher as nightly performers set the mood with smooth jazz tunes. The bar recently extended its hours so that guests can stay later in the evening, with service going until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. If you’re a fan of whiskey, opt for one of the barrel-aged cocktails, like the $100 Old Fashioned.
Dahlia at the Downtown Los Angeles Proper Hotel
- 1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Tucked behind Caldo Verde on the lower level of the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel, Dahlia is a cozy cocktail lounge inspired by the shades and patterns of Mexico and Morocco. Warm pink walls are covered in abstract art and woven textiles, while velvet booths and round tables allow you to kick back and mingle over mixology. All of the martinis on the cocktail menu follow the traditional two-to-one ration and are stirred, not shaken—the Springwater Martini is vibrant and fresh, while the Herbalist boasts a minty and earthy profile. Other classic offerings include the Old Fashioned, the Boulevardier and the Manhattan.
The Normandie Club at Hotel Normandie
- 3612 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Since 2015, The Normandie Club has been a cocktail cult favorite in the heart of Koreatown. It’s one of those bars where you’ll find more locals than you will hotel guests, proving its prominence in the L.A. community. From margaritas and palomas on draft to espresso martinis and mai tais, classic cocktails are the name of the game at K-town’s Normandie Club. However, if you want to branch out, simply tell your bartender what your favorite spirit is along with your desired flavor profile and watch them work their magic. The Mezcal Milk Punch boasts bold basil flavors and a smooth mouthfeel, making it one of the most unique and popular cocktails on the menu.
Library Bar at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel
- 7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Travel back in time when you step into The Hollywood Roosevelt’s Library Bar. Dim lighting, antique furnishings, and portraits of iconic stars like Frank Sinatra and Audrey Hepburn set the scene at this cocktail bar for an evening inspired by Old Hollywood. The space can accommodate a max of 20 guests, curating a sense of privacy and exclusivity. This same sentiment is also reflected in the beverages, which use locally sourced produce, herbs and artisan spirits to elevate your drinking experience. Enjoy everything from custom whiskey cocktails to absinthe-based libations served literally on fire.
Juniper Lounge at 1 Hotel West Hollywood
- 8490 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Juniper Lounge at 1 Hotel West Hollywood is the definition of enchanting. This outdoor bar and restaurant places guests among the trees, surrounding them with vibrant greenery from the organic garden and overhead string lights. This is the perfect place for patrons hoping to enjoy quality cocktails and elevated bites while still immersing themselves in a bar/lounge setting. In addition to refreshing cocktails like the unique Tiny Sea Monster, made with gin, Lillet, Italicus Bergamot Liqueur, kombu, roasted lemon cordial, lemon juice and black lemon bitters, Juniper also offers a rotating mezcal flight that features premium single-estate purveyors. When it comes to food, snack on the roasted carrot hummus and seared tuna with shaved fennel.
Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles
- 8440 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles is the ultimate place to dance and drink while taking in the city’s iconic skyline. This poolside lounge gets quite rowdy during the weekends, but the views and vibes are simply immaculate. Once the sun goes down, lit candles provide a gentle glow, and if you’re wanting to find a quiet corner away from the chaos, grab one of the window-side booths for the most romantic backdrop. If you visit during the day, beat the heat with a refreshing Frozé or Lava Flow. Skybar also offers bottle service for tables and large groups looking to splurge.
The Penthouse at The Huntley Hotel
- 8490 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Looking to enjoy some of the best sunset views in L.A. while sipping an espresso martini? Head to the Penthouse in Santa Monica. Upon riding up a glass elevator, guests walk into a sleek and flashy rooftop bar that has cool tones and floor-to-ceiling windows in nearly every direction. The round bar serves as the focal point of the space, but there is also a lounge area where you can enjoy ocean views along with more formal dining tables on the other side of the restaurant. Snag one of the canopied booths if you can and sip a glass of Sancerre or a spritz as the sun goes down. P.S.—you’ll find one of the most breathtaking bathroom views in the big stalls.
Cut Lounge at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel
- 9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Cut Lounge is the perfect bar for after-dinner drinks in the 90210. Upon entering the arched glass doors, the vibe immediately shifts thanks to dark tones, dim lighting, glowing candles and red velvet seating. Whether you’re sitting at the lengthy bar or in a tufted booth, the relaxed yet seductive setting is almost as intoxicating as the drinks. Hand-crafted cocktails on the drinks menu like the zesty Samurai Sword or refreshing Pepino’s Revenge are signature to the Cut brand, but if you’d rather keep things classic, order a gin martini with a twist and call it a day.
The Bar at Chateau Marmont
- 8221 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Just like The Restaurant at Chateau Marmont, The Bar is available to outside guests by reservation only. Located in the lobby, The Bar serves timeless libations like the Classic Sidecar and Cucumber Collins, though they are particularly well-known for their Millionaire Cocktail which features rye whiskey with a dash of Grenadine and absinthe. The iconic hotel’s unique French Gothic architecture and design is effortlessly romantic, while snazzy servers and bartenders sporting old school attire enhance the overall ambiance.