The Best Italian Restaurants in L.A.
Though New York City is known for having some of the best pizza and old-school Sicilian restaurants in the country, Los Angeles has truly upped the ante when it comes to Italian cuisine, and especially when it comes to pasta. Whether you prefer classic marinara and meatballs or an elevated ravioli stuffed with lobster and sage, pasta is a comforting dish that comes in a variety of shapes, flavors and styles. Most Italian eateries also serve up plenty of fresh seafood, premium cuts of steak and decadent desserts. Of course, no true Italian meal is complete without a bottle of Chianti or a refreshing Aperol spritz.
While some of L.A.’s most beloved Italian joints have been around for decades, the city has also seen an influx of more modern interpretations in the last five years, some of which have already become signature staples for local foodies. From romantic restaurants that have an amore-inducing ambiance and Michelin recognition to cozy and casual hidden gems, you’ll find great pasta, pizza and tiramisu in several of L.A.’s most popular neighborhoods. Get ready to sip on a negroni and dig into a hearty dish of bucatini at the best Italian restaurants in Los Angeles.
Where to Get the Best Italian Food in Los Angeles, California
Cento Pasta Bar
- 921 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Cento Pasta Bar is a Michelin Guide restaurant located in L.A.’s historic West Adams neighborhood. Though it originally started off as a pasta pop-up, the permanent location has been met with much praise, and you’ll find the chef’s counter consistently full with foodies watching the chef’s work their magic. For a more intimate and cozy ambiance, request a table on the sandy, string light-adorned patio. The Caesar salad is coated in a generous topping of Parmesan cheese and flavorful breadcrumbs, while the spicy pomodoro with creamy ricotta cheese is the most popular pasta dish for good reason. Don’t forget to save room for the banana tiramisu—you won’t regret it.
Colapasta
- 1241 5th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Colapasta is a small and charming Santa Monica establishment that has gained a pristine reputation from loyal patrons. Organic and locally sourced ingredients are used to make unique Italian dishes like the casunziei, which is a half-moon ravioli filled with red beets and cooked in a decadent brown butter sauce before being topped with crunchy poppy seeds. If you’re a fan of truffles, the moringa agnolotti is a must at this L.A. restaurant.
Angelini Osteria
- 7313 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Since 2001, Angelini Osteria has been a hub for Angelenos seeking consistent Italian cuisine in an elevated yet inviting fine dining setting. In 2022, Italy-born chef Gino Angelini also opened a second location in Pacific Palisades. Some highlights from the antipasta section of the menu include the swordfish carpaccio, beef tenderloin tartare and roasted veal bone marrow. Though all of the pastas (and the famous lasagna verde) are made to perfection, the taglioni limone is the most popular, and you can even grab a jar of the signature sauce to-go inside the restaurant store.
Donna’s
- 1538 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Despite opening less than a year ago, Donna’s has already managed to become one of the most popular Italian-American restaurants in East L.A. Both the menu and atmosphere at this Echo Park eatery pay homage to the classic Italian joints scattered across the East Coast, and the drinks are just as impressive as the food. Order the Donna’s spritz along with cheese-stuffed peppadew peppers before sharing the shrimp scampi and meatballs with the table. Though everything from the chicken parmesan to the mushroom risotto are great, the tiramisu is a must-order dessert.
Ospi Venice
- 2025 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Ospi takes a modern approach to classic cuisine in the heart of Venice. The elegant and minimalistic dining room is always buzzing with Westsiders needing to cure their craving for the restaurant's famous crispy provolone with vodka sauce. Though the pizzas are tasty, the pastas are what make a lasting impression, and no visit to Ospi, or any of its sister restaurants, is complete without the spicy rigatoni alla vodka. End the evening with the Nutella mousse and an espresso martini.
Felix Trattoria
- 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Felix Trattoria is an iconic Westside restaurant by chef Evan Funke and restaurateur Janet Zuccarini. Guests are able to enjoy watching the handmade pasta preparation right in front of them thanks to the giant glass windows that look directly into the kitchen, which sits in the center of the dining room. The puffy crust on each pizza will make your mouth water, with the Diavola and white quattro formaggi being two of the best. The trofie pasta is a pesto-forward delight, and the linguine al limone is full of zesty, citrusy flavor, while the tagliatelle al ragù bolognese is a classic.
Antico Nuovo
- 4653 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Antico Nuovo transports patrons to the Italian countryside with its traditional menu and classic Italian wine list. The communal tables create a cozy sense of home, while the open kitchen lets you watch as the chefs cook a variety of meats and veggies over the wood-fired grill. Since the menu changes seasonally, there are always new dishes to try, but the focaccia, tuna crudo and beef cheek pappardelle are regulars that never get old, as is the hand-churned ice cream.
Forma Restaurant
- 1610 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
- 110 Navy St, Venice, CA 90291
With two locations on the Westside, Forma Restaurant is a hidden gem that both Santa Monica and Venice locals flock to. Though it’s fine to go straight to the pasta at some Italian restaurants, the appetizers at Forma shouldn’t be skipped. Those who prefer a light start to the meal will enjoy the wild red snapper ceviche and green on greens veggie dish, but the fried pizza dough with burrata is an indulgent starter that needs to be tried at least once. When it comes to pasta, the cacio e pepe and truffle tortellini are both fantastic, while the filet of sole with crispy artichokes is the ideal fish dish.
Mother Wolf
- 1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Also from chef Evan Funke, Hollywood’s Mother Wolf remains one of the hardest reservations to snag in L.A. The breathtaking interior has a grandiose and European feel, featuring tall ceilings, marble accents and opera-inspired motifs and artwork. The Sirene spritz is refreshing and bubbly, but the wine list is out of this world, and you can’t go wrong with a glass of lambrusco. The menu is inspired by Roman cuisine, with the pizzas and pastas shining. The classic Margherita is simple but timeless, and the rigatoni is topped with crispy pieces of guanciale and a rich Pomodoro red sauce.
Giorgio Baldi
- 114 W Channel Rd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
Giorgio Baldi is a celebrity-loved Santa Monica hot spot that has been frequented by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Pierce Brosnan and the Beckhams. Tucked behind a private wall of greenery, the romantic restaurant uses classic white tablecloths and twinkling lights to set the scene for renowned pastas by the sea. The asparagus ravioli is a must-order that features homemade raviolis stuffed with creamy ricotta cheese and asparagus. The sweet corn agnolotti is another local favorite, but the lemony pan-fried Dover sole is a great entrée if you’re not in the mood for pasta.
Bestia
- 2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, 90021
Between the hanging copper pots and exposed brick wall, downtown L.A.’s Bestia, in the Arts District, boasts a rustic and cozy ambiance reminiscent of a modern Italian kitchen. Created by chef Ori Menashe and his wife, pastry chef Genevieve Gergis, Bestia serves up delicate wood-fired pizzas and innovative pastas. The sage and mortadella pizza has a complex and enticing flavor profile, and when comes to pasta, the squid ink spaghetti with lobster is delightfully balanced with spice and acidity.