The Best Italian Restaurants in L.A.

Though New York City is known for having some of the best pizza and old-school Sicilian restaurants in the country, Los Angeles has truly upped the ante when it comes to Italian cuisine, and especially when it comes to pasta. Whether you prefer classic marinara and meatballs or an elevated ravioli stuffed with lobster and sage, pasta is a comforting dish that comes in a variety of shapes, flavors and styles. Most Italian eateries also serve up plenty of fresh seafood, premium cuts of steak and decadent desserts. Of course, no true Italian meal is complete without a bottle of Chianti or a refreshing Aperol spritz.

While some of L.A.’s most beloved Italian joints have been around for decades, the city has also seen an influx of more modern interpretations in the last five years, some of which have already become signature staples for local foodies. From romantic restaurants that have an amore-inducing ambiance and Michelin recognition to cozy and casual hidden gems, you’ll find great pasta, pizza and tiramisu in several of L.A.’s most popular neighborhoods. Get ready to sip on a negroni and dig into a hearty dish of bucatini at the best Italian restaurants in Los Angeles.