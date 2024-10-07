The Best Elevated Mediterranean Restaurants in L.A.
From a Santorini-esque eatery in Malibu to a Middle Eastern establishment with the most stunning patio in Hollywood.Read More
Mediterranean fare is one of the most popular and globally loved cuisines. From hummus and pita to falafel and tahini, famous dishes from places like Greece, Turkey and the Middle East are often lumped into this single category, and though each culture has its own unique contributions, the genre of food itself has been inspired by the over 20 different countries that border the Mediterranean Sea. When it comes to vibrant diversity and foodie culture, Los Angeles is a hub for nearly every kind of cuisine imaginable, and Mediterranean food is no exception.
While you will certainly find some of the best gyros and souvlaki in casual stands and window counters, Los Angeles is also home to several upscale restaurants that serve elevated dishes like tender grilled octopus, rich lamb chops and whole-roasted branzino. Of course, no Mediterranean spread is complete with a bottle of wine, but you’ll also find signature cocktails that use unique spirits like Greek Mastika and Levantine Arak. From a Santorini-esque eatery in Malibu to a Middle Eastern establishment with the most stunning patio in Hollywood, these are the elevated restaurants for the best Mediterranean food in L.A.
The Best Mediterranean Restaurants in L.A.
Bavel
- 500 Mateo St #102, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Created by chefs Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis, the dynamic duo behind Bestia, Bavel is essentially the Middle Eastern counterpart to the bustling Italian restaurant. Located in DTLA's burgeoning Arts District, Bavel’s menu is designed to be shared amongst friends and family. The fried artichoke and kohlrabi is a savory veggie starter, but you also can’t go wrong with the pomegranate bluefin tuna crudo and grilled celery root with honey mushroom tzatziki. When it comes to entrées, opt for the slow roasted lamb neck shawarma or pomegranate-glazed oxtail before finishing with the labneh cheesecake.
Carmel
- 7383 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Carmel is a lively and upbeat Melrose Avenue restaurant that you’ll find packed to the brim even on a Tuesday night. Inspired by Tel-Aviv’s Carmel Market, the city’s largest and busiest shuk, Carmel serves a diaspora of cuisine for both dinner and weekend brunch. Sip on the olive oil-washed Freezer Martini while nibbling on the 72-hour fermented Moroccan bread and Peruvian sea scallops. In terms of entrées, the red snapper schnitzel is a must-order. Other appetizers worth exploring include the kampachi crudo, mushroom cigars and hand-made corn tortellini. There are also plenty of solid vegan options.
Saffy's
- 4845 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Saffy’s is another renowned Middle Eastern eatery from Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis. Named after the couple’s daughter, this Los Angeles restaurant features 70s-inspired decor in a light, airy, retro Moroccan setting. Upon entering the stylish and whimsical space, guests are greeted by intense aromas of spit-roasted meats. Whether you’re sitting at the curved bar or in a spacious banquet, explore a variety of shareable dishes like grilled lobster tail skewer, wood-fired sprouting cauliflower and curry shrimp toast. Wine lovers will appreciate the uniquely curated list of small-produced Mediterranean and island bottles.
Deme
- 939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
One of L.A.’s best new restaurants, Deme pulls inspiration from Greek, Turkish, Lebanese and Israeli cuisine to create a fresh and innovative menu rooted in Mediterranean flavors. The bright, yellow and airy dining room looks out onto the pool at Hotel Figueroa, while a massive, hand-painted mural of Dionysus is hard to miss. The dishes here are intended to be shared, so start with a few of the dips (the taramasalata is a highlight), the bluefin tuna dolmades and Turkish lamb dumplings. For the main event, opt for the slow-cooked duck shawarma served with a variety of house-made condiments.
Laya
- 1430 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Since opening in the summer of 2023, Laya has become the hottest spot for patio seating in Hollywood. The massive outdoor space is complete with cozy firepits, overhead string lights and stone-covered arches, making guests feel as though they are dining in Morocco rather than L.A. The Beirut Basil cocktail is topped with a delicate coconut foam, but you’ll also find a massive wine selection with bottles hailing all the way from Lebanon, France, Italy and elsewhere. For food, start with chef Charbel Hayek’s grilled okra, octopus skewers, Wagyu beef kabobs and charred beetroot hummus before enjoying the chilled red sea bream or chicken shawarma as your main course. The rose ice cream and chocolate mousse are also both solid dessert options.
Calabra
- 700 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Calabra blends Mediterranean classics with California-fresh produce in a chic bohemian rooftop setting. Located on top of the Santa Monica Proper, Calabra is great for lunch, brunch or dinner. Depending on where you get a table, you might be able to catch a glimpse of the Pacific while exploring the restaurant's boutique wine selection or signature cocktails. No Mediterranean spread is complete without dips, and the mezze sampler is a great way to try all of them. Other menu highlights include the feta and watermelon salad, smoked chili roasted chicken and whole-roasted branzino.
Greekman's
- 2619 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Between the vine-covered patio, blue glassware and charming, bistro-like interior, Greekman’s in Silverlake brings a taste of the Mediterranean lifestyle to Los Angeles. As the name suggests, Greek food is the focus, with char-grilled souvlaki and natural Greek wines resulting in the perfect pairing. Before digging into the kebabs that range from chicken and ribeye to prawns and oyster mushrooms, share an order of crispy zucchini chips and the Greek panzanella salad with your table.
Taverna Tony
- 23410 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Taverna Tony is a Santorini-esque establishment that uses blue accents, rattan light fixtures and lush greenery to set the scene for a Mediterranean meal in Malibu. While you won’t want to miss out on the beachy vibes, the eatery also offers a full takeout menu. Having been around for more than 30 years, Taverna Tony is a favorite among locals and visitors alike, with the house-made bread and zesty dip stealing the hearts of any first-time diner. From an Aperol spritz to the signature Island Hopper cocktail, the refreshing drinks transport you to Greece while you indulge in dishes like grilled calamari, Sagnaki flaming cheese and creamy lobster pasta. Don’t forget to order the baklava for dessert.
Layla Restaurant
- 1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Layla Restaurant, not to be confused with Hollywood’s Laya Restaurant, is a French-Middle Eastern eatery situated right on the corner of Ocean Avenue on the first floor of Sonder the Beacon. This dim-lit, swanky restaurant features creative drinks like the clarified Matahari Milk Punch and pistachio butter-washed Old Fashioned. The mezze platter is a must and perfect for either two or four people depending on which size you order. Other standout items include the charred cabbage kebab, marinated kohlrabi and whole-grilled sea bass.
Ladyhawk
- 623 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located within the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, Ladyhawk by chef Charbel Hayek focuses on Eastern Mediterranean cuisine in a polished and contemporary setting. In addition to classic dips like hummus and muhammara, enjoy the fresh-out-of-the-oven bread with an order of the seared halloumi cheese. For the full experience, splurge on the $130 mezze platter and get a taste of everything. Seafood lovers will appreciate the dry-aged hiramasa crudo and grilled shrimp, but the main’s from the wood-fired grill shouldn’t be skipped. Pair a bottle of Lebanese red wine with the Australian Wagyu sirloin shawarma or olive-crusted rack of lamb.