The Best Elevated Mediterranean Restaurants in L.A.

Mediterranean fare is one of the most popular and globally loved cuisines. From hummus and pita to falafel and tahini, famous dishes from places like Greece, Turkey and the Middle East are often lumped into this single category, and though each culture has its own unique contributions, the genre of food itself has been inspired by the over 20 different countries that border the Mediterranean Sea. When it comes to vibrant diversity and foodie culture, Los Angeles is a hub for nearly every kind of cuisine imaginable, and Mediterranean food is no exception.

While you will certainly find some of the best gyros and souvlaki in casual stands and window counters, Los Angeles is also home to several upscale restaurants that serve elevated dishes like tender grilled octopus, rich lamb chops and whole-roasted branzino. Of course, no Mediterranean spread is complete with a bottle of wine, but you’ll also find signature cocktails that use unique spirits like Greek Mastika and Levantine Arak. From a Santorini-esque eatery in Malibu to a Middle Eastern establishment with the most stunning patio in Hollywood, these are the elevated restaurants for the best Mediterranean food in L.A.