The Best New L.A. Bar Openings of 2024
As we look back on the new openings of 2024, it is clear that the Los Angeles bar scene welcomed several hotspots that have managed to become city staples in less than 12 months. Since L.A. locals have a soft spot for nostalgic places steeped in history, making a positive first impression can be difficult for new businesses. This year, however, saw great success across the wine and cocktail industry. From a tiki speakeasy located behind one of the city’s most iconic hot dog stands to rooftop lounges with epic ocean views in Santa Monica, many of the year’s best new bar openings put just as much effort into their atmosphere as they did their cocktails.
The city also welcomed the return of Clifton’s Republic—a historic venue that has been teasing a reopening for years. Though craft cocktails and innovative mixology programs are certainly having their moment, moody wine bars have also turned up all over the city, including a Brooklyn transplant that has already won the hearts of oenophiles in Downtown L.A. Whether you’re enjoying an evening out on the town in Long Beach or want to go wine tasting in Santa Monica, these are the best new Los Angeles bar openings of 2024.
L.A.'s Most Unique New Bar Openings
Sauced
- 929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sauced is a Brooklyn, New York transplant that recently took over the rooftop bar of the former Ace Hotel (now known as the Stile Downtown Los Angeles by Kasa), with DJs and food pop-ups on some weekends. Don’t expect to browse a cocktail menu when you arrive—this quirky wine bar prefers to curate an intimate and friendly experience, encouraging guests to chat with their bartender and see what might suit their palate. In addition to featuring 20 to 30 different natural wines a night, Sauced also serves French-inspired fare like charcuterie boards and oysters.
The Moon Room
- 7174 Melrose Ave 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Located on Melrose Avenue, The Moon Room boasts a classic cocktail bar setting with checkered floors, a backlit bar and a charming baby grand piano. Nightly entertainment ranges from comedy specials to DJ sets to piano performances, and though you might come for a show, you’ll stay for the expertly crafted cocktail concoctions. Warm up on the wrap-around patio outside with the bourbon-based Pegasus and mezcal negroni, or indulge in the savory Lynx Martini, which is made with pistachio and za’atar oil.
The Lucky Tiki
- 8512 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Tucked away behind L.A.’s famous Tail O’ the Pup hotdog stand, The Lucky Tiki, from the same people behind Highland Park Bowl and Idle Hour, is without a doubt the city’s coolest speakeasy of 2024. After walking up the lantern-lit staircase, guests are greeted by a vibey tiki bar with themed decor and bamboo details in every corner. The Lucky Tiki Mai Tai is a signature classic, but all of the tropical cocktails are worth tasting. For a more interactive experience, order the bourbon-based Buried Treasure which is served with a side of edible sand. When it comes to exclusivity, however, the Captain’s Inner Circle is a secret cocktail that is so strong, you’re only allowed two per person.
Barr Seco
- 3820 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Cafe by day and bar by night, Silver Lake’s Secco specializes in natural wine in a tiny space that boasts a big personality. Helmed by the same team behind Mexico City sushi spot Santo, Barr Seco has a Mediterranean flair combined with Mexican touches, enhanced by round bistro tables, a large distressed mirror and chic light pendants. Elevate your experience with an array of small plates like brown butter hamachi crudo or a tangy endive Caesar salad. Though you’ll find a few local bottles on the small, bespoke wine list, a majority of the featured bottles hail from France.
Alter Ego
- 210 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Located at Long Beach’s hottest new hotel, the Fairmont Breakers, Alter Ego is bringing back the golden age of jazz with a transportive tribute to the property’s historic roots. During the Roaring Twenties, the resort, which was then known as The Breakers Hotel, hosted Hollywood’s most elite players seeking a private escape outside of the city. Now, the lavish and craft cocktail-driven Alter Ego lobby bar is giving guests a taste of that timeless glamour of old school Hollywood nightlife. Tufted velvet chairs and custom floral wallpaper set the scene for an evening of live music alongside a dirty martini or smokey Old Fashioned.
Mars
- 1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mars is a stunning speakeasy situated behind chef Evan Funke’s famous Mother Wolf Italian restaurant in the Citizen News building. After indulging in an evening of pasta and pizza in the L.A. restaurant’s dining room, head to Mars for curated cocktails or bottle service. The predominantly red and sultry space features antique chandeliers, candlelit lounge tables, intricate tapestries and a heated patio where you can sip a Black Manhattan, made with rye, sweet vermouth, Cynar, bitters and saline, Bellucci, featuring tequila, mezcal, lime, basil, strawberry black pepper syrup and green tajin, or King’s Negroni, composed of Bombay Sapphire, Barolo Chinato and Campari. Mars also offers a unique liquor locker membership which includes your own locker containing vintage bottles cloaked in mystery along the back wall of the lounge.
Clifton's Republic
- 648 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014
The reopening of Clifton’s Republic has been long-awaited by locals since it closed in 2018. This nearly 90-year-old venue is a five-floor wonderland, featuring a massive faux redwood tree, stuffed animals and quirky antiquities. The ground-floor bar is best described as reminiscent of a fantasy-inspired forest, while a gothic speakeasy and concert venue sits above it. On the third floor, expect fruity cocktails and tropical surroundings at the Pacific Seas tiki bar. Though you can make a reservation for your preferred floor, nothing beats hopping from bar to bar and exploring the diverse array of drinks.
AJA Vineyards
- 1417 2nd St C, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Though it is technically not a bar, AJA Vineyards is the first tasting room to land in Santa Monica, making it a must for wine lovers. This family-owned winery specializes in Malibu coast wines, but some of their wines, like the rosé and chardonnay, are made from grapes sourced along California’s Central Coast. Grab a stool at the bar top or snag a cozy bistro table before embarking on a $15 tasting of the brand’s signature bottles. Start light with AJA’s refreshing sauvignon blanc before moving on to more complex wines like the cabernet sauvignon and syrah.
The Coco Club
- 1301 Ocean Ave #1019, Santa Monica, CA 90401
The Coco Club is a pink and green Palm Springs-esque bar that serves tropical drinks on the rooftop of Santa Monica’s Sonder The Beacon. Feathery chandeliers and Art Deco decor create an Old Hollywood-inspired setting that is best enjoyed at sunset—-the sweeping views are perfect for a date night watching the sun dip behind the Pacific Ocean with a coconut mojito in hand. If you’re hungry, The Coco Club also serves a variety of small bites ranging from coconut shrimp to veggie spring rolls.
No Smoking
- 2692 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Craving a dive bar vibe with craft cocktails? Dim lighting, wood-paneled walls and neon signs give this rustic bar a cozy, retro feel. Despite the fact that drinks remain incredibly affordable, with well drinks going for $12 a pop and signature cocktails costing $15, the quality and innovation exceeds expectations. Though you’ll find similar dive bars in East L.A., No Smoking is the first of its kind in Culver City. If you’re not in the mood for a standard vodka soda, branch out with the whiskey highballs, frozen Ube Colada or Chai Old Fashioned.