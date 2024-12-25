The Best New L.A. Bar Openings of 2024

As we look back on the new openings of 2024, it is clear that the Los Angeles bar scene welcomed several hotspots that have managed to become city staples in less than 12 months. Since L.A. locals have a soft spot for nostalgic places steeped in history, making a positive first impression can be difficult for new businesses. This year, however, saw great success across the wine and cocktail industry. From a tiki speakeasy located behind one of the city’s most iconic hot dog stands to rooftop lounges with epic ocean views in Santa Monica, many of the year’s best new bar openings put just as much effort into their atmosphere as they did their cocktails.

The city also welcomed the return of Clifton’s Republic—a historic venue that has been teasing a reopening for years. Though craft cocktails and innovative mixology programs are certainly having their moment, moody wine bars have also turned up all over the city, including a Brooklyn transplant that has already won the hearts of oenophiles in Downtown L.A. Whether you’re enjoying an evening out on the town in Long Beach or want to go wine tasting in Santa Monica, these are the best new Los Angeles bar openings of 2024.