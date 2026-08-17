The Most Anticipated L.A. Restaurant Openings Arriving in August
Upscale chop houses, refurbished French bistros and hearty Mediterranean cuisine give summer a delicious send-off.Read More
The traditional summer season might be coming to a close, but the L.A. local knows that the true SoCal summer is only just beginning in August, and this month marks a plethora of fresh starts. In addition to a handful of brand-new concepts, the city is gearing up for some highly anticipated reopenings in one of L.A.’s most severely impacted neighborhoods following the Palisades fires. On August 15, Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village is relaunching, with several shops and businesses returning, including family-owned Porta Via. There are also a couple of new restaurants set to debut, as the town continues to rebuild following the devastating fires in January 2025. One of these is Alphabet Bar & Grill, a collaboration between chef Tim Hollingsworth and The h.wood Group, and next month, the Village is getting another eatery from Nancy Silverton called Spacca Tutto.
Beverly Hills is also welcoming chef Eyal Shani’s kosher-certified Malka, and Highland Park is getting a Korean corner store that’s serving fluffy egg salad sandos and DIY ramen. Following a summer closer, Mistral is relaunching a revamped service in a renovated space, and one of the city’s favorite steakhouses has finally unveiled its newest location in DTLA’s Arts District. From Pacific Palisades to Sherman Oaks, these are L.A.’s most exciting August restaurant openings.
The New Restaurants to Try in L.A. This August
Lucky's
- 726 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Following several delays, swanky steakhouse Lucky’s has officially brought its old-school charm to DTLA’s Arts District. This marks the brand’s fifth location, and Angelenos can expect the same American-inspired menu featuring an array of tender steaks, tableside martinis and timeless apps like the giant shrimp cocktail and grilled artichoke. The indoor-outdoor space is moody and dimly lit, featuring coffered wood ceilings alongside exposed pipes and beams, creating an industrial allure that’s fitting for the location.
Mistral
- 13422 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
A Sherman Oaks staple since 1988, Mistral is now entering a new chapter under the guidance of restaurateur Jonah Freedman and partner Josh Migdal. The French bistro closed down this summer, undergoing a design revamp and menu overhaul. The new New York-style dining room has been reimagined with U-shaped booths and original artwork by Guy Buffet, and though the bones of Mistral remain the same, this much-needed refresh feels more fitting for the times. While inspiration was drawn from the original menu, dinner is an entirely new experience, with highlights including the goat cheese and honey cigars, escargot with Pernod butter, French onion soup with comté grilled cheese croutons and a solid array of steak frites.
Alphabet Bar & Grill
- 1033 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
James Beard Award-winning chef Tim Hollingsworth has partnered with The h.wood Group to open Alphabet Bar & Grill at Palisades Village on August 15. The restaurant is replacing elevated American eatery Hank’s, and the name pays homage to the historic Alphabet Streets: an iconic Palisades enclave that was largely destroyed in the 2025 fire. Open for both lunch and dinner, the neighborhood-focused concept will serve creative craft cocktails alongside elegant wines, while seasonal, produce-driven fare and all-day classics like a traditional rotisserie chicken dominate the food menu.
Malka Beverly Hills
- 9360 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Israeli chef Eyal Shani, the mastermind behind fast-casual pita sandwich empire Miznon, is stepping into a more elevated spotlight with the first L.A. location of Malka. A more refined, elegant concept, Malka currently has outposts in New York City, West Palm Beach and Tel Aviv, and on August 31, Sixty Beverly Hills is getting its own rendition. The soft opening will be followed by a larger launch on September 1, and, like all of the other Malka outposts, the entire menu is certified kosher. Though many dishes will be seasonal and based on local sourcing, staple items like the mashed-potato-stuffed Queen Malka Schnitzel will, of course, be spotlighted.
Mokja
- 5715 North Figueroa St, STE 101, Los Angeles, CA 90042
On August 7, Highland Park residents welcomed the area’s very own Korean corner store. Created by Yi Cha’s chef Debbie Lee, Mokja is a casual market-café that was built in partnership with Be Bright Coffee’s Frank and Michelle La. In addition to specialty beverages like the Sweet Corn Latte and Yuja Cha Lemonade Cold Brew, Mokja is offering plenty of grab-and-go pastries and seasonal banchan. Other food options include a fluffy egg salad sando, a tuna melt tartine, and most importantly, a build-your-own ramyun bar.
Porta Via Pacific Palisades
- 1063 N Swarthmore Ave, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Another Palisades Village comeback returning on August 15 is none other than family-owned Porta Via. Though the restaurant wasn’t destroyed in the Palisades Fire, it closed with the rest of the shopping center while the city attempted to rebuild. Now, nearby locals will finally be able to cure their craving for California-Mediterranean fare on Swarthmore Avenue once again. The entire Porta Via team had a particularly tough 2025, as its Beverly Hills location burned down in a kitchen fire last December. Show your support by stopping by for a cocktail and the chicken paillard at lunch or dinner.
Gable
- 7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Hollywood Roosevelt is gearing up to launch a new live-fire restaurant on August 18. Gable—named in honor of Golden Age actor and penthouse regular Clark Gable—is an 82-seat dining room built around a live-fire hearth. The design is inspired by L.A.’s cinematic history, featuring dramatically layered textures and lush greenery, along with curated artwork and low-hung pendant lighting. Culinary director Chris Flint, who has had stints at Maude and Eleven Madison Park, has created a menu that ranges from wood-fired pizzas with tableside-torched mozzarella to old-school steaks with broccoli-cheddar pomme dauphine.