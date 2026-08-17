The Most Anticipated L.A. Restaurant Openings Arriving in August

The traditional summer season might be coming to a close, but the L.A. local knows that the true SoCal summer is only just beginning in August, and this month marks a plethora of fresh starts. In addition to a handful of brand-new concepts, the city is gearing up for some highly anticipated reopenings in one of L.A.’s most severely impacted neighborhoods following the Palisades fires. On August 15, Rick Caruso’s Palisades Village is relaunching, with several shops and businesses returning, including family-owned Porta Via. There are also a couple of new restaurants set to debut, as the town continues to rebuild following the devastating fires in January 2025. One of these is Alphabet Bar & Grill, a collaboration between chef Tim Hollingsworth and The h.wood Group, and next month, the Village is getting another eatery from Nancy Silverton called Spacca Tutto.

Beverly Hills is also welcoming chef Eyal Shani’s kosher-certified Malka, and Highland Park is getting a Korean corner store that’s serving fluffy egg salad sandos and DIY ramen. Following a summer closer, Mistral is relaunching a revamped service in a renovated space, and one of the city’s favorite steakhouses has finally unveiled its newest location in DTLA’s Arts District. From Pacific Palisades to Sherman Oaks, these are L.A.’s most exciting August restaurant openings.