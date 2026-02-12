L.A.’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of February

Less than two months into 2026, the Los Angeles dining scene has already set an exemplary tone for the year ahead. At the end of January, highly anticipated Lapaba launched its soft opening in Koreatown, while Mexico City’s iconic churrería El Moro landed in Echo Park. The recently rebranded Cameo Beverly Hills debuted a new Peruvian-Japanese fusion restaurant, Zampo, and the 90210 welcomed a brand-new omakase experience called Miura.

As the city continues to ride its culinary high, amplified by Bad Bunny’s Villas Tacos feature at the Super Bowl, let's take a look at what’s to come this February. Sushi Samba and Lucky’s DTLA, which were both set to open this month, have pushed back their launch dates, but locals still have plenty to look forward to.

Two luxury hotels are redefining their dining options: the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is introducing Tuscan steakhouse Baldi, and the historic Hotel Figueroa is debuting Florence by the Water. Chef Marcus Jernmark is also revealing the fine-dining concept Lielle in Beverlywood, while iconic music venue, Hollywood Palladium, is getting a hi-fi-inspired lounge for hungry concert-goers. Keep reading for the most L.A.’s most exciting restaurant openings of February.