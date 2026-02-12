L.A.’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of February
As the city continues to ride its culinary high, amplified by Bad Bunny’s Villas Tacos feature at the Super Bowl, let’s take a look at what’s to come this February.Read More
Less than two months into 2026, the Los Angeles dining scene has already set an exemplary tone for the year ahead. At the end of January, highly anticipated Lapaba launched its soft opening in Koreatown, while Mexico City’s iconic churrería El Moro landed in Echo Park. The recently rebranded Cameo Beverly Hills debuted a new Peruvian-Japanese fusion restaurant, Zampo, and the 90210 welcomed a brand-new omakase experience called Miura.
As the city continues to ride its culinary high, amplified by Bad Bunny’s Villas Tacos feature at the Super Bowl, let's take a look at what’s to come this February. Sushi Samba and Lucky’s DTLA, which were both set to open this month, have pushed back their launch dates, but locals still have plenty to look forward to.
Two luxury hotels are redefining their dining options: the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is introducing Tuscan steakhouse Baldi, and the historic Hotel Figueroa is debuting Florence by the Water. Chef Marcus Jernmark is also revealing the fine-dining concept Lielle in Beverlywood, while iconic music venue, Hollywood Palladium, is getting a hi-fi-inspired lounge for hungry concert-goers. Keep reading for the most L.A.’s most exciting restaurant openings of February.
Lielle
- 9575 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Lielle marks the first U.S. restaurant opening for Swedish chef Marcus Jernmark. The new fine-dining spot in Beverlywood is named after Jernmark’s daughter, and hosts just 42 seats across a dim-lit dining room that is equal parts moody and elegant. Rooted in California “bistronomy,” Lielle offers a four-course menu that evolves monthly. Locally-sourced meats and seafood are expected to take center stage, with current highlights including the abalone BBQ and squab. Personalized details like the kintsugi ceramics and linens were hand-sewn by Jernmark’s wife, Andrea.
Baldi
- 9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Baldi is ushering in a new culinary era at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills on February 18. Inspired by the traditional steakhouse of Tuscany, the restaurant will operate under chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi, a Tuscan native with a passion for honest cooking. Before hitting the grill, explore items like the fresh-baked focaccia, gnudi with browned butter and sage and slow-cooked risotto. Of course, the menu is anchored around steaks, featuring hand-selected cuts that are cooked over an olive wood-fired grill.
Florence by the Water
- 939 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
On February 13, Downtown L.A.’s historic Hotel Figueroa is replacing Deme with Florence by the Water. Backed by Francesco Zimone and chef Giuseppe Gentile of L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele, this new eatery focuses on seasonal, ingredient-driven dishes that pay homage to Italian fare with a Mediterranean twist. Most plates are meant for sharing, and you can’t go wrong with starters like the whipped ricotta or signature gnocco fritto. In addition to handmade pastas, Florence by the Water highlights protein-forward entrées like a Bistecca alla Fiorentina and a whole grilled branzino.
Vinyl Room
- 6215 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
By the end of February, concert-goers can look forward to dinner and a show the next time they visit Hollywood Palladium. This unique lounge evokes the same spirit of a 1970s Japanese kissa, boasting retro charm and izakaya-esque bites to match. The membership program is a great option for regular attendees, and benefits range from complimentary food items and free guest passes to concert tickets and premium seating. However, if a membership isn’t in the cards for you yet, simply upgrade your evening with a single-night entry access before your concert.