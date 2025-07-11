The Buzziest New Restaurant Openings in L.A. This July
From a gourmet sandwich shop to the expansion of one of the city’s favorite Thai concepts, these are the best new L.A. restaurant openings of July.Read More
July is (somehow) already here, and as Angelenos all across the city make the most of summer, new restaurants and concepts are popping up left and right. At the end of June, L.A. welcomed aperitivo-focused Bar Bacetti in Echo Park and national steakhouse staple The Capital Grille in Burbank. Renowned Frogtown eatery Loreto also partnered with the Santa Monica Proper Hotel to host a rooftop pop-up, bringing their most popular dishes to the Westside until September 1.
This month, the collaborative pop-up trend continues with Angelini Grill at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, but some of the most exciting openings are actually reopenings. Gladstones made its post-fire debut on July 4, showcasing a renovated deck and menu, while Michelin-starred Kali gears up to open its doors following a nearly six-month closure. The most surprising resurrection, however, comes from Marix Tex Mex Cafe—a longtime West Hollywood staple that has been shuttered since 2020.
New places landing in L.A. include Kassi, which has taken over the rooftop of Hotel Erwin in Venice, and NorCal’s fast-casual eatery Local Kitchens. From a gourmet sandwich shop to the expansion of one of the city’s favorite Thai concepts, these are the best new L.A. restaurant openings of July.
Best Restaurants Opening in L.A. This July
Gladstones Restaurant
- 17300 CA-1, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Gladstones was one of the many restaurants affected by the devastating Palisades Fire in January, but on July 4, this longtime oceanfront eatery reopened with a renovated deck and menu, acting as a beacon of hope amid a daunting road to recovery. Hovering just above a long stretch of sandy beach, Gladstones is known for its sweeping ocean views, casual setting and laid-back, friendly vibes, and the remodeled deck was designed by award-winning architect Stephen Francis Jones. Guests can admire the new vintage car mural by L.A. street artist Jonas Never while sipping a crisp lager and chowing down on calamari and crab cakes. If you’re a Malibu or Pacific Palisades resident, Gladstones is also offering 50 percent off food and drinks through the entire month of July.
Kali
- 5722 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
After closing for renovations at the end of January, Michelin-starred Kali is reopening its doors in July. Though the team opened seafood-focused Koast in the interim, locals have been patiently awaiting the return of a reimagined Kali, which pays tribute to the classic steakhouses of Hollywood’s past. Co-founders chef Kevin Meehan and Drew Langley decided to move away from Kali’s traditional tasting menu and wine pairings to focus on quality cuts and ice-cold martinis in a more relaxed, stylish setting. Think appetizers like Parker House rolls, wedge salads and beef tartare, followed by ribeyes and New York strips complemented by every potato side imaginable.
Kassi
- 1697 Pacific Avenue, Venice, CA, 90291
Hotel Erwin’s iconic Venice Beach rooftop is entering a new era. Inspired by the Aegean, Kassi fuses Greek fare with fresh California produce, yielding dishes like za’atar-covered hand-pulled flat bread with whipped avocado and tzatziki. Heartier dishes include lamb meatball skewers and beef tenderloin with red chermoula and mint, while vibrant cocktails complement the rooftop’s breezy, open-air setting. Admire the boardwalk and beach below as you sip the clarified Honeydew Thyme Paloma or the complex Oracle of Delphi, which is made with tequila, lemon, watermelon, Mazzura, cucumber and za’atar.
Angelini Grill at The Peninsula Beverly Hills
- 9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Angelini Osteria is one of the best Italian restaurants in L.A., and from July 8 to August 2, this award-winning eatery is popping up at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. Hosted at the hotel’s signature Belvedere Restaurant, Angelini Grill serves a special menu carefully curated by chef Gino Angelini and Angelini Osteria’s executive chef Gianpiero Ceppaglia. Though grilled meats are the star of the show, you can also expect to enjoy signature pastas like the zesty tagliolini limone. The tableside Dover sole Romagna fillet is another menu highlight, as is the layered lobster, citrus and fennel salad.
Local Kitchens
- 3960 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
Looking for a fast-casual concept during your lunch break in Studio City? Located just off Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Bay Area-born Local Kitchens is known for bringing renowned chefs together to create diverse, regionally-rich menus that are approachable and affordable. Chef partners of the new Studio City location include James Beard Cookbook Award-winning author chef Rick Martínez, Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree chef Tuệ Nguyễn and chef Alvin Cailan. The casual café-style space features murals by local artist Eric Junker and cozy banquettes with plenty of outlets, encouraging guests to get comfy with their laptops at lunch or grab-and-go.
Marix Tex Mex Cafe
- 1108 Flores St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
One of West Hollywood’s most locally loved Tex-Mex spots has officially reopened its doors after closing during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. On July 8, Marix was welcomed back with a long line of regulars waiting to get their hands on one of the restaurant’s famous “Kickass” margaritas. From quesadillas and tacos to guacamole and queso dip, the comforting menu remains largely the same, but the restaurant itself has received a few renovations, with a new neon sign and an upgraded patio.
Offhand Sandwich Bar
- 3008 Santa Monica Blvd Suite A, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Offhand Wine Bar is expanding with a new lunch concept that focuses on gourmet sandwiches. The bar, which serves natural wines, sakes and wine-based cocktails, has become a hub for Westside locals seeking neighborhood vibes and quality vino in the evenings, but now, patrons have a new excuse to plan a daytime visit. Local sourcing is a huge priority, and sandwiches range from the focaccia-based Italian, made with porchetta, salami, Gruyère, heirloom tomatoes, chimi-chutney, chilichurri and red pesto, to a classic turkey and prosciutto-topped grilled cheese.
Holy Basil Santa Monica
- 2828 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Holy Basil is opening a new location in Santa Monica at the end of July, bringing its Thai food to the Westside. This casual eatery is known for its quality noodles and comforting curries and soups. The food is vibrant and flavorful; Holy Basil prides itself on working with sustainably driven purveyors like Snake River Farms, Long Beach Mushrooms and Salmon Creek Farm. The newest location is expected to serve all of Holy Basil’s most popular dishes like the vermicelli noodle pad see ew, Panang short ribs and Thai-Chinese five-spice duck.