The Buzziest New Restaurant Openings in L.A. This July

July is (somehow) already here, and as Angelenos all across the city make the most of summer, new restaurants and concepts are popping up left and right. At the end of June, L.A. welcomed aperitivo-focused Bar Bacetti in Echo Park and national steakhouse staple ​​The Capital Grille in Burbank. Renowned Frogtown eatery Loreto also partnered with the Santa Monica Proper Hotel to host a rooftop pop-up, bringing their most popular dishes to the Westside until September 1.

This month, the collaborative pop-up trend continues with Angelini Grill at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, but some of the most exciting openings are actually reopenings. Gladstones made its post-fire debut on July 4, showcasing a renovated deck and menu, while Michelin-starred Kali gears up to open its doors following a nearly six-month closure. The most surprising resurrection, however, comes from Marix Tex Mex Cafe—a longtime West Hollywood staple that has been shuttered since 2020.

New places landing in L.A. include Kassi, which has taken over the rooftop of Hotel Erwin in Venice, and NorCal’s fast-casual eatery Local Kitchens. From a gourmet sandwich shop to the expansion of one of the city’s favorite Thai concepts, these are the best new L.A. restaurant openings of July.