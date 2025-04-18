The Best New L.A. Restaurants Opening in April
From a sleek chef’s counter in Culver City to a former grocery store, these are April’s most exciting L.A. restaurant openings.Read More
Following the aftermath and recovery of the tragic Eaton and Palisades Fires, it appears that Los Angeles dining is officially in bloom. Since April 1, the L.A. culinary scene has welcomed several game-changing restaurants that are already winning the hearts of locals and visitors alike. From El Segundo to Culver City, these new openings are bringing cultural vibrancy, exciting flavors and innovation to neighborhoods all across the city.
Westside restaurant group Memento Mori Hospitality branched out from their standard Italian routine and opened their first Mexican concept, while Beverly Hills’ Matū got its first sister restaurant in Brentwood. Santa Monica's culinary landscape continues to flourish with the opening of chef Zach Pollack’s Cosetta, and even Chinatown is getting in on the action with chef Anthony Wang’s Firstborn. Whether you’re looking to enjoy handrolls and sake at a sleek chef’s counter in Culver City or sip orange wine at Mar Vista’s coolest new eatery, these are L.A.’s most exciting April restaurant openings.
Saijo
- 12473 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Created by Jinya founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi, Saijo is a 24-seat temaki bar that opened in Culver City on April 3. The modern space uses warm wood, dim lighting and a traditional teapot display to create a laid-back ambiance with a hint of zen. While sitting at the bar, patrons get a front row seat as they watch the chefs handcraft a variety of handrolls ranging from toro and bay scallop to Wagyu and lobster. Saijo also specializes in kushiyaki, which is basically a variety of grilled veggies and meats served on a skewer. Order at your leisure while sipping a cold sake at the chef’s counter.
Cosetta
- 3150 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Cosetta, the latest venture from chef Zach Pollack, brings a seasonally-driven menu to Santa Monica’s Ocean Park neighborhood. The bright and airy space sets the backdrop for an ever-changing meal that focuses on farm-fresh produce and seafood. The raw bar section of the menu features everything from kampachi crudo to bluefin tuna tartare, while the rotating small plate section focuses on shareable items such as peel ‘n eat shrimp scampi and whipped baccala. Though the pastas are certainly worth exploring, don’t sleep on the pizzas, especially the uni butter-topped Lo Spagnolo Ricco.
Matū Kai
- 11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Matū Kai landed in Brentwood on April 6, bringing a new kind of steakhouse to the Westside. As the sister restaurant to Beverly Hills’ beloved Matū, Matū Kai exclusively serves 100 percent grass-fed Wagyu from First Light Farms, ensuring that guests enjoy a premium steak experience complete with sensational sides and fresh appetizers. The center-cut Picanha is cooked over a wood-burning fire, giving it a perfectly tender texture and subtle smokiness, but you also can’t go wrong with the plancha-grilled filet mignon—order the lobster tails for a little surf and turf action. The pomme purée is a can’t-miss side, and when it comes to starters, opt for the shrimp cocktail with fresh horseradish and tenderloin carpaccio.
88 Club
- 9737 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Following the closure of her acclaimed restaurant Nightshade, chef Mei Lin is back and better than ever with a new culinary concept. Located in Beverly Hills, 88 Club puts an elegant and contemporary spin on traditional Chinese cuisine. The family-style menu encourages guests to share a variety of dishes, from dumplings and rice to noodles and veggie-forward entrées. 88 Club also boasts a killer beverage program curated by sommelier Diana Lee and former Death & Co. bar manager Kevin Nguyen. Sip sustainable wines from France or explore cocktails made with house-made infusions and Southeast Asian-inspired flavors. Menu highlights include the scallion rolls served with fried allium butter, seasonal market fried rice and sweet and sour squirrel fish.
First Born
- 978 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012
The opening of First Born marks a new era of dining culture in Chinatown. Created by chef Anthony Wang, First Born was a labor of love that has been in the works since 2022. Located in Mandarin Plaza, this upscale eatery blends industrial accents with chic furnishings and blue tile walls, setting the scene for a modern take on Chinese-American cuisine. The innovative menu features unique creations like braised fennel with a dashi marinated trout roe and a mapo tofu-inspired steak tartare. The Zhajiang Oxtail with squid and cucumber is another standout dish, as is the beef short rib with black pepper jus.
Beethoven Market
- 12904 Palms Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
What was formerly one of Mar Vista’s most historic grocery stores is now Beethoven Market, a community-oriented restaurant that fuses California and Italian fare. With the help of chef Michael Leonard, Jeremy Adler has brought the 1949 building back to life, allowing guests to mix and mingle with neighbors as they sip refreshing cocktails and crisp wines on the plant-covered patio. Appetizers range from grilled octopus and tuna carpaccio to crispy artichokes and zucchini blossoms. The pastas and pizzas, however, are the stars of the show, with the Meyer lemon and clam pizza stealing the spotlight.
¡Jaime! Taqueria
- 450 Main St, El Segundo, CA 90245
¡Jaime! Taqueria is the first Mexican restaurant by Memento Mori Hospitality—the same team behind Italian eateries Ospi, Jemma and Jame Enoteca. Located in El Segundo, customers can expect casual tacos served on housemade heirloom corn tortillas. The beef cheek quesabirria is rich and robust, but if you prefer something on the lighter side, try the shrimp gobernador tacos. ¡Jaime! Taqueria also offers a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, with discounted margaritas, wine, tacos and shareable plates. No matter when you visit, start your meal with the tomatillo shrimp aguachile and chicken flautas.
Daisy Margarita Bar
- 14633 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
On April 17, Sherman Oaks officially welcomed the long-awaited Daisy Margarita Bar. With Michelin-trained executive chef Alan Sanz in the kitchen and beverage director Max Reis behind the bar, guests can expect a modern Mexican concept with rustic charm. Rough wood-planked walls, vintage photos, hanging antlers and a taxidermied bison head create a cozy yet western-inspired Mexican tavern experience, while a retro jukebox and corduroy banquet seating encourages you to kick back with a cocktail and let the good times roll. Enjoy shareable bites like fish ceviche, oysters and tacos while sipping on the savory salsa verde margarita or signature Dirty Shirley Marg. Stay tuned for the upcoming Gilbert Perez Bar, which will be just above Daisy.