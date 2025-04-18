The Best New L.A. Restaurants Opening in April

Following the aftermath and recovery of the tragic Eaton and Palisades Fires, it appears that Los Angeles dining is officially in bloom. Since April 1, the L.A. culinary scene has welcomed several game-changing restaurants that are already winning the hearts of locals and visitors alike. From El Segundo to Culver City, these new openings are bringing cultural vibrancy, exciting flavors and innovation to neighborhoods all across the city.

Westside restaurant group Memento Mori Hospitality branched out from their standard Italian routine and opened their first Mexican concept, while Beverly Hills’ Matū got its first sister restaurant in Brentwood. Santa Monica's culinary landscape continues to flourish with the opening of chef Zach Pollack’s Cosetta, and even Chinatown is getting in on the action with chef Anthony Wang’s Firstborn. Whether you’re looking to enjoy handrolls and sake at a sleek chef’s counter in Culver City or sip orange wine at Mar Vista’s coolest new eatery, these are L.A.’s most exciting April restaurant openings.