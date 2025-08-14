L.A.’s Most Noteworthy August Restaurant Openings

Though August signifies the end of summer for most, Los Angeles is just heating up. The weather is warm, the skies are sunny, and with tourist season dying down, locals are itching to spend their days on a chic new patio with a craft cocktail in hand. Before diving into what we’ve got to look forward to this month, let’s revisit July and see what we missed.

After a delayed opening from June, Casa Dani and Katsuya officially launched their dual concept on July 25 at the Century City Mall. The San Gabriel Valley welcomed Japan’s famous Ramen Ochi on July 15, while Georgian restaurant Deda made itself right at home in Pasadena. Art lovers will be pleased to hear that The Getty opened the outdoor Trellis Bar & Lounge, ensuring that museum goers can enjoy cocktails and taquitos in between exhibits. Venice Beach Club has made waves as a fun new spot for spritzes on the Westside, while Cafe Tondo brings the flavors of CDMX to Chinatown.

This month, the spotlight shines on West Hollywood as the neighborhood welcomes three exciting new eateries, and Koreatown embraces the “Tuna King’s” first U.S. location. From vegan fine-dining on Robertson Boulevard to an Echo Park hotspot dedicated entirely to gyoza, these are the best restaurants opening in Los Angeles this August.