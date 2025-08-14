L.A.’s Most Noteworthy August Restaurant Openings
This month, the spotlight shines on West Hollywood as the neighborhood welcomes three exciting new eateries.Read More
Though August signifies the end of summer for most, Los Angeles is just heating up. The weather is warm, the skies are sunny, and with tourist season dying down, locals are itching to spend their days on a chic new patio with a craft cocktail in hand. Before diving into what we’ve got to look forward to this month, let’s revisit July and see what we missed.
After a delayed opening from June, Casa Dani and Katsuya officially launched their dual concept on July 25 at the Century City Mall. The San Gabriel Valley welcomed Japan’s famous Ramen Ochi on July 15, while Georgian restaurant Deda made itself right at home in Pasadena. Art lovers will be pleased to hear that The Getty opened the outdoor Trellis Bar & Lounge, ensuring that museum goers can enjoy cocktails and taquitos in between exhibits. Venice Beach Club has made waves as a fun new spot for spritzes on the Westside, while Cafe Tondo brings the flavors of CDMX to Chinatown.
This month, the spotlight shines on West Hollywood as the neighborhood welcomes three exciting new eateries, and Koreatown embraces the “Tuna King’s” first U.S. location. From vegan fine-dining on Robertson Boulevard to an Echo Park hotspot dedicated entirely to gyoza, these are the best restaurants opening in Los Angeles this August.
L.A.'s Latest and Greatest Restaurant Openings for August 2025
Sushi Zanmai
- 3465 W 6th St Ste 150, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Kiyoshi Kimura, also known as the “Tuna King,” opened Sushi Zanmai on August 2. Though Sushi Zanmai is a popular chain in Japan, this is the brand’s first location in the United States. It boasts a minimalistic design with a lengthy sushi bar and just a handful of tables. In addition to fresh yellowtail and toro, the menu features a variety of hand rolls, nigiri and chirashi bowls. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a casual dinner or quick lunch, Sushi Zanmai uses fresh fish and traditional methods to bring a taste of Tokyo to Koreatown.
Gyoza Bar West Hollywood
- 8743 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Gyoza Bar is expanding its Japanese dumpling empire to West Hollywood this August. The Echo Park original is known for its dim-lit, moody space and crispy gyozas, which are available with a traditional pork or vegan filling. The authentic dipping noodles are another menu highlight that will be landing at the new West Hollywood location, which is taking over a former coffee shop space that has been empty since 2021. Guests can also expect to enjoy a handful of sake varieties, shochu, beer and wine, along with a couple of raw dishes like sashimi and spicy tuna crispy rice.
Darling
- 631 N. Robertson Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA, 90069
Darling, an upscale restaurant serving California cuisine by James Beard Award-winning chef Sean Brock, is also debuting in West Hollywood this summer. This will be the southern chef’s first Los Angeles venture, and in addition to farm-fresh produce and seasonal veggies, the menu will revolve around meats and seafood cooked over a live-fire grill. The space will also host an adjoining cocktail bar called Bar Darling, where guests can sip craft cocktails and premium spirits while listening to vinyl on the restaurant's hi-fi sound system. Though an official opening date has not been set, the restaurant is supposed to open before the end of August.
Taste of Beauty (TOB)
- 616 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Taste of Beauty is an Orange County transplant that officially opened its doors the first week of August. Though the restaurant hosted a soft opening in July, they recently opened online reservations and welcomed locals into the quaint, zen space tucked away on Robertson Boulevard. The menu is entirely plant-based, focusing on elevated fine dining dishes with a vegan and vegetarian spin. A fusion of Asian flavors graces each plate, and you can choose between a six-course vegan menu or a six-course vegetarian menu. Think handmade dumplings, cactus-leaf sushi and Japanese mushroom risottos, all paired with refreshing cocktails and world-class teas.