The 7 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings in L.A. This June

The summer solstice isn’t until June 20, but it already feels like summer in Los Angeles. Eager locals and visitors are ready to embrace warmer temps, longer days and sunny afternoons filled with al fresco dining. As several new restaurants gear up to open this June, L.A.’s dynamic culinary scene continues to shine and expand.

Later this month, Sbe Restaurant Group will launch two restaurants in Century City, while a woman-led African culinary concept is popping up at Culver City’s Citizen Public Market. The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills also launched a new coastal Mexican eatery, and locally-loved handroll spot Sōgo is expanding with a new location in Highland Park. And don’t forget about a late opening last month, as on May 30, chef Evan Funke debuted Bar Avoja—a modern Roman-inspired lounge that sits just above his Mother Wolf restaurant.

Whether you’re craving a post-shopping sushi date or want to grab a famous slice of New York pizza without leaving the valley, these are the hottest L.A. restaurants opening in June.