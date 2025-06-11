The 7 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings in L.A. This June
June brings fresh flavors and exciting new spots to L.A.’s culinary landscape.Read More
The summer solstice isn’t until June 20, but it already feels like summer in Los Angeles. Eager locals and visitors are ready to embrace warmer temps, longer days and sunny afternoons filled with al fresco dining. As several new restaurants gear up to open this June, L.A.’s dynamic culinary scene continues to shine and expand.
Later this month, Sbe Restaurant Group will launch two restaurants in Century City, while a woman-led African culinary concept is popping up at Culver City’s Citizen Public Market. The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills also launched a new coastal Mexican eatery, and locally-loved handroll spot Sōgo is expanding with a new location in Highland Park. And don’t forget about a late opening last month, as on May 30, chef Evan Funke debuted Bar Avoja—a modern Roman-inspired lounge that sits just above his Mother Wolf restaurant.
Whether you’re craving a post-shopping sushi date or want to grab a famous slice of New York pizza without leaving the valley, these are the hottest L.A. restaurants opening in June.
The 7 Best Restaurants Opening in L.A. in June
Casa Dani
- 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Led by Michelin-starred chef Dani García, Casa Dani is opening under Sbe Restaurant Group in a massive 17,000-square-foot space at the Century City Mall. The bohemian, warm-wooden space boasts an atrium-like arrival area that leads to a bright dining room, an open-air garden and a picturesque terrace that offers stunning views of the surrounding hills. The restaurant, designed by David Rockwell and the Rockwell Group, will share the space with a new Katsuya and is able to accommodate up to 400 guests at a time. Expect Mediterranean fare with a focus on the south of Spain.
Katsuya Century City
- 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Katsuya is a longtime sushi spot with three locations across Los Angeles. Later in June, its fourth iteration will land in Century City, opening in tandem with Casa Dani in a shared space. In addition to classic creations like the baked crab hand rolls and crispy rock shrimp, chef Katsuya Uechi has created a new menu that will use Japanese techniques to bring California flavors to life across a wide range of sashimi, rolls and cooked dishes.
Sōgo Roll Bar
- 5535 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
After gaining major success at its original brick-and-mortar in Los Feliz, Sōgo Roll Bar expanded to Highland Park on June 4. The restaurant’s cozy neighborhood vibe translates in the new space, and there is a sense of community and camaraderie as you dine interactively at the chef’s counter. Though all of the rolls are delicious, with the albacore kari kari and yuzu salmon holding special places in the hearts of regulars, it is the unique toppings curated by chef Kiminobu Saito that add vibrancy and creativity to each bite. The sleek space is artsy and elegant, featuring funky mustard yellow accents, polka dot-patterned booth backs and subtle nods toward zen Japanese decor.
La Ola
- 300 S Doheny Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
La Ola, a coastal Mexican concept with a soulful twist on traditional recipes, debuted at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills at the beginning of June. The open-air setting, which features rattan furniture and a jade onyx bar, draws both locals and hotel guests seeking story-driven plates on a vibrant patio. Menu highlights include the duck carnitas and dry-aged red snapper a la talla, but no visit is complete without at least one of the three house-made moles. When it comes to drinks, enjoy everything from clarified daiquiris to savory sea asparagus-garnished margaritas while listening to live DJ sets and modern mariachi bands.
Prince St. Pizza
- 30768 Russell Ranch Rd Bldg. G, Ste. A Westlake Village, CA 91362
Prince St. Pizza, which first launched in New York City in 2012, has developed a huge presence in Southern California with more than 10 different locations across the state. Thanks to their newest restaurant opening on June 23, Westlake Village residents will no longer have to venture into the city for one of their famous square slices. The Westlake Village location will also be the first to debut arcade games, offering a casual hangout spot with quality pizza and a bar serving beer and wine. Whether you’re grabbing a slice on the go or hanging out on a Saturday evening, the handcrafted sauce and premium toppings leave a lasting impression.
Jikoni
- 9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Celebrated cookbook author Kiano Moju is hosting her AfriCali pop-up at Culver City’s Citizen Public Market until June 29. As a Kenyan-Nigerian American chef, Moju is known for fusing African flavors with farm-fresh California produce. Some of her most popular dishes featured at the pop-up include her Swahili short rib biryani, creamy shrimp jollof arancini and traditional lamb suya. Whether you’re stopping by the market for a day of food hopping or grabbing a drink at rooftop Bar Bohemien, stop by Jikoni while you can before the end of June.
Moody Tongue Sushi
- 300 S Doheny Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Moody Tongue Sushi is landing at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 13. This Tokyo-meets-California beer and sushi pop-up will run until September 14, transforming the hotel’s private lounge into a secluded oasis created by Moody Tongue Brewing Company—the world’s only Michelin-starred brewery. A rotating menu and tableside hand roll service will pair with a variety of curated beers, all organized by executive sushi chef Hiromi Iwakiri. The tuna tartare maki with crispy lotus and chives, for example, is served alongside Moody’s Juiced Lychee IPA, while the truffle-topped salmon nigiri is paired with a pour of Toasted Rice Lager.