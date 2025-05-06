The 6 Most Exciting Los Angeles Restaurants Opening in May
A new wave of design-forward restaurants debut in L.A. this month, from raw bars to garden brunches.Read More
In Los Angeles, April showers bring May flowers…and new restaurant openings. As the weather warms up and the buds of spring launch into full bloom, L.A.’s culinary scene comes to life, with locals and visitors itching for an early taste of summer. All over the city, from Downtown to the Westside, several new eateries are gearing up for a fresh start as they open their doors for the first time. In Santa Monica, the Shore Hotel’s long-awaited Shoreside restaurant is finally setting sail, while Cento Pasta Bar gets ready to welcome its seafood-focused sister restaurant in West Adams.
Even Grand Central Market, a Los Angeles institution that has been around for more than 100 years, is saying hello to fresh new flavors and concepts. Looking to enjoy dinner in a garden setting fit for spring? By the end of May, Descanso Gardens will open its seasonally-driven farm-to-table concept, and Lucia will bring Afro-Caribbean cuisine to the heart of Fairfax Avenue. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a fast-casual lunch in DTLA or an upscale Korean BBQ concept in Koreatown, these are the best L.A. restaurants opening this May.
Cento Raw Bar
- 4919 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Opening May 12, Cento Raw Bar is the latest venture from chef Avner Levi, and the upcoming sister restaurant to renowned Italian joint, Cento Pasta Bar. The space was designed by Brandon Miradi and boasts a sense of Grecian-Mediterranean living with textured plaster walls and a matte seafoam green bar top with spiral-back stools. Shareable seafood dishes range from shellfish towers to shiso leaf uni tacos, but the menu will also feature signature pasta dishes that pay homage to Cento’s Italian roots, with highlights being the cold uni pasta and spicy spaghetti alle vongole.
Miznon
- 317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Miznon is the latest and greatest addition coming to Downtown L.A.’s iconic Grand Central Market this May. Inspired by the Levant flavors of Tel Aviv, chef Eyal Shani’s Miznon is a fast-casual concept with additional locations in New York, Las Vegas, London, Paris and more. Their signature pita bread is reminiscent of a thick and pillowy pancake that is then stuffed with a variety of fresh, high-quality ingredients such as falafel, roasted cauliflower and chicken shawarma.
Baekjeong Koreatown
- 3429 W. 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005
On May 7, Koreatown is gearing up to open a new interactive Korean BBQ destination. Baekjeong by Kijung Hospitality Group is known for sourcing the highest-quality meats, which are then enhanced by their in-house dry-aging program. The menu is massive, even for Korean BBQ standards—expect everything from pork belly and prime brisket to large intestines and mountain tripe. The new location will stretch across 6,500 square feet of space, and will also serve beer and soju to start, with a full bar coming soon after opening.
Lucia
- 351 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lucia is a Caribbean-focused collaboration between Jamaican chef Adrian Forte and owner Sam Jordan. Set to open on May 28, Lucia fuses French techniques with Afro-Caribbean flavors, resulting in a dynamic menu featuring culturally-influenced dishes like the oxtail pepperpot, a Trini mac pie, and saltfish and fig croquettes. The creative bites can also be paired with rum-based cocktails created by beverage director Melina Meza. Alexis Readinger of Preen Inc. designed the swanky setting, beautifully blending tropical undertones with glam Old Hollywood accents.
Shoreside
- 1515 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Shoreside, Santa Monica’s newest Ocean Avenue restaurant, officially opens on May 9. Inspired by California’s natural beauty and fruitful bounty, the menu focuses on coastal dining with an emphasis on regional produce. The kitchen is led by chef Todd Bohak, who has created a special menu with standout items such as watermelon radish and yellowtail crudo, burrata ovoline and wild forest mushroom risotto. Shoreside is located within the Shore Hotel, which also just underwent renovations in its lobby and outdoor pool.
Farmhouse at Descanso Gardens
- 1418 Descanso Dr, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
By the end of May, L.A.’s serene Descanso Gardens will welcome Farmhouse, a new farm-to-table restaurant by Orange County chef Rich Mead. The 7,800-square-foot eatery will blend indoor and outdoor dining in true California fashion, serving lunch, dinner and a weekend brunch. The new concept allows visitors to sit down for seasonal fare after exploring the 150-acre botanical garden. From fresh salads to grilled seafood, the menu will change regularly to reflect what’s available and in season, but guests can always count on a carefully curated wine list to pair.