The 6 Most Exciting Los Angeles Restaurants Opening in May

In Los Angeles, April showers bring May flowers…and new restaurant openings. As the weather warms up and the buds of spring launch into full bloom, L.A.’s culinary scene comes to life, with locals and visitors itching for an early taste of summer. All over the city, from Downtown to the Westside, several new eateries are gearing up for a fresh start as they open their doors for the first time. In Santa Monica, the Shore Hotel’s long-awaited Shoreside restaurant is finally setting sail, while Cento Pasta Bar gets ready to welcome its seafood-focused sister restaurant in West Adams.

Even Grand Central Market, a Los Angeles institution that has been around for more than 100 years, is saying hello to fresh new flavors and concepts. Looking to enjoy dinner in a garden setting fit for spring? By the end of May, Descanso Gardens will open its seasonally-driven farm-to-table concept, and Lucia will bring Afro-Caribbean cuisine to the heart of Fairfax Avenue. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a fast-casual lunch in DTLA or an upscale Korean BBQ concept in Koreatown, these are the best L.A. restaurants opening this May.