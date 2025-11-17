The Best New L.A. Restaurant Openings of November
As we venture further into fall, the Los Angeles dining scene continues to grow with friendly new faces that hope to become longstanding staples. Despite the shorter days, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the longer nights by venturing out of the house for an early evening dinner. Before diving into the new restaurants of November, let’s take a look back at a few of October’s noteworthy openings.
After several delays, Corridor 109 officially launched its 11-course seafood tasting in a permanent location behind Bar 109 in East Hollywood. Clark’s Oyster Bar also found its newest home at Malibu’s Cross Creek Ranch, while Los Feliz welcomed locally-owned Wilde’s, a charming jewel box establishment that puts a seasonal twist on British fare. In Culver City, chef Ray Garcia opened Broken Spanish Comedor, and multi-restaurant Maydan Market shook up the culinary scene in West Adams.
This month, several new establishments are preparing to leave their mark, from an all-day cafe in Echo Park all the way down to a tiki-themed bar in Hermosa Beach. Whether you want to check out Brentwood’s newest steakhouse or experience Dior’s first restaurant outside of Paris, we’ve rounded up the best L.A. restaurants opening this November.
The Wilkes
- 148 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Created by Dana Slatkin of Westwood’s Violet L.A., The Wilkes is a moody steakhouse located in the heart of Brentwood. Vintage decor, antique accents, a cozy fireplace and dark leather booths set the scene, creating a unique diner-meets-pub setting. Former Wally’s owner Steve Wallace helped curate the extensive wine list (nearly 200 bottles), which pairs wonderfully with standout dishes like the wedge salad, latke chicken schnitzel and fish and chips. Since steaks are the star of the show, expect prime cuts such as the Wagyu New York strip and a juicy 32-ounce ribeye with classic steakhouse sides like creamed spinach and silky mashed potatoes.
Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn
- 323 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located above the Dior store on Rodeo Drive, Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn is the first restaurant outside of Paris for the iconic fashion house. Though the elegant eatery soft-launched lunch at the end of October, a formal dinner service began on November 12, introducing a new design-forward dining experience to Beverly Hills. Given Dominique Crenn’s three-Michelin-star status at her San Francisco restaurant, Atelier Crenn, patrons can expect sophisticated dishes inspired by Dior’s longstanding legacy. Menu highlights range from black truffle agnolotti to chef Crenn’s signature Guinea Hen Rodeo. Since the menu is on the smaller side, there’s no reason not to save room for the coconut cream tart.
Galerie on Sunset
- 8226 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Galerie is the Sunset Strip’s newest hotspot, having taken over the former Den space.. The lounge has been entirely revamped, and guests can choose to sit out on the checkered floor courtyard or at a stylish red leather booth in the main dining area. There is also a marble bar top that serves as a third space for patrons looking to visit casually over drinks and a few bites. The bistro-style menu pays homage to Old Hollywood with timeless dishes such as shrimp cocktail and house-made potato chips with whipped crème fraîche and caviar. Each dish is meant to be shared, so consider ordering a spread including the cucumber Caesar salad, tuna tartare lettuce cups and signature burger. For a sweet ending, enjoy an espresso martini with the vanilla Basque cheesecake.
Osusume Fumio
- 3133 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Looking to try a new omakase experience in Los Angeles? Osusume Fumio celebrated its grand opening in Atwater on November 4, ushering the former Morihiro space into a new era. In addition to a couple of two-top tables, the sushi bar features just six seats, ensuring that guests enjoy an exclusive dining experience. Osusume Fumio is serving a $120 lunch and a $160 dinner, but after the sole 6 p.m. seating, guests can walk in for an evening of à la carte nigiri and sake.
Henrietta
- 343 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
On November 8, Echo Park welcomed all-day eatery Henrietta to the neighborhood. Inspired by the salumerias and cucinas of Rome, this deli doubles as a California bistro and market, specializing in farm-fresh produce and ethically-sourced meats. Grab a sandwich on the go during the day or sit down for a laid-back dinner with bluefin tuna crudo, ricotta dumplings and short rib rigatoni. Henrietta works with local businesses, including Clark Street Bakery, to serve fresh baguettes alongside cultured butter, chicken liver and a house-cured spicy capicola.
Tiki Kai
- 73 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Enjoy a taste of summer all year long when you venture down to Tiki Kai in Hermosa Beach. As the name suggests, island decor takes center stage—the front door takes the form of the mouth of a massive tiki head. You’ll also find cozy firepits, tiki torches and plenty of tribal patterns throughout the restaurants. The bar menu focuses on fruity cocktails made with rum, and the OG ‘44 Mai Tai is a must-order. If you’re dining with a group, build your own pupu platter with tuna crispy rice, crab rangoons and firecracker shrimp. The tropical ceviche is also great for sharing, as are the garlic noodles and sticky ribs.
Max and Helen’s
- 127 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Helmed by Phil Rosenthal and Michelin-starred chef Nancy Silverton, Max and Helen’s is an old-school diner set to open before the end of November. The dynamic duo was inspired by the legendary diners of L.A.’s past, and decided to revive the notion of neighborhood dining with a nostalgic space that feels like home. From hearty patty melts to fluffy eggs and crispy hash browns, the menu is a blast from the past, boasting all of our breakfast favorites.
Fiorelli Pizza
- 8236 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Fiorelli Pizza officially launched operations at the Beverly Grove on November 5. The casual, counter-ordering eatery sits behind a baby blue exterior on West 3rd Street. Since seating is composed of just three barstools facing the kitchen, Fiorelli plans to operate primarily for takeout and delivery. However, if you manage to snag a spot, you’ve earned the perfect opportunity to chat with owners Michael Fiorelli and Liz Gutierrez. Can’t-miss pizzas include the Fiorelli Classic, Pepperoni, Bianco and Fennel Sausage. In addition to pies, the restaurant will also serve small plates ranging from tinned fish and salads to fried meatballs and pastas. Beyond the main menu, guests should also take note of the seasonal dishes on the ever-changing chalkboard.