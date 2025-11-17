The Best New L.A. Restaurant Openings of November

As we venture further into fall, the Los Angeles dining scene continues to grow with friendly new faces that hope to become longstanding staples. Despite the shorter days, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the longer nights by venturing out of the house for an early evening dinner. Before diving into the new restaurants of November, let’s take a look back at a few of October’s noteworthy openings.

After several delays, Corridor 109 officially launched its 11-course seafood tasting in a permanent location behind Bar 109 in East Hollywood. Clark’s Oyster Bar also found its newest home at Malibu’s Cross Creek Ranch, while Los Feliz welcomed locally-owned Wilde’s, a charming jewel box establishment that puts a seasonal twist on British fare. In Culver City, chef Ray Garcia opened Broken Spanish Comedor, and multi-restaurant Maydan Market shook up the culinary scene in West Adams.

This month, several new establishments are preparing to leave their mark, from an all-day cafe in Echo Park all the way down to a tiki-themed bar in Hermosa Beach. Whether you want to check out Brentwood’s newest steakhouse or experience Dior’s first restaurant outside of Paris, we’ve rounded up the best L.A. restaurants opening this November.