September’s Most Exciting L.A. Restaurant Openings
A handful of new L.A. eateries are debuting in September, from an Italian wine bar on the Westside to a much-anticipated London transplant.Read More
SoCal’s September summer is in full swing, with locals and visitors looking to soak up the warm temps and unrelenting sunshine before the first signs of fall creep in. September also marks the start of harvest season, and a handful of new L.A. eateries have chosen this abundant time to make their debut.
At the end of August, highly anticipated Darling by southern chef Sean Brock opened doors in West Hollywood, while Mexican-inspired cafe First of All made itself at home right up the street on Santa Monica Boulevard. Though the daytime eatery is currently only serving breakfast and lunch, they plan to expand with an elegant dinner service and mezcal menu in the coming months.
Beloved Mexican-Japanese restaurant Hermanito also expanded from its original Sawtelle location to a new outpost in Santa Monica, but one of the most noteworthy openings to occur at the end of August was Casa Leo. Though they technically did a soft-opening in June, this buzzy Los Feliz establishment kicked off its full dinner service with a chef-driven Spanish menu curated by chef Joshua Whigham.
September is keeping the momentum going with long-awaited debuts and exciting expansions. From an Italian wine bar on the Westside to an Altadena eatery that quite literally rose from the ashes, these are September’s most exciting restaurant openings.
Los Angeles' Most Anticipated September Restaurant Openings
Florence Osteria Pizza e Vino
- 413 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
On September 5, Florence Osteria Pizza e Vino brought its premium pastas, pizzas and wines to Santa Monica. Backed by Francesco Zimone, the same restaurateur behind the U.S. branch of L’antica Pizzeria da Michele, this 35-seat neighborhood eatery is an expansion of West Hollywood’s Florence Osteria & Piano Bar. There are more than 100 wines available by the glass, many of which pair perfectly with dishes like the Diavola pizza, Wagyu meatballs and pesto gnocchi.
Little Chelsea
- 2460 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Located behind Santa Monica’s Chelsea Restaurant on Wilshire, Little Chelsea is a more casual concept than its namesake, with an open-air patio and comforting menu. The outdoor eatery has its own entrance on 25th Street, and though the deck-style setting is simple, glowing string lights and manicured hedges create a charming ambience for a bubbly spritz and shareable bites to match. The albacore ceviche is a light and refreshing appetizer, and the truffle-topped whipped ricotta is another can’t-miss starter. For a hearty main, stick with the house-ground Kobe beef burger or naan tacos filled with slow-braised short rib.
Jade Rabbit
- 2301 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
After several delays, chef Bryant Ng’s Jade Rabbit finally opened in Santa Monica the first week of September. This fast-casual Chinese-American restaurant is perfect for patrons seeking a quality lunch without the fuss. The build-your-own-bowl setup allows guests to choose between bases like white rice and chow mein before topping with their choice of veggies and meats. Thus far, favorites include the tender beef and broccoli, tangy garlic chili shrimp and orange mango chicken. Wash it all down with a house-made milk tea and mango creamsicle pudding for dessert.
Berenjak
- 1000 South Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90021
London’s award-winning Persian restaurant is coming to Downtown L.A. by the end of September. The exciting expansion from across the pond will open in the Arts District at Soho Warehouse, and though there is currently an outpost at New York City’s Dumbo House, this marks the first U.S. location to be open to the public. Most of the menu is made up of founder Kian Samyani’s family recipes, with a focus on the famous coal-grilled kebabs. Other offerings include hearty Iranian stews and creamy dips that pair perfectly with the warm sangak flatbread.
Betsy
- 875 E Mariposa St, Altadena, CA 91001
Formerly known as Bernee, Betsy’s opening is a beacon of light for Altadena following January’s devastating and destructive Eaton Fire. Though most of the town still has a long way to go in rebuilding, chef Tyler Wells’ newest venture offers a place of refuge, comfort and culinary excitement. The menu focuses on wood-fired meats, veggies and housemade focaccia, but you can also explore the raw bar section, which includes chile-topped bluefin crudo, oysters, and other fresh seafood.