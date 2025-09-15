September’s Most Exciting L.A. Restaurant Openings

SoCal’s September summer is in full swing, with locals and visitors looking to soak up the warm temps and unrelenting sunshine before the first signs of fall creep in. September also marks the start of harvest season, and a handful of new L.A. eateries have chosen this abundant time to make their debut.

At the end of August, highly anticipated Darling by southern chef Sean Brock opened doors in West Hollywood, while Mexican-inspired cafe First of All made itself at home right up the street on Santa Monica Boulevard. Though the daytime eatery is currently only serving breakfast and lunch, they plan to expand with an elegant dinner service and mezcal menu in the coming months.

Beloved Mexican-Japanese restaurant Hermanito also expanded from its original Sawtelle location to a new outpost in Santa Monica, but one of the most noteworthy openings to occur at the end of August was Casa Leo. Though they technically did a soft-opening in June, this buzzy Los Feliz establishment kicked off its full dinner service with a chef-driven Spanish menu curated by chef Joshua Whigham.

September is keeping the momentum going with long-awaited debuts and exciting expansions. From an Italian wine bar on the Westside to an Altadena eatery that quite literally rose from the ashes, these are September’s most exciting restaurant openings.