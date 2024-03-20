All the New Restaurants to Try in L.A. This Spring
From a French favorite that is opening a second location in West Hollywood to a rebranded winery in the heart of DTLA, these are the best new restaurants to try in L.A. this spring.Read More
Just as the flowers of spring begin to bloom new buds, the Los Angeles dining scene has welcomed several exciting new restaurants. Though some of these establishments have already made a big impression, others are slated to open in the coming weeks and remain highly anticipated. From a French favorite that is opening a second location in West Hollywood to a rebranded winery in the heart of DTLA, these are the best new restaurants to try in L.A. this spring.
Best Restaurants to Try in L.A. This Spring
Linden
- 5936 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Linden is a romantic new restaurant that has made itself right at home in Hollywood. Located on Sunset Boulevard, Linden pays homage to the melting pot food scene that is New York City, fusing Caribbean techniques and flavors with traditional Jewish cuisine. The space features hanging greenery on the ceiling along with red curtains that contrast with the white brick walls, setting the scene to enjoy an espresso martini or a glass of red wine. The hearty Wagyu oxtail pie is a signature dish you won’t want to miss, while the sweet corn and pea agnolotti is the ideal pasta plate.
Burgette
- 111 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Burgette will be bringing Parisian-inspired burgers to Santa Monica the first week of April. This highly anticipated bistro is the sister restaurant to wildly popular Bar Monette, and will be located right next door. The signature “La Burgette” will feature a beef patty, Dijon burger sauce, caramelized onion, six month-aged Mimolette cheese and a crunchy cornichon on top. Patrons can also expect plenty of tasty French wines along with small plates and charcuterie.
Layla
- 1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Layla has officially landed in Santa Monica, putting a modern twist on Middle Eastern favorites that are served family style. Located within The Beacon by Sonder on Ocean Avenue, Layla is a great spot to sit down for a group dinner with friends, family or colleagues over hummus, leben dip and warm house-made bread that is baked to order. When it comes to entrées, the grilled Mediterranean sea bass and dry-aged bone-in ribeye both steal the show, but the cilantro potato mousseline is a sensational side dish.
Neighborhood Winery
- 811 Traction Ave Unit 1A, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Still under the same ownership, Neighborhood Winery has officially replaced the former Pali Wine Co. in DTLA’s Arts District. Natural wine is the name of the game here, and this beautiful tasting room is the perfect place to kick back with a glass of orange or chilled while catching up with friends on the cozy patio. In addition to natural wines, Neighborhood Winery also serves an array of bites ranging from charcuterie boards to sandwiches and salads. End on a sweet note with an elevated ice cream cookie sandwich.
Prima Donna
- 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90036
Located on the bottom floor of The Shay in Culver City, Prima Donna serves wood-fired pizzas and hand-made pastas in a modern, warm and neighborhood-esque setting. Before diving into a Margherita pizza, start off on a lighter note with the fresh little gem salad that is tossed in a zesty robiola vinaigrette and topped with salty prosciutto. When it comes to pasta, the tortellini with smoked ricotta pairs perfectly with a glass of pinot noir. Other menu highlights include the dry-aged branzino and the $72 truffle and caviar-topped Prima Donna pizza.
Origin Korean BBQ
- 3465 W 6th St #20, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Caught a craving for Korean BBQ? Origin Korean BBQ is the latest and greatest interactive dining spot to land in L.A. The quality of the meat is unmatched, and the menu features traditional cuts that are served with nostalgic sides like corn cheese and kimchi. Whether you’re in the mood for pork or beef, the sets at Origin are a great deal and can feed between two and six people, allowing you to cater to your group accurately. Sip on some soju or Korean wine while you cook your meats to perfection on the convenient table grills.
Coucou West Hollywood
- 9045 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
At the end of March, Westside staple Coucou is officially debuting in West Hollywood. This French favorite is expanding its reach by opening in a more central location to serve natural wines, creative cocktails and their famous soft-serve sundae. Whether you want to sit at the mahogany and marble-topped bar or out on the covered patio, WeHo locals will now be able to enjoy the famous and cheesy L’haute Dog without having to drive over to the Westside.