The Best New L.A. Restaurants to Try This Summer
Whether you’re craving fresh oysters and chilled seafood or want to celebrate a milestone accomplishment with a five-star, multisensory dinner experience, the Los Angeles dining scene is heating up.Read More
A Los Angeles summer typically consists of long, lazy beach days, poolside lounging and day drinking on picture-perfect patios. Plus, you can’t forget ocean-view hiking, wine tasting, premium vintage shopping and plenty of world-class museums. There is so much to see and do in this coastal city, hence why thousands of tourists flock here for a holiday. This summer, however, locals and visitors will also have the chance to expand their tastes and try several new restaurants. While some iconic eateries have reopened or rebranded after long closures, other unique establishments that are brand new to the city have already made themselves at home, with still more on the way.
From the heart of Beverly Hills to Santa Monica, these restaurants have landed all over Los Angeles, and they are all worth a drive across town. Whether you’re craving fresh oysters and chilled seafood or want to celebrate a milestone accomplishment with a five-star, multisensory dinner experience, the Los Angeles dining scene is heating up—and we can’t wait to see what’s in store. Expect quality cuisine, top-notch service and enticing atmospheres at the best new L.A. restaurants to try this summer.
What's New in the L.A. Dining Scene
Carmel
- 7383 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Inspired by the vibrant and diverse Shuk HaCarmel in Tel-Aviv, Carmel recently landed on a bustling corner of Melrose Avenue in May. Friends and business partners Asaf Maoz, Liron Hazan, Ronnie Benarie and Yoav Schverd wanted to bring neighborhood locals together over great food and drink, and so the concept of Carmel was born. In addition to a solid selection of natural wines on tap, Carmel also serves craft cocktails made with inspired ingredients like sumac-infused vodka and caramelized za’atar honey. The food is great for sharing, and you won’t want to miss the smoked eggplant masabaha and grouper shawarma.
Chelsea
- 2460 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
After kicking things off with a quiet opening in May, Chelsea Restaurant in Santa Monica has taken a page out of London’s playbook, bringing an elegant yet playful design and a menu inspired by chef Moez Megji’s childhood across the pond in Chelsea. You’ll find a fusion of flavors from India and East Africa in dishes like the harissa lamb tartare and tikka masala fried chicken. Other more unique creations include the crispy lobster sliders and escargot-stuffed mushrooms, both of which pair perfectly with the American Samurai cocktail that is made with olive oil washed vodka, yuzu, lime and arugula.
Vespertine
- 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232
Despite being closed for four years, chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine has come back better than ever. Since reopening in April, Vespertine has re-established itself as a pioneer of innovation, presentation and show-stopping culinary techniques that impress both the eye and palate. Vespertine was one of the few two-Michelin-starred restaurants in Los Angeles from 2019 to 2021, and it’s easy to see why. Between the newly designed space and meaningful menu, this Culver City legend offers a gastronomical experience unlike any other, and your meal will always be a delightful surprise.
Sirena
- 1415 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sirena opened up at The Georgian Hotel at the beginning of May, replacing the previous restaurant concept with a more defined and elegant concept. The bright and airy Art Deco terrace is adorned with overhead plants and flowers, creating a lush ambiance that complements the Pacific Ocean views ahead. Though you can indulge in fluffy pancakes at breakfast, the lunch and dinner menu at Sirena showcases the fresh ingredients across a blend of California and Mediterranean-inspired fare. Start on a light note with the kanpachi crudo and broiled blue prawns before indulging in the sheep’s milk ricotta mezzaluna and marinated prime rib cap as your main course.
Gran Blanco
- 80 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Following a total revamp of the menu and space, Gran Blanco has returned to Venice with plenty of pizzazz and personality. The sleek setting boasts bohemian basket lights, an array of intimate two-person tables and a massive disco ball that serves as the focal point. When it comes to drinks, the clarified passionfruit sour is smooth and slightly sweet, but the reposado-based espresso martini is a long-time favorite that maintained its spot on the new menu. The food is served Izakaya-style, and some can’t-miss dishes include the toro caviar crisp, yellowtail crudo and roasted cabbage Caesar.
Jade Beverly Hills
- 467 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Between the abstract koi fish that adorn the ceiling and the enchanting marble bar, Jade has a whimsical and ethereal atmosphere that sets a charming backdrop for your next outing in Beverly Hills. The yuzu margarita is a lively and zesty signature cocktail, but if you prefer to keep things simple, the bartenders can whip up a solid dirty martini. Start with a miso soup and the scallop and hamachi crudos before digging into the decadent Wagyu don. If you want a sweet drink for dessert, end with a matcha martini.
Norikaya
- 554 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Set to open the second week of July, Norikaya will be upping the ante when it comes to handrolls and small Japanese plates. Located in Koreatown, Norikaya is the latest project from chef Akira Back and restaurateur Robert Kim. The space is expected to have minimalistic decor and design that pays homage to Japanese culture, along with a 20-person bar where patrons can dine and drink while watching the chefs create warm handrolls.
Mother of Pearl at Level 8
- 1254 S Figueroa St 8th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mother of Pearl is the final piece to the puzzle that is Level 8. This multi-dimensional hospitality concept has everything from high-end hibachi to a speakeasy with acrobatic performances, and now, guests can enjoy freshly shucked oysters and other shellfish with DTLA views at Mother of Pearl. The charming rooftop space features plush blue booths, tiny bistro tables and a small, curved bar where you can sip on a champagne cocktail or refreshing spritz. Besides the dressed oysters, menu highlights include the chilled seafood somen noodles, spicy bluefin tuna and smoked local yellowtail dip.