A Los Angeles summer typically consists of long, lazy beach days, poolside lounging and day drinking on picture-perfect patios. Plus, you can’t forget ocean-view hiking, wine tasting, premium vintage shopping and plenty of world-class museums. There is so much to see and do in this coastal city, hence why thousands of tourists flock here for a holiday. This summer, however, locals and visitors will also have the chance to expand their tastes and try several new restaurants. While some iconic eateries have reopened or rebranded after long closures, other unique establishments that are brand new to the city have already made themselves at home, with still more on the way.

From the heart of Beverly Hills to Santa Monica, these restaurants have landed all over Los Angeles, and they are all worth a drive across town. Whether you’re craving fresh oysters and chilled seafood or want to celebrate a milestone accomplishment with a five-star, multisensory dinner experience, the Los Angeles dining scene is heating up—and we can’t wait to see what’s in store. Expect quality cuisine, top-notch service and enticing atmospheres at the best new L.A. restaurants to try this summer.