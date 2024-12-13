The Most Glamorous New Year’s Eve Celebrations in L.A.
New Year’s Eve is one of the most anticipated days of the year. As we close out 2024 and prepare to welcome 2025, what better way to celebrate than with glitter, glamour and a great party? Given its history as one of the best nightlife destinations in the country, it’s no surprise that L.A. will be hosting a plethora of New Year’s Eve parties. While some prefer a busy club or rave, others prefer to end the year on a more elegant note with caviar, Champagne and sparkly cocktail attire.
From West Hollywood’s iconic Sunset Strip to Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles, several hotels and restaurants are pulling out all the stops for an unforgettable New Year’s celebration. In addition to after-hour festivities, many of these hotspots are offering pre-party dinner specials, allowing you to fuel up on elegant bites and craft cocktails before dancing the night away at an end-of-year soirée. Whether you want to sport your favorite flapper dress at a 1920s-inspired gala or start the year with intention setting and a palo santo ceremony while admiring sweeping city views, these are the most glamorous New Year’s Eve celebrations in Los Angeles.
The Best Los Angeles New Year's Celebrations
Puzzle
- 8947 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Puzzle is the newest luxury lounge to hit the Sunset Strip. Despite its small stature, this stylish establishment boasts a big personality with antique candelabras, moody booths tucked away behind velvet green curtains and a shimmering disco ball in the middle of the dance floor. Since Puzzle doubles as a restaurant, celebrators can start the evening with a $155 six-course or $255 nine-course tasting menu, both of which feature French favorites like cèpe velouté with truffle chantilly, their signature ribeye and a truffle Brillat-Savarin. Once dinner wraps, an upbeat masquerade party with a live DJ will take place, allowing you to dance the night away in the heart of the Sunset Strip. If you are not attending dinner, tickets to the party can be purchased separately for $55.
Casa Madera
- 8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Casa Madera’s chic bohemian atmosphere sets the scene for an evening of live tunes, DJ sets, smoking margaritas and modern Mexican bites. On New Year’s Eve, patrons can order elevated specials like jumbo stone crab claws before diving into Casa Madera classics like the salt block tuna sashimi or truffle-topped Casa tomahawk. After 8 p.m., tables will have a $150 minimum, and after 10 p.m., the minimum increases to $175. The bar will stay open until 2 a.m. if you just want to stop by for a party. Expect dancing, flowing drinks, a Champagne toast at midnight and, in what might be the most L.A. thing ever, a ceremonial palo santo cleansing so that guests can mindfully set intentions for 2025.
1 Hotel West Hollywood
- 8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Ring in the New Year at 1 Hotel West Hollywood’s New Year’s Eve XXV Disco, in the Juniper Lounge. This sustainably-driven hotel is known for its modern architecture, bohemian undertones and abundance of greenery throughout the property and outside garden, and on December 31, lobby lounge Juniper is transforming into a retro party that will run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Guests can reserve tables with bottle service, where they can enjoy free-flowing cocktails and curated bites. At midnight, raise a Champagne toast as the DJ spins classic tunes and waiters pass out festive party favors.
Carmel
- 7383 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
On December 31, Mediterranean restaurant Carmel is hosting a Studio 54-themed soirée in the Jaffa Room. First, however, Carmel will serve a six-course dinner menu curated by chef Asaf Maoz. After an enticing amuse bouche, guests can choose from a variety of dishes, including a Hudson Valley foie gras cigar, an Australian A5 Wagyu filet or a Jerusalem artichoke tortellini. You can enhance your spread with a wine pairing by sommelier Stephen Cox before enjoying a Champagne toast during the midnight countdown. DJ Tiago will spin timeless classics and modern beats all night long, but the party will move to the main dining area just before the midnight countdown.
Bar Lis
- 1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bar Lis is transporting patrons to France for their Midnight in the French Riviera New Year’s Eve event. Located at the Thompson’s sophisticated rooftop lounge, Bar Lis boasts epic city views in a lush, pink-adorned setting. Don your most glamorous get-up and expect music by DJ Darci Egan and Hamooudie, along with a live performance from Caroline Vreeland. The open bar is available to ticket holders from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., but there will also be an array of passed hors d’oeuvres in case late-night hunger hits. Tickets cost $100 per person.
Level 8
- 1254 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Houston Hospitality’s Level 8 offers a multidimensional experience across 30,000 square feet of design-forward space. Tickets start at $120 and include four-hour open bar access and passed apps. These GA ticket holders receive entry to every venue except the Sinners y Santos nightclub, which can only be accessed via a separate ticket or $200 VIP tickets. In addition to the standard party hats, favors and midnight Champagne pour, attendees can expect a plethora of performances by aerialists, burlesque dancers, guest DJs, magicians, live bands and more.
Prohibition NYE
- 800 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Take a step back in time to the age of speakeasies and skinny cigarettes when you attend the 10th annual Prohibition NYE at Downtown L.A.’s Union Station. Enjoy a DJ set by headliners Chromeo as you take in the sea of shimmer costumes and confetti. This beloved event transports guests to the Roaring Twenties with theatrical burlesque performances, live jazz and an open bar with free-flowing Champagne and premium cocktails. Of course, don’t miss the 60-foot ball drop that takes center stage at midnight.
Spire 73
- 900 Wilshire Blvd fl 73, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Looking to welcome the new year while soaking up some of the best views in the city? Spire 73, which is the tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere, is hosting a mile-high celebration on the 73rd floor of the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown L.A. Before the party begins, sit down for a scenic surf and turf dinner as you take in the panoramic views of sparkling city lights. Once the DJ takes the stage, expect plenty of dancing and drinks followed by a midnight countdown that will culminate in an epic fireworks scene in every direction. There is no better place to watch the city light up all the way from East L.A. to the coast.