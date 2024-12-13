The Most Glamorous New Year’s Eve Celebrations in L.A.

New Year’s Eve is one of the most anticipated days of the year. As we close out 2024 and prepare to welcome 2025, what better way to celebrate than with glitter, glamour and a great party? Given its history as one of the best nightlife destinations in the country, it’s no surprise that L.A. will be hosting a plethora of New Year’s Eve parties. While some prefer a busy club or rave, others prefer to end the year on a more elegant note with caviar, Champagne and sparkly cocktail attire.

From West Hollywood’s iconic Sunset Strip to Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles, several hotels and restaurants are pulling out all the stops for an unforgettable New Year’s celebration. In addition to after-hour festivities, many of these hotspots are offering pre-party dinner specials, allowing you to fuel up on elegant bites and craft cocktails before dancing the night away at an end-of-year soirée. Whether you want to sport your favorite flapper dress at a 1920s-inspired gala or start the year with intention setting and a palo santo ceremony while admiring sweeping city views, these are the most glamorous New Year’s Eve celebrations in Los Angeles.