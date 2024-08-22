Enjoy Upscale Comfort Food at These L.A. Pizzerias
Whether you’re craving a classic Margherita pie on a fireside patio or want to indulge in a caviar and truffle-topped pizza in the heart of Santa Monica, enjoy upscale comfort cuisine at these L.A. pizzerias.Read More
When it comes to comforting cuisine, pizza reigns supreme. Once thrown into a wood-fired oven, this decadent yet simple combination of flour, cheese and tomato sauce becomes one of the most universally loved dishes, pairing perfectly with a hearty glass of Chianti or pinot noir. Though New York City has a long-held reputation for producing some of the best pizza outside of Italy, Los Angeles has upped the ante in recent years, welcoming legendary pizza chefs like Chris Bianco and Michele Rubini.
While pizza is most often viewed as a casual and consistent take-out option, the L.A. restaurant scene has also shined a new light on this dish, proving that pizza can, in fact, be (kind of) fancy. From Downtown Los Angeles to Hollywood, upscale pizzerias have become quite the hotspots, allowing patrons to indulge in their favorite comfort dish with an elevated twist. Whether you’re craving a classic, old school Margherita pie on a fireside patio or want to indulge in a caviar and truffle-topped pizza in the heart of Santa Monica, enjoy upscale comfort cuisine at these L.A. pizzerias.
The Best L.A. Pizzerias
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
- 1534 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Situated in the heart of Hollywood, L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele hails from Naples, also known as the birthplace of pizza. This isn’t a casual California pizza place, but if you’ve caught a craving for authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, these wood-fired pies made with imported ingredients will surely satisfy. Before diving into the Neapolitan pizza, spend some time exploring the appetizers as you admire the romantic patio with a glass of wine in hand. The crispy fried squash blossoms boast creamy cheese filling, while the grilled octopus is tender and firm. You can’t go wrong with a Margherita double, which, true to its name, doubles the mozzarella topping on the red-sauce pizza (you can also add prosciutto), and the marinara, made with Sicilian oregano, tomato and garlic (you can add anchovies) is a classic, but the truffle pizza is a rich, splurge-worthy pie topped with freshly shaved black truffles.
Pizzana
- Multiple Locations
From the original location in Brentwood to the Silver Lake outpost and the West Hollywood pizza joint with an exposed brick wall patio, Pizzana is another success story from Sprinkles founder Candace Nelson. The restaurant's signature “slow dough” is fermented for two days and yields a delicate crust that has the perfect crunch, and the quality toppings, from the cheese to the veggies, are always consciously sourced. Sit down at the charming pizza bar and watch the pizza-making process as the pies are prepared to perfection, while you sip on a glass of sauvignon blanc and snack on the crispy panko cauliflower or wood-fired meatballs. The Cacio e Pepe is iconic, while the Bianca is a white pizza topped with fennel sausage, while the Vodka pie has a subtle spice, thanks to tangy Calabrian chiles.
Bar Monette
- 109 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Helmed by Canadian chef Sean MacDonald, Bar Monette is a charming Santa Monica eatery located right around the corner from Palisades Park. The dark green walls, antique paintings and candlelit tables make for a romantic ambiance that pairs perfectly with a glass of Sancerre and a caviar-topped Margherita pizza. These decadent, chewy pizzas Neapolitan-New York hybrid pizzas are made with sourdough starter, and are served with a pair of vintage scissors, allowing you to cut right through the airy crust for your ideal slice. In addition to luxe pizzas like the pesto and Dungeness crab, Bar Monette also serves innovative Italian tapas, like seasonal agnolotti, fresh salads and a melt-in-your-mouth A5 Wagyu rib cap.
Mother Wolf
- 1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
American chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf restaurant specializes in Roman cuisine in an elegant, brasserie-esque setting, but the wafer-thin wood-fired pizzas are what steal the show. Despite being open for a few years, making a reservation can still give you a run for your money, but the effort is well-rewarded. The pink and red dining room creates a stylish backdrop, while the bright marble bar is the focal point of the space. As is the case when dining at any Evan Funke establishment, the squash blossoms are a must-order appetizer. When it comes to the thin-crust pizzas, the Quattro Formaggi is simple yet decadent, but the Diavola is a slightly spicy pie topped with crispy salami.
Bestia
- 2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Chef Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis are the husband-and-wife duo behind Bestia, which is widely considered to be one of the best Italian restaurants in L.A. Exposed pipes and brick walls curate a sleek yet industrial setting, and guests are able to sit at the open kitchen bar top, in a cozy corner booth or outside on the terrace. The house-made buttermilk ricotta with grilled bread is a signature appetizer, but if you want something lighter before indulging in pizza, the Peruvian scallop crudo is beautifully executed. The sage and mortadella pizza, with parmesan and caciocavallo, is earthy and herbaceous, while the gorgonzola is sharp, intense and enticing.
Pizzeria Mozza
- 641 Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Backed by legendary James Beard and Michelin-recognized chef Nancy Silverton, Pizzeria Mozza is a Bib Gourmand restaurant that offers a charming and cozy reprieve for neighborhood locals. Yellow and red walls are contrasted by a dark ceiling and warm, wooden furnishings, while candlelit tables and a small bar create a sense of intimacy. There’s also a back patio with checkered flooring and overhead string lights. The pastrami pizza is a potent pie topped with sauerkraut and pickled mustard, while the pepperoni is a classic, but the corn pizza with mushrooms and Fresno chiles is vegetarian-friendly pizza that the whole table will pine for. Though dessert isn’t always a must, do your best to save room for the creamy butterscotch and sea salt budino.
Pizzeria Bianco
- 1320 E 7th St Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA 90021
If you’ve watched Chef’s Table: Pizza, you’re familiar with James Beard Award-winning, NYC-born chef Chris Bianco’s iconic Rosa. This pistachio and red onion-topped pizza is a revolution, and Los Angeles locals are able to try it firsthand when they visit Pizzeria Bianco at The Row DTLA, where the high-quality pizza dough is fermented for no less than 18 hours. The bright, airy and modern restaurant has an industrial feel thanks to the cement floors and garage-style windows. The wines range from local vintages to imported bubbly bottles, allowing you to curate a delicious spread that transports you to Italy with every bite. In addition to the Rosa, the Wiseguy has a savory and smoky taste that is balanced by tender chunks of fennel sausage. If you can’t get a table, try their nearby spinoff, Pane Bianco, for takeout and grab a New York-style pizza slice.