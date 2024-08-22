Enjoy Upscale Comfort Food at These L.A. Pizzerias

When it comes to comforting cuisine, pizza reigns supreme. Once thrown into a wood-fired oven, this decadent yet simple combination of flour, cheese and tomato sauce becomes one of the most universally loved dishes, pairing perfectly with a hearty glass of Chianti or pinot noir. Though New York City has a long-held reputation for producing some of the best pizza outside of Italy, Los Angeles has upped the ante in recent years, welcoming legendary pizza chefs like Chris Bianco and Michele Rubini.

While pizza is most often viewed as a casual and consistent take-out option, the L.A. restaurant scene has also shined a new light on this dish, proving that pizza can, in fact, be (kind of) fancy. From Downtown Los Angeles to Hollywood, upscale pizzerias have become quite the hotspots, allowing patrons to indulge in their favorite comfort dish with an elevated twist. Whether you’re craving a classic, old school Margherita pie on a fireside patio or want to indulge in a caviar and truffle-topped pizza in the heart of Santa Monica, enjoy upscale comfort cuisine at these L.A. pizzerias.