The Best L.A. Restaurant Openings of 2024
From Egyptian cuisine with an ocean view to French fare in a romantic courtyard, these are the best elevated L.A. restaurant openings of 2024.Read More
L.A. locals have a soft spot for the classics, but 2024 welcomed soon-to-be-staples that managed to impress even the Southern California city’s harshest critics. A few new restaurants, like Stella West Hollywood, managed to score Michelin Guide recognition within their first few months of opening, while others might be in line to secure a coveted star come 2025. The city also saw East Coast transplants arrive in L.A. from New York and Miami, proving just how robust and competitive the Los Angeles culinary landscape is becoming.
Celebrity chefs like Michael Mina and Wes Avila debuted brand new ventures in Santa Monica and West Hollywood, while chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine finally reopened and immediately regained its two Michelin star status. Long Beach brought back Sky Room, one of its most historic fine dining establishments that used to be frequented by the likes of Cary Grant and Elizabeth Taylor. From Egyptian cuisine with an ocean view to French fare in a romantic courtyard, these are the best elevated L.A. restaurant openings of 2024.
Stella West Hollywood
- 8899 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Stella is a Michelin Guide restaurant helmed by chef Rob Gentile and restaurateur Janet Zuccarini. The 1950s-inspired space sets the scene for an elevated Italian meal that ranges from light crudos to rich pastas and pizza. The tableside branzino carpaccio is a must-order appetizer, while the Su Filindeu, considered to be the rarest pasta in the world, is a cozy can’t-miss dish. Other menu highlights include the burrata Pugliese, squash blossom pizza, Iberico pork pluma and the intricate Cassata Siciliana cake for dessert.
Carmel Restaurant
- 7383 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Located on Melrose Avenue, Carmel Restaurant pays homage to the famous Shuk Hacarmel in Tel Aviv. Since opening in May 2024, the Mediterranean restaurant has been met with a warm welcome by locals, and is known to get pretty packed even on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. After warming up with shots of arak, sip the signature Freezer Martini, made with an olive oil-infused vodka. Most dishes are made for sharing, and you can’t visit without ordering the crispy red snapper schnitzel, the mushroom cigar or the 72-hour fermented Moroccan bread.
Udatsu
- 6634 Sunset Blvd 2nd Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tokyo transplant Udatsu opened in September, bringing locals a true taste of Japanese hospitality and authentic omakase. Featuring only eight seats at an intimate sushi bar, Udatsu’s tasting menu includes around 20 courses ranging from three different kinds of toro to uni and steamed black cod. Waitresses dressed in traditional kimonos pour premium bottles of sake, while the chefs curate an unforgettable meal in the compact, brutalist space.
Chelsea
- 2460 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
A new spot from father-son duo Moez Megji and Karim Megji, Chelsea is a posh, London-inspired establishment located in Santa Monica. The blue, pink and teal color scheme is playful and elegant, setting the scene for a dirty martini and burger combo after work. Many dishes have an Indian or Southeast Asian twist, and other can’t-miss creations include the crispy lobster sliders and sweet corn ravioli with Thai green curry sauce.
Vespertine
- 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232
After a four-year closure, Vespertine returned with a big splash and quickly regained its two Michelin-star status. This innovative, fine dining establishment by chef Jordan Kahn pushes boundaries with multi-sensory effects ranging from dishes served on ice luges to aerated scallops. Dessert takes place on a different floor from dinner, allowing you to explore the stunning building designed by architect Eric Owen Moss.
Edgemar Restaurant and Lounge
- 2435 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Another exciting Santa Monica opening to pop up in 2024, Edgemar Restaurant and Lounge is an earthy and bohemian oasis specializing in vibrant crudos and multicultural fare. Located in a stunning Frank Gehry-designed building, exposed wooden beams, abstract murals and delicate palm leaves give Edgemar a design-forward edge, while the innovative, modern American menu pairs perfectly with craft cocktails. In addition to the seasonal raw dishes, the crispy shrimp toast and duck tacos are signature items that shouldn’t be skipped.
Deme
- 939 S Figueroa St Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90015
With Australian chef Blake Shailes at the helm, Deme fuses Mediterranean and Levantine cuisine in Downtown L.A.’s historic Hotel Figueroa. Named after Demeter, the Greek goddess of the harvest, Deme serves unique dishes like bluefin tuna “dolmades” and slow-cooked duck shawarma, providing a fresh perspective on Mediterranean fare. Admire the hand-painted mural of Demeter while getting cozy by the fireplace or sipping Aphrodite spritz while looking out onto the coffin-shaped pool.
Camélia
- 1850 Industrial St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Camélia fuses French and Japanese fare in a simple yet elegant space in the heart of Downtown L.A. Created by chef Charles Namba and Courtney Kaplan (the team behind Echo Park's izakaya restaurant, Tsubaki and sake bar, Ototo), the menu is truly one-of-kind, featuring innovative dishes like a croque madame with ham katsu and an abalone and shrimp pot pie, while a carefully curated selection of wine and sake take your meal to the next level.
Orla
- 1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Celebrity chef Michael Mina debuted Orla at the Regent Santa Monica in October. Though you can enjoy ocean views from the brown leather booths or bar stools inside, the outdoor terrace looks right out onto the Pacific, setting the scene for Mediterranean and Egyptian-inspired fare with an ocean breeze. The kebab platter is the ultimate entrée for two, but start with the Big Eye tuna-topped falafel, kataifi-wrapped prawns and spicy duck orzo as starters. For drinks, you can’t go wrong with the Arabian Nights negroni or mezcal-based Santorini Sun.
Bar Sinizki
- 3147 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Between the checkered floors and marble bistro tables, Bar Sinizki makes you feel as though you’re dining in the heart of Paris rather than Atwater Village. Since it is open all day, you can visit for breakfast, lunch and dinner—enjoy espressos in the morning and Boulevardiers in the evening. This walk-in-only cafe serves an array of European-inspired dishes like perogies, tartines, steak frites and, of course, a classic bistro burger.
Muse Santa Monica
- 108 W Channel Rd, Santa Monica, CA 90402
Located right off the Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica, Muse was started by two USC grads who decided to enter the restaurant industry with a bang. This elegant, fine-dining eatery blends French cuisine with a Californian influence. It boasts a design-forward interior complete with abstract artwork, wood-paneled walls and suede booth seating. Explore farm-fresh dishes like tuna tartlets with red pepper gelée and avocado or the market lettuce and herbs dressed with a white balsamic vinaigrette before ending with the Vanilla St. Honoré for dessert.
Linden
- 5936 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Whether you’re visiting for brunch or dinner, Linden’s New York-inspired menu is a vibrant fusion of flavors inspired by Caribbean, Jewish and South Asian recipes. The chic yet cozy interior makes you feel right at home even during your first visit, and though many menu items change with the seasons, a few can’t-miss staples include the Wagyu oxtail pie, grilled cheese dipper and Caesar brûlée salad. For an indulgent yet comforting treat, try the fried chicken or steak.
Norikaya
- 554 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Created by chef Akira Back, Norikaya specializes in Japanese temaki in the heart of Koreatown. The intimate setting features a square chef's counter/bar where guests can kick back with a bottle of sake as they leisurely order temaki sushi along with cooked dishes ranging from furikake French fries to a tender filet mignon. No visit to Norikaya is complete without the unagi strawberry temaki, which chef Back created on a whim as a child.
Costa Covo Osteria
- 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Costa Covo Osteria is L’Ermitage Beverly Hills’ newest signature Italian restaurant. The mirrored and back-lit bar serves as the focal point of the restaurant, while orange-red corner booths with round tables blend a modern decor with retro accents. The martinis are served in the most delicate and dainty of coupes, but the wine list is also worth exploring. When it comes to food, start with the hamachi crudo before ordering the black truffle cavatelli as your main course.
Laya Restaurant
- 1430 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Laya Restaurant by chef Charbel Hayek officially hosts the most beautiful patio in all of Hollywood. From the cozy fire pits to the overhead string lights to the arched stone walls behind the circular booths, this Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant is just as stunning as it is tasty. Though you’ll certainly want to save room for dessert, consider ordering several shareable dishes for the table—highlights include the octopus skewers, steamed whole artichoke and grilled red seabream. For dessert, split your attention between the rose-flavored soft serve and milk chocolate mousse.
Novikov Beverly Hills
- 257 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Since opening in the summer of 2024, Novikov has become one of the hottest lunch spots in Beverly Hills. This Miami transplant fits right in with the rest of the 90210’s posh and elegant eateries—expect white tablecloths, a fresh seafood display on ice and enchanting olive trees throughout the main dining room. The menu revolves around Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, with standout dishes such as asparagus and truffle risotto, charbroiled langoustines and beef carpaccio.
Sky Room
- 210 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Sky Room has made quite the splash since reopening at the very end of November, becoming Long Beach’s hardest reservation to score overnight. Swanky, stylish and posh, this renovated space maintains its glamorous essence, offering sweeping city views and an Obscenely Dirty Martini that is to die for. For a more show-stopping production, order the tableside Banana Bread Old Fashioned while nibbling on timeless starters like the Caledonian Blue Prawn Cocktail and oysters Rockefeller.
MXO Steakhouse
- 826 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069
MXO Steakhouse is the latest and greatest venture from chef Wes Avila. Located in West Hollywood, the menu focuses on wood-fired steaks, putting a modern touch on the standard steakhouse vibe with Mexican flavors and techniques. Before diving into a tender filet mignon or skirt steak, start your meal with a zesty michelada oyster shooter, yellowtail aguachile and grilled cabbage Caesar salad.
Chez Mia
- 8478 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Backed by restaurateur and television personality Marissa Hermer, Chez Mia offers al fresco dining along Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. The plant-filled patio boasts beautifully tiled floors, custom booth backs and pink shady umbrellas, curating a Provence-inspired ambiance that matches the seasonally-driven menu. From a refreshing Hugo Spritz to the more complex saffron-infused Monet’s Lavender cocktail, the drink menu is vibrant and creative, while the food follows suit with dishes like salmon carpaccio, caviar service, crispy squash blossoms and a whole grilled branzino.
Amour WeHo
- 8715 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Though Amour WeHo technically opened during the last week of 2023, it became one of the best French restaurants in Los Angeles in 2024. Whether you sit in the romantic, candelabra-adorned main dining room or on the enchanting back patio, the menu takes a modern approach to French fare with unique dishes like the popular blue prawn carpaccio, smoked white asparagus tartare and rich comté foam egg. Enhance each dish with a glass of vino from the carefully curated wine list.