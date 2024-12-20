The Best L.A. Restaurant Openings of 2024

L.A. locals have a soft spot for the classics, but 2024 welcomed soon-to-be-staples that managed to impress even the Southern California city’s harshest critics. A few new restaurants, like Stella West Hollywood, managed to score Michelin Guide recognition within their first few months of opening, while others might be in line to secure a coveted star come 2025. The city also saw East Coast transplants arrive in L.A. from New York and Miami, proving just how robust and competitive the Los Angeles culinary landscape is becoming.

Celebrity chefs like Michael Mina and Wes Avila debuted brand new ventures in Santa Monica and West Hollywood, while chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine finally reopened and immediately regained its two Michelin star status. Long Beach brought back Sky Room, one of its most historic fine dining establishments that used to be frequented by the likes of Cary Grant and Elizabeth Taylor. From Egyptian cuisine with an ocean view to French fare in a romantic courtyard, these are the best elevated L.A. restaurant openings of 2024.