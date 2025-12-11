L.A.’s Best December Restaurant Openings
Whether you’re looking to enjoy an ice-cold martini near Highland Park or indulge in classic French fare on West 3rd, these are the best December restaurant openings in L.A.Read More
As we close out the final chapter of 2025, the Los Angeles dining scene is squeezing in just a few more last-minute openings. Before diving into the brand-new eateries getting ready to grace our streets, let’s revisit some of the new restaurants of November.
On Saturday, November 29, following months of pushback and delays, Holy Basil made its long-awaited debut in Santa Monica. Phil Rosenthal and chef Nancy Silverton’s Max and Helen’s also opened, with hordes of locals willing to wait more than two hours in line each day. Paradise Dynasty landed at the Americana, bringing its famous multicolored xiao long bao to Glendale, while The Mulberry introduced moody Korean bistro vibes to Sawtelle.
This month, Last Word Hospitality launched its newest concept, Hermon’s, and Los Feliz got a hip new cocktail bar called Vandell. There are also a few expansions happening, with Tex-Mex favorite HomeState launching a new location in Santa Monica, and Robata Jinya bringing its comforting Japanese fare to Hollywood. Whether you’re looking to enjoy an ice-cold martini near Highland Park or indulge in classic French fare on West 3rd, these are the best December restaurant openings in L.A.
The Best L.A. Restaurants Opening This December
Hermon’s
- 5800 Monterey Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Named after the northeast L.A. neighborhood that it’s located in, Hermon’s is the latest restaurant from Last Word Hospitality. Antique accents complement the shiny wood floors, creating a cool ambiance that takes inspiration from both the past and present. The ice-cold martinis are served in freezer-stored glasses, but if you’re not looking to commit to the entire cocktail, get your fix with the adorable tiny ‘tini. The scallop crudo is bright and refreshing, but if you’re only going to get one appetizer, let it be the loaded potato fritters. These pavé-style potato squares are covered with a fluffy cream cheese cloud, along with another layer of freshly shaved parm. When it comes to mains, the signature two-sheet vongole is a light, lasagna-like dish, but Hermon’s best entrée is its fondue-topped burger. After finishing with the skillet cookie for dessert, you’ll already be planning your next visit.
Régalade
- 8136 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Parisian-inspired bistro Régalade landed in Beverly Grove on December 10. The charming space offers classic cafe energy, and with chef James LaLonde in the kitchen, guests can expect traditional French bites ranging from escargot to beef tartare. Some unexpected highlights include the grilled Monterey squid, lavender honey brie fondue and poached leek salad. Régalade will also serve four different renditions of mussels, raw seafood platters, a classic roasted half chicken and in true French bistro fashion, a signature burger served on a soft ciabatta bun.
Vandell
- 1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Despite just opening on December 5, Vandell is already set to be Los Feliz’s coolest new cocktail bar. The swanky space exudes an old-school charm, with timeless wood-paneled walls, retro sconces, glowing tea lights and sidecar-style martinis. Created by Shawn Lickliter and Vay Su, Vandell goes the extra mile in mixology to craft creative drinks made with finesse. Think a gin martini infused with a house-made tarragon vinegar, along with a smoked tomato sipper made with mezcal. Whether you like savory beverages, boozy beverages or everything in between, one of the 27 signature cocktails is bound to capture your attention. Though it is, first and foremost, a bar, guests can enjoy bites ranging from hamachi crudo and steak frites to a juicy Australian Wagyu burger.
HomeState Santa Monica
- 720 Wilshire Blvd Suite 101, Santa Monica, CA 90401
On December 16, Westsiders will officially have easy access to HomeState’s famous breakfast tacos. This casual eatery is a popular grab-and-go option, but you're welcome to grab a table and kick back with a Modelo or a margarita. All of the tacos are available with your choice of corn or flour tortillas, and though the cheesy egg breakfast tacos have taken L.A. by storm, don’t skip the brisket tacos, which are the original creation from this Tex-Mex staple. Round out your spread with a side of loaded queso and chips, and you’ve got all the fixings needed for an indulgent beachside picnic.
Robata Jinya Hollywood
- 6529 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
Located along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Robata Jinya’s second L.A. outpost is the perfect place for post-work izakaya and sushi. From smoky skewers grilled on the robata to handcrafted nigiri and sashimi, the industrial space uses dim lighting and zen accents to curate a laid-back atmosphere where groups are encouraged to lose track of time over shared plates and Junmai sake. The restaurant opens December 11, and expected highlights include enoki mushroom chips, salmon truffle sashimi, A5 Wagyu sliders and signature shrimp toast. Guests can also stop by for the daily happy hour (Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.) for bites and beverages ranging from $4 to $10.