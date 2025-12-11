L.A.’s Best December Restaurant Openings

As we close out the final chapter of 2025, the Los Angeles dining scene is squeezing in just a few more last-minute openings. Before diving into the brand-new eateries getting ready to grace our streets, let’s revisit some of the new restaurants of November.

On Saturday, November 29, following months of pushback and delays, Holy Basil made its long-awaited debut in Santa Monica. Phil Rosenthal and chef Nancy Silverton’s Max and Helen’s also opened, with hordes of locals willing to wait more than two hours in line each day. Paradise Dynasty landed at the Americana, bringing its famous multicolored xiao long bao to Glendale, while The Mulberry introduced moody Korean bistro vibes to Sawtelle.

This month, Last Word Hospitality launched its newest concept, Hermon’s, and Los Feliz got a hip new cocktail bar called Vandell. There are also a few expansions happening, with Tex-Mex favorite HomeState launching a new location in Santa Monica, and Robata Jinya bringing its comforting Japanese fare to Hollywood. Whether you’re looking to enjoy an ice-cold martini near Highland Park or indulge in classic French fare on West 3rd, these are the best December restaurant openings in L.A.