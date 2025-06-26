The Best L.A. Restaurants for Outdoor Dining
From oceanside sushi to candlelit courtyards, here’s where to enjoy al fresco dining in Los Angeles.Read More
Outdoor dining is typically seen as a year-round pleasure in Los Angeles; however, summer takes al fresco indulgence to the next level. From Santa Monica to Silver Lake, the city is filled with upscale eateries that take full advantage of L.A.’s signature sunny weather and temperate evenings. Though many of L.A.’s best rooftop bars and restaurants boast epic views and creative cuisine, sometimes, all you need is a picturesque courtyard or patio to cure the summertime blues.
Iconic spots like the Polo Lounge and Nobu Malibu are famous for their outdoor seating spaces and elegant menus to match, but if you’re in the mood for a more casual eatery, head to Mariscos Za Za Zá for fresh yet laid-back seafood in Frogtown Thursday through Sunday. Al fresco dining is nice during the daytime, but many of the city’s prettiest patios come alive at night, with twinkling candles amid lush greenery. Whether you’re looking to enjoy modern Mexican fare in a Tulum-inspired setting or want to indulge in oceanside sushi in Malibu, these are the best L.A. restaurants for elevated outdoor dining.
The Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in L.A.
Polo Lounge
- 9641 W Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located within the Beverly Hills Hotel, the Polo Lounge immerses guests in Old Hollywood glamour on a back patio reminiscent of a secret garden. Bright bougainvillea hangs overhead as guests mingle on a brick courtyard surrounded by pastel shades of pink and teal. Whether you’re embarking on a business lunch or celebratory dinner, this celeb-loved Los Angeles restaurant offers a whimsical background with a quality menu to match. The McCarthy—one of L.A.’s best salads—is a must-order, especially during patio weather, and pairs perfectly with a crisp glass of Whispering Angel rosé. However, no visit to the Polo Lounge is complete without one of the fluffy soufflés.
Zizou
- 2425 Daly St, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Zizou brings funky vibes and flavorful French-Moroccan cuisine to one of L.A.’s oldest neighborhoods. The small yet irresistibly charming outdoor patio was a labor of love for Maati Zouitina and Boris Macquin, who laid the custom tiles down with their own hands. Cozy booths and quaint bistro tables sit under glowing string lights, while lush greenery acts as the main source of decor in the dining area. A trickling Moroccan-esque fountain helps set the scene for a Lillet spritz, accompanied by the tangy tabouli salad and tender apricot chicken tagine. Whether you’re an East L.A. local or simply want to venture out of your neighborhood and try something new, Zizou is a solid addition to the L.A. outdoor dining scene.
Casaléna
- 22160 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Looking for a summer date spot in the San Fernando Valley? Casaléna fuses Mediterranean-inspired fare with farm-fresh Southern California produce in Woodland Hills. The red brick building features modern glass windows and mile-high ceilings above the dining room, creating a contemporary Italian farmhouse setting. The patio, however, is the establishment's pièce de résistance. Despite having a full open-air design, the tall walls and trees that surround the courtyard make you feel completely isolated from the outside world. You’ll find mostly booth-style tables that back up to a wall of manicured hedges and vine-covered concrete. The sweet corn agnolotti is a must-order item, and probably one of the most underrated pasta dishes in L.A.
Tacolina
- 2815 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Tucked away on a bustling corner of Sunset Boulevard, Tacolina is home to one of Silver Lake’s most design-forward patios. Pale pink bistro tables sit on a hand-laid red brick courtyard, while bright green palm leaves tower around every corner. In the evening, small tea light candles and overhead string lights create a warm glow, though you can also gather round one of the cozy fire pit tables or sit under a colorful sea of Mexican pom poms. Spend the afternoon sipping on seasonally-driven margaritas and chowing down on shrimp tacos and cheesy chicken taquitos before popping into next-door Jaguar Room for dimly-lit vibes and spirit-forward tipples.
Laya Restaurant
- 1430 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Backed by Beirut-born chef Charbel Hayek, Laya Restaurant is an elegant Middle Eastern eatery in Hollywood. Upon walking through a gazebo-like archway, guests walk onto a massive cream-colored patio with round fireplaces, long string lights and delicate olive trees. Thanks to the recently launched Sunday brunch, patrons can now enjoy outdoor dining in the vibey courtyard during the day or night. Spacious booths back up to stone-engraved arches, and though you may come for the patio, you’ll stay for the food. Menu highlights range from the beetroot hummus to the Wagyu beef kabob, but you’ll certainly want to save room for the knafeh dessert.
Nobu Malibu
- 22706 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Home to one of L.A.’s most famous and noteworthy patio dining experiences, Nobu Malibu is a beachfront dream for sushi lovers and pop culture fanatics. This star-studded Japanese restaurant is a rotating door of A-list celebs, with regulars from the Beckhams to the Biebers, and boasts an open-air terrace that hovers just above Carbon Beach. Watch the waves kiss the shore as you sip the signature lychee martini and snack on an array of nigiri at one of the best patios in the city. Other Nobu highlights include the bite-sized wagyu tacos and deconstructed tuna crispy rice, but nothing beats the indulgent king crab tempura while sitting oceanside.
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
- 1534 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele transports guests to its homeland of Napoli with every bite of its traditional Neapolitan-style pizza. Though there are additional locations in Santa Barbara and Long Beach (as well as New York City), the Hollywood restaurant is the original in California, and boasts a charming back patio with a cozy fire pit and a small chef’s counter where you can watch the pizzas being made right in front of you. The warm red brick walls cut off the outside chaos of Sunset and Highland, creating a cozy Italian oasis in the heart of Hollywood. Enjoy the Double Margarita alongside a bubbly glass of Lambrusco before ending the evening with tiramisu.
Fia Santa Monica
- 2454 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Fia Santa Monica’s enclosed wooden patio is a romantic oasis on the westside, complete with candle-lit tables, a gravel-covered ground and a full-grown pine tree that makes you feel as though you’re somewhere far more remote than Los Angeles. Fia is great for both group dining and dates, but all of the dishes are best enjoyed shared. Starters like the crab and halibut ceviche and yellowfin crudo are light and refreshing, but it is the housemade pastas that steal the show—the truffle-topped cavatelli is a can’t-miss dish.
Bacari Silverlake
- 3626 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Though Bacari has become somewhat of a local chain, the best location is without a doubt in Silver Lake. The tree house-like setting is both romantic and whimsical, covering 5,000 square feet of space with leaf surroundings and towering bamboo shoots. Whether you’re visiting for a weekday dinner or weekend brunch, the tapas-style dishes pair perfectly with Bacari’s handcrafted cocktails. Sip on the refreshing Chill Pill, a balanced blend of tequila, lavender, cucumber and lime, while snacking on shared bites like the grilled stuffed pita and Asian pear and brie pizza.
Ka’Teen
- 6516 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Backed by chef Wes Avila, Ka’Teen brings a taste of Tulum to Hollywood with a Yucatan-forward menu and a 5,000-square-foot bohemian patio. This tropical hideaway features rattan chandeliers, thatched ceilings and flourishing walls of greenery. While Ka’Teen pays tribute to the traditional flavors of the Yucatan, Avila is passionate about sourcing hand-picked ingredients from local farmers, yielding seasonal highlights that rotate regularly. Start light with fresh ceviches and aguachiles from the mariscos part of the menu before ordering the whole pescado zarandeado for your main course.