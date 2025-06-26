The Best L.A. Restaurants for Outdoor Dining

Outdoor dining is typically seen as a year-round pleasure in Los Angeles; however, summer takes al fresco indulgence to the next level. From Santa Monica to Silver Lake, the city is filled with upscale eateries that take full advantage of L.A.’s signature sunny weather and temperate evenings. Though many of L.A.’s best rooftop bars and restaurants boast epic views and creative cuisine, sometimes, all you need is a picturesque courtyard or patio to cure the summertime blues.

Iconic spots like the Polo Lounge and Nobu Malibu are famous for their outdoor seating spaces and elegant menus to match, but if you’re in the mood for a more casual eatery, head to Mariscos Za Za Zá for fresh yet laid-back seafood in Frogtown Thursday through Sunday. Al fresco dining is nice during the daytime, but many of the city’s prettiest patios come alive at night, with twinkling candles amid lush greenery. Whether you’re looking to enjoy modern Mexican fare in a Tulum-inspired setting or want to indulge in oceanside sushi in Malibu, these are the best L.A. restaurants for elevated outdoor dining.