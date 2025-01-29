The Best L.A. Restaurants for Solo Dining

Despite the fact that dining out is often seen as a social endeavor, solo dining has become more popular than ever. While sitting down at a crowded restaurant alone might seem intimidating or taboo, locals in places like France, Italy and the U.K. have mastered the art. Though Los Angeles is vastly different from London, there are plenty of L.A. eateries that set the scene for a party of one seeking zero socialization. Given the recent wildfires that have devastated parts of the city, simply sitting down for a solo date with a quality meal and glass of wine is a great way to support local businesses while treating yourself to some much-needed “me time.” From a French bistro in West Hollywood to a Michelin-starred seafood restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles, taking yourself out for a good food date in L.A. solo can be far from awkward, as long as you know where to go.

Though taking up a table for four isn’t encouraged, oyster bars, chef’s counters and bistro tables are ideal for parties of one. Some restaurants serve perfectly portioned tasting menus, while others specialize in light dishes like hand rolls and ceviche so that single patrons can explore a variety of dishes without over-ordering. Whether you’re craving Italian fare on Beverly Boulevard or fresh oysters in Eagle Rock, these are the best L.A. restaurants for a solo dining experience.