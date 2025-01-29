The Best L.A. Restaurants for Solo Dining
Despite the fact that dining out is often seen as a social endeavor, solo dining has become more popular than ever. While sitting down at a crowded restaurant alone might seem intimidating or taboo, locals in places like France, Italy and the U.K. have mastered the art. Though Los Angeles is vastly different from London, there are plenty of L.A. eateries that set the scene for a party of one seeking zero socialization. Given the recent wildfires that have devastated parts of the city, simply sitting down for a solo date with a quality meal and glass of wine is a great way to support local businesses while treating yourself to some much-needed “me time.” From a French bistro in West Hollywood to a Michelin-starred seafood restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles, taking yourself out for a good food date in L.A. solo can be far from awkward, as long as you know where to go.
Though taking up a table for four isn’t encouraged, oyster bars, chef’s counters and bistro tables are ideal for parties of one. Some restaurants serve perfectly portioned tasting menus, while others specialize in light dishes like hand rolls and ceviche so that single patrons can explore a variety of dishes without over-ordering. Whether you’re craving Italian fare on Beverly Boulevard or fresh oysters in Eagle Rock, these are the best L.A. restaurants for a solo dining experience.
Yess LA
- 2001 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Yess is an innovative Japanese restaurant that effortlessly fuses a seasonally-driven, seafood-forward izakaya-style menu with a premium selection of sake. The modern space features neutral colors, clean lines and a long wooden chef’s counter where parties of one can enjoy an up-close-and-personal view of the ultra-organized open kitchen. Kick off your solo date with a glass of dry daiginjo sake and the rotating sashimi of the day. Other solid dishes include the black cod temaki, which comes as a solo serving, and the silken tofu with salsa macha. In the coming months, the restaurant also plans to roll out a seasonal omakase menu.
Queen St.
- 4701 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Located in East L.A.’s Eagle Rock, Queen St. is a charming oyster bar inspired by chef Ari Kolender’s upbringing in Charleston, South Carolina. Solo diners can choose to sit at the horseshoe-shaped oyster bar in the center of the room or at one of the tiny bistro tables along the curated gallery wall. The casual yet warm ambiance encourages solo patrons to kick back with a glass of bubbly or chenin blanc as they start with fresh-shucked shellfish and the rockfish crudo. When it comes to your main course, shrimp and grits is perfectly portioned for one, but if you want something heater, opt for the tuna frites.
Holbox
- 3655 S Grand Ave c9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Having just earned its first Michelin star in 2024, Holbox is widely considered to be one of the best seafood restaurants in Los Angeles. Don’t let the coveted accolade fool you—Holbox keeps things casual with a spacious Mexican seafood counter that hosts solo diners on the regular. If you want to keep a low-key profile, simply choose one of the end seats and watch chef Gilbert Cetina and his team work their magic across a wide range of raw and cooked seafood. Since the fare is pretty light, even parties of one can order a few dishes such as the scallop ceviche, shrimp aguachile and mesquite-grilled fish tacos. If you visit on a Wednesday or Thursday, Holbox hosts a special $120 tasting menu featuring eight courses that are perfectly portioned for solo diner foodies seeking an epicurean adventure.
Coucou West Hollywood
- 9045 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Coucou West Hollywood (there’s also a Venice location) provides the ideal atmosphere for single patrons wanting to pretend that they’re dining in a charming cafe or wine bar in France. The outdoor patio is tucked away behind a wall of manicured greenery, but the striped booth and classic bistro chairs set the scene for a solo dinner of steak frites and a dirty martini. Prefer a light dinner with a little variety? The wood-fired shrimp cocktail with a creamy remoulade is a must-order starter, as are the fresh-shucked oysters. For your main course, indulge in the French fondue-topped hot dog and a glass of natural wine.
Norikaya
- 554 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Chef Akira Back’s Norikaya is an innovative Japanese gem located in Koreatown. The temaki-focused restaurant features a 20-seat chef’s counter where solo diners can settle in for a meal of sake, sashimi, hot plates and hand rolls. The portions are small, ensuring that you can easily order a handful of items before filling up. Before diving into the temaki, start with the flounder carpaccio, yellowtail serrano, crispy rice and grilled baby corn. The unagi strawberry is a must-order item created by chef Back in childhood, but you should also explore the seared scallop and baked lobster.
Angelini Osteria
- 7313 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Angelini Osteria is one of the most locally-loved Italian restaurants in the city. The cozy and homey interior features red brick walls adorned with shelves of Angelini’s signature tomato sauce. Snag a two-top table and start with the swordfish carpaccio before ordering the tagliolini limone as your main course. Whether you’re visiting for a solo lunch, brunch or dinner, a glass of pinot grigio and a side of focaccia is always a must at Angelini.
Chelsea Santa Monica
- 2460 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Transport yourself to a posh London eatery when you sit down for a solo dinner date at Chelsea. While most solo diners choose to have dinner at the bar, which is right next to the main dining room, many patrons don’t realize that there is a more private and tucked-away table section through the hall. Grab a two-seater patterned booth if you prefer to have more table space for your solo spread. The lobster sliders are a must-order item, and though they come with three, they are small and easy for one person to enjoy. The yellowtail and watermelon ceviche is another light and refreshing dish to add, but don’t forget to complete your meal with an aloe-infused cucumber gimlet.
KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar
- Multiple Locations
With locations all across Los Angeles, from DTLA to Santa Monica, KazuNori is the ultimate place for a solo sushi date. Though both KazuNori and Sugarfish (the latter has plenty of locations around L.A., including Beverly Hills and Calabasas) have become popular take-out establishments, nothing beats sitting at the counter and watching the experts craft delicate hand rolls that are still warm when they hit your plate. Indulge in a small bottle or can of sake as you order as many hand rolls that your heart desires—regular favorites include salmon, toro, crab and lobster, but KazuNori also offers set menus that feature three to six hand rolls.
Esters Wine Shop and Bar
- 1314 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Backed by the renowned Rustic Canyon Family restaurant group, Esters Wine Shop and Bar is a chic yet laid-back place to sip wine in Santa Monica. In addition to a spacious bar where solos can kick back for a chat with the sommelier, there are also cozy booths inside along with bistro tables outside that are fit for a party of one. Stop by for weekly wine tastings on Sunday and Monday or enjoy wine by the glass at your leisure alongside Jeremy Fox’s famous grilled cheese—the menu changes regularly based on the seasons, but this sandwich is a staple that’s always available.