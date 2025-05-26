The Best Rooftop Bars in L.A. for Cocktails With a View
From laid-back lounges to buzzy poolside spots, these L.A. rooftops serve up impressive cocktails in a sky-high atmosphere.Read More
What better way to celebrate the first signs of summer than with craft cocktails overlooking the city? While New York City is known for its rooftop bar scene, Los Angeles still gives the Big Apple a run for its money. From Downtown L.A. to Beverly Hills, sky-high bars can be found throughout many of the city’s best neighborhoods. Places like Spire 73, Florentín and Broken Shaker give guests a premium view of L.A.’s iconic skyline, while Desert 5 Spot and E.P. & L.P. offer upbeat party vibes all week long.
Halo in Long Beach is one of the city’s newest rooftop bars, and though it’s certainly a trek from the heart of Los Angeles, it’s worth the drive. Other recently opened spots like Poza prove that elevated imbibing is still on the rise, and with summer weather right around the corner, rooftop season is just getting started. Whether you’re seeking a romantic date spot in DTLA or a cozy cocktail lounge in Culver City, these are the best rooftop bars in Los Angeles.
Halo Rooftop Bar
- 210 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802
Since opening toward the end of 2024, the Fairmont Breakers Long Beach has elevated the Long Beach culinary scene with the coolest new dining and drink concepts. Halo, the hotel’s beautiful rooftop bar, offers creative cocktails along with panoramic views. Grab a candlelit table on the open-air terrace while watching the sunset over the bay, or snag a green stool inside at the glamorous bartop surrounded by pink palm leaf wallpaper and shiny, dark tiles. The Clarified Top Floor Mai Tai is smooth and sweet, but the Banana Bread Old Fashioned is a signature creation of the hotel that shouldn’t be missed.
Bar Bohemien
- 9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Looking for a laid-back watering hole with complex cocktails? Bar Bohemien, located on top of Culver City’s Citizen Public Market, boasts a funky space complete with indoor and outdoor seating. The cocktail bar itself features a red brick back covered in shelves of knick-knacks and art, while the outdoor rooftop is an open-air haven secluded by walls of green hedges. Expect standing room only on weekends, as most tables and couches are taken early. The menu tends to change with the seasons, but the From L.A. With Love is a regular favorite made with tequila, passion fruit, Lofi Amaro, lime, grapefruit and a Prosecco float.
Poza
- 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Poza is the newest rooftop lounge to land in Beverly Hills. Situated on top of the L’Ermitage, this Euro-inspired hangout offers poolside imbibing Monday through Sunday. While the food menu focuses on California cuisine, the cocktails pay homage to the hotel’s rich history. The 1975, named after the property’s founding year, is a tropical sipper, while the Burton Sunset Spritz is a refreshing combo of St. Germain, blood orange and raspberry boba. Pair these libations with an array of bar bites ranging from lobster rolls and poke bowls to salads and sushi rolls.
Florentín Rooftop Bar
- 617 S Spring St 8th floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Florentín Rooftop Bar is a newer Downtown Los Angeles rooftop that opened in March 2025. Inspired by the flavors of Mediterranean living, Florentín offers a nice reprieve from DTLA’s urban jungle, and is located at the top of a stunning Old World building from the early 20th century. Each drink uses farm-fresh juices and produce to create seasonal cocktails that are vibrant and enticing. The Mango Sticky Rice Milk Punch is a house favorite, but if you’re in the mood for something savory, opt for the bright orange Carrot Margarita. If you’re hungry, the pizzas are all made with an artisanal, hand-crafted dough, but Florentín also serves salads, charcuterie boards and mezze.
Spire 73
- 900 Wilshire Blvd fl 73, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Head to Spire 73 for a whiskey cocktail complete with sweeping views of the city and cozy, modern firepits. The tallest open-air bar in the entire Western Hemisphere, this sleek lounge is the ultimate place to soak up L.A.'s sprawling urban landscape while sipping something strong. The lengthy bar stretches for what feels like forever, but you can also sit window-side in the plush, daybed-like chairs for uninterrupted skyline views. Since there is a full bar, the talented mixologists can whip up anything your heart desires, but given their wide selection of whiskey, we recommend an Old Fashioned or Manhattan.
The Roof at Edition
- 9040 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Head to the Sunset Strip for an evening at the Edition's scenic rooftop. Whether you’re looking to soak up sunshine during the day or watch the view transform into a sea of city light stars, this Latin-inspired rooftop offers a poolside escape in the heart of West Hollywood. The vibe is modern and chic, but bohemian accents, lush trees and terra cotta-potted plants create a warm ambiance that invites guests to kick back and get comfy with a margarita in hand. The Roof at Edition boasts an impressive collection of tequila and mezcal, but you can also snack on seafood dishes like sea bass ceviche, seared ahi tuna lettuce cups, tacos and hamachi tiradito from the all-day menu.
Desert 5 Spot
- 6516 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Inspired by Joshua Tree’s historic Pioneertown, Desert 5 Spot is a hip Hollywood rooftop bar that brings country vibes to the West Coast. The rooftop perch offers unparalleled sunset views of the Hollywood Hills, using cacti planters and pillows with Southwestern prints and patterns to set the desert scene. The most iconic piece of decor is the cowboy boot-shaped disco ball that hovers just above the small stage and dance floor inside. Expect a blend of country and classic rock live music as you enjoy the zesty Walk the Line mezcal cocktail, served in a boot-shaped glass.
E.P. & L.P.
- 603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located right on the corner of Melrose Avenue and La Cienega Boulevard, E.P. & L.P. sits in one of the most happening and affluent areas of town—it’s no surprise that it’s one of West Hollywood’s most popular rooftops. The lively atmosphere and idyllic views at the E.P. & L.P. Rooftop have made it a local staple, and it’s just as much fun during the day as it is at night. It is also one of the largest rooftops in the whole city, and though you have to wait for a table during the busy weekends, there are plenty of places to post up during your visit. Order a Nashville chicken sandwich or chips and guac while sipping the signature California Dreamin’ cocktail, made with tequila, mango, lemongrass, ginger and lime.
Broken Shaker
- 416 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Looking to party poolside? Head to DTLA’s Broken Shaker at the Freehand Hotel. Open until midnight daily, Broken Shaker is a popular spot for both sunset drinks or an evening nightcap. Though the food is great, the craft cocktails are what shine at this hotel bar. Beat the heat with a frozen libation like the tequila-based piña colada or enjoy a smooth energy boost with an espresso martini. If you’re visiting with a group, order the $150 punch bowl, which can be made with your choice of spirit and serves 10 to 12 people. For food, don’t skip the coconut curry shrimp skewers or brown butter hummus.
Bar Funke
- 9388 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Caught a craving for James Beard-nominated chef Evan Funke’s legendary Italian fare without the formal setting? Funke is one the newest restaurants to hit Beverly Hills, and Bar Funke is a fun rooftop lounge where walk-ins can enjoy elevated appetizers and cocktails. The rose quartz bar serves as the focal point of the rooftop, but the comfy, white couches are great for leisurely dining and drinking. Since Bar Funke is open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, patrons are also able to stop by for a nightcap before hitting the town or heading home. Visit during a sunny afternoon for an ice-cold spritz alongside burrata and house-made focaccia.