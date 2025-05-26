The Best Rooftop Bars in L.A. for Cocktails With a View

What better way to celebrate the first signs of summer than with craft cocktails overlooking the city? While New York City is known for its rooftop bar scene, Los Angeles still gives the Big Apple a run for its money. From Downtown L.A. to Beverly Hills, sky-high bars can be found throughout many of the city’s best neighborhoods. Places like Spire 73, Florentín and Broken Shaker give guests a premium view of L.A.’s iconic skyline, while Desert 5 Spot and E.P. & L.P. offer upbeat party vibes all week long.

Halo in Long Beach is one of the city’s newest rooftop bars, and though it’s certainly a trek from the heart of Los Angeles, it’s worth the drive. Other recently opened spots like Poza prove that elevated imbibing is still on the rise, and with summer weather right around the corner, rooftop season is just getting started. Whether you’re seeking a romantic date spot in DTLA or a cozy cocktail lounge in Culver City, these are the best rooftop bars in Los Angeles.