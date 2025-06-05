The Sky’s the Limit: L.A.’s Best Rooftop Restaurants

Rooftop dining is a seasonal staple in Los Angeles. Come summer, every sky-high restaurant, from Downtown Los Angeles to West Hollywood, comes alive with patrons seeking dinner with a view. Whether you prefer an oceanic scene or a sweeping city skyline, several of the city’s best rooftop restaurants take full advantage of L.A.’s unique landscape to create an immersive ambiance several stories high. Poolside eateries like Butterfly and Cabra serve Latin American fare alongside refreshing cocktails, while posh spots like Merois keep things elegant with twinkling chandeliers, silk-draped ceilings and a high-end menu.

Craving a more urban landscape that makes you feel like you’re enjoying summer in NYC? Pay a visit to Downtown L.A.’s Cara Cara or admire Frank Gehry’s legendary Walt Disney Concert Hall from chef José Andrés’ San Laurel. No matter which side of town you choose, a rooftop dining experience provides a new perspective of the city, allowing you to escape from the hustle and bustle down below—if only for a couple of hours. From poolside ceviche and margs to celeb-frequented eateries with epic ocean views, these are the best rooftop restaurants in L.A.