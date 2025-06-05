The Sky’s the Limit: L.A.’s Best Rooftop Restaurants
From West Hollywood to DTLA, these elevated eateries serve food with a view.
Rooftop dining is a seasonal staple in Los Angeles. Come summer, every sky-high restaurant, from Downtown Los Angeles to West Hollywood, comes alive with patrons seeking dinner with a view. Whether you prefer an oceanic scene or a sweeping city skyline, several of the city’s best rooftop restaurants take full advantage of L.A.’s unique landscape to create an immersive ambiance several stories high. Poolside eateries like Butterfly and Cabra serve Latin American fare alongside refreshing cocktails, while posh spots like Merois keep things elegant with twinkling chandeliers, silk-draped ceilings and a high-end menu.
Craving a more urban landscape that makes you feel like you’re enjoying summer in NYC? Pay a visit to Downtown L.A.’s Cara Cara or admire Frank Gehry’s legendary Walt Disney Concert Hall from chef José Andrés’ San Laurel. No matter which side of town you choose, a rooftop dining experience provides a new perspective of the city, allowing you to escape from the hustle and bustle down below—if only for a couple of hours. From poolside ceviche and margs to celeb-frequented eateries with epic ocean views, these are the best rooftop restaurants in L.A.
Dine at Los Angeles' Best Rooftop Restaurants
Butterfly at The Shay
- 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Butterfly by José Andrés is a tropical oasis atop The Shay in Culver City. The signature Salt Air Margarita boasts a savory, seafoam-inspired top, making it the ideal rooftop libation to enjoy poolside this summer. Even though this is a more casual eatery, pink furniture, palm leaf wallpaper and white vaulted ceilings maintain an elevated vibe, while the menu focuses on gourmet tacos and shareable ceviches made with fresh seafood and vibrant produce. Can’t miss dishes include the ahi tuna ceviche and Baja fish tacos, but if you want a vegetarian-friendly appetizer, opt for the tropical young coconut ceviche.
Cara Cara
- 1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Located on top of the Downtown L.A. Proper Hotel, Cara Cara is a lush hideaway in the middle of the city’s urban skyline. Guests can sit under a covered patio or out on the open-air terrace, which is surrounded by landscaping and a terracotta edge. The rooftop perch also features a couple of cozy fire pits where you can gather round with a glass of wine or cocktail in hand while listening to live music on the weekends and taking in views of the city. The entire menu, curated by James Beard Award-winning chef Suzanne Goin, is seed oil-free and focuses on a fusion of Californian and Mexican cuisine. Start with the seafood ceviche and fried Brussels sprouts before enjoying grilled branzino or hanger steak with braised leek butter as your main course. The cocktails, created by Caroline Styne, also shine—the Passion Fruit Caipirinha is a local favorite.
San Laurel
- 100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Whether you’re visiting for lunch or dinner, San Laurel serves elegant Spanish cuisine with a modern California flair. In true José Andrés fashion, each small plate is made with artistry in mind, resulting in a special menu that plays on a variety of unique textures and flavor profiles. The peach stracciatella salad features macerated figs, while the mac and cheese uses a thin Fideuá pasta. If you’re a fan of seafood, don’t skip the seared scallops or gambas, but the Wagyu flatiron is the ultimate main course for meat lovers. Enjoy a shareable spread of elegant tapas while admiring Frank Gehry’s iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall across the street.
Calabra
- 700 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
At Calabra, bohemian charm meets lively Mediterranean food and a creative cocktail menu. This lush, poolside rooftop feels worlds away from the touristy streets of Santa Monica below, allowing guests to unwind at the bar or in a lounge-like table while nibbling on a variety of mezze, dips and salads. The refreshing cocktails range from an earthy and herbaceous Gin Blossom to a spicy Watermelon Sparkler, but you can also explore unique wines by the glass or order a sommelier-selected bottle.
Dante Beverly Hills
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Dante Beverly Hills is a New York City transplant located on the rooftop of the Michelin-recognized Maybourne Beverly Hills. Known for serving up a world-class martini, Dante specializes in elegant Italian food like wood-fired pizzas, creamy pastas and quality cuts of steak. If you’re not into one of the many martinis offered (there are 10 to be exact), sip on one of their signature Negronis or cool off with a bubbly Aperol and passion fruit spritz. Dante’s large, sliding glass doors look out onto the terrace, allowing you to feel as though you’re sitting outside even from the indoor dining room.
Cabra
- 1060 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cabra is the ultimate place for modern Peruvian cuisine in L.A. This rooftop restaurant is located on the top floor of The Hoxton Hotel, offering sweeping city views and a bohemian and beachy atmosphere. Created by Top Chef-winner Stephanie Izard, the menu centers around traditional Peruvian flavors with a modern twist. The bass ceviche with tiger's milk is vibrant and refreshing, and the tuna and tots are a fun take on tuna tartare. Sip on a pisco sour while indulging in the crispy pork shank, which can easily be shared between two people.
Merois
- 8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Merois is an elegant and upscale rooftop restaurant from chef Wolfgang Puck. The prime location at the Pendry West Hollywood gives guests a panoramic glimpse of the entire city, from DTLA to Westwood. The predominantly teal and pink interior provides a stunning backdrop for cocktails at sunset, with the refreshing tequila-focused Pepino’s Revenge stealing the show. The hamachi tostada and ginger beef dumplings are key starters, but one of the most iconic dishes is the crispy rice crab salad—it's one of the best salads in Los Angeles. Order the creamy and unique ube cheesecake before calling it a night.
Lemon Grove
- 1717 Vine St Floor 6, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Whether you’re planning a dinner out or are looking for a new brunch spot, Lemon Grove is one of the best places to enjoy uninterrupted views of the Hollywood Hills with a cocktail in hand. The signature dish on chef Marcel Vigneron’s menu is the Thai-inspired lemon pasta made with tom kha, melted leeks and cherry tomatoes. Other menu highlights include the duck confit, spicy tuna tartare and miso honey grilled salmon. Indulge in the strawberry-forward Aster Spritz before finishing with the famous Selena Loves Lemons dessert.
Élephante
- 1332 2nd St Rooftop, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Enjoy a glimpse of the ocean and maybe your favorite celebrity when visiting Élephante. This Santa Monica staple serves coastal Italian cuisine in a modern yet beachy setting, and it's definitely the go-to rooftop restaurant to see and be seen. From pasta to pizza, the menu at Élephante has something for every kind of diner, but the whipped eggplant dip is perhaps the most famous dish, and makes for a solid shareable appetizer. The signature Élephante cocktail is a refreshing and fruity libation that can be made with your choice of spirit, but you’ll also find plenty of zero-proof mocktails and boozy slushies served on draft.
Cha Cha Chá
- 812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Cha Cha Chá, which recently underwent a subtle rebrand and renovation, is a lively DTLA rooftop restaurant that serves amazing margaritas and Mexican cuisine. The cozy string lights and panoramic views are great, but Cha Cha Chá’s food is the standout, and the brand new menu features noteworthy dishes like coconut and rockfish ceviche, watermelon aguachile, guacamole garnished with crispy pork belly and a grilled Caesar salad. The carne asada is a long-time favorite, but instead of being served alongside grilled veggies, the new rendition features lightly pickled cucumber and onion topped with salsa macha and Pequin Ponzu, creating the perfect balance between rich and acidic. Save room for the white chocolate flan with passion fruit.