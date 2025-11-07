Where to Find the Best Savory Cocktails in Los Angeles

Traditionally, cocktails toe the line between refreshing, sweet, fruity and spirit-forward. In recent years, however, the savory cocktail has taken over L.A.’s bar and restaurant scene. Though the dirty martini reigns supreme as the ultimate savory cocktail, with places like Tower Bar, Musso & Frank’s and Dan Tana’s serving up some of the city's most iconic renditions, Los Angeles mixologists continue to push boundaries and prove that savory flavors can successfully extend beyond your dish and into your drink.

Veggies like bell peppers and tomatoes (yes, we're aware it's technically a fruit) have become some of the most popular resources for salty libations, while seaweed, algae and furikake have been used to enhance umami undertones. At Afro-Caribbean eatery Lucia, okra takes center stage in a briny martini, while Bar Benjamin uses everything from saffron to red curry in its savory creations. The Valley’s Daisy Margarita Bar dedicates an entire section of its drink menu to salsa-inspired sippers, and Casa Madera complements its modern Mexican food menu with tomatillo-infused tipples.

​Whether you’re craving a pizza-inspired margarita or a rich, mushroom-infused martini, we’ve rounded up the best places to sip savory cocktails in Los Angeles.