Where to Find the Best Savory Cocktails in Los Angeles
Whether you’re craving a pizza-inspired margarita or a rich mushroom-infused martini, we’ve rounded up the best places to sip savory cocktails in Los Angeles.Read More
Traditionally, cocktails toe the line between refreshing, sweet, fruity and spirit-forward. In recent years, however, the savory cocktail has taken over L.A.’s bar and restaurant scene. Though the dirty martini reigns supreme as the ultimate savory cocktail, with places like Tower Bar, Musso & Frank’s and Dan Tana’s serving up some of the city's most iconic renditions, Los Angeles mixologists continue to push boundaries and prove that savory flavors can successfully extend beyond your dish and into your drink.
Veggies like bell peppers and tomatoes (yes, we're aware it's technically a fruit) have become some of the most popular resources for salty libations, while seaweed, algae and furikake have been used to enhance umami undertones. At Afro-Caribbean eatery Lucia, okra takes center stage in a briny martini, while Bar Benjamin uses everything from saffron to red curry in its savory creations. The Valley’s Daisy Margarita Bar dedicates an entire section of its drink menu to salsa-inspired sippers, and Casa Madera complements its modern Mexican food menu with tomatillo-infused tipples.
Whether you’re craving a pizza-inspired margarita or a rich, mushroom-infused martini, we’ve rounded up the best places to sip savory cocktails in Los Angeles.
The Best Savory Cocktail Spots in L.A.
Maydan
- 4301 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
The namesake restaurant at the new Maydan Market in West Adams, this Middle Eastern eatery is the ultimate spot for creamy dips, hearth-roasted veggies and flavorful kabobs. However, you’ll also find a solid selection of premium cocktails, a few of which fall on the savory side. The Hummus Among Us is a can’t-miss creation made with Four Pillars Olive Leaf Gin, bell pepper syrup, cumin liqueur and creamy aquafaba. The Za’atar Martini uses an olive oil-washed vodka and sumac-sesame oil for a Mediterranean spin on this timeless tipple, while The Gin Basil is an herbaceous sipper with La Bay Lebanese gin, basil and lemon.
Mírate
- 1712 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mírate is a Los Feliz hotspot that functions as both a restaurant and a bar. Ranked as the 12th Best Bar in North America, the multi-level establishment's award-winning beverage program is led by Maxwell Reis, boasting an array of tequila and mezcal-forward options. The El Taquero is a crowd favorite, with savory undertones and a smooth finish. An asiento and tostada-washed mezcal acts as the spirit, while Oaxacan pineapple brandy, Alma Tepec and lemon add freshness and vibrancy. The star component, however, is the house-made cilantro and avocado oil, which coats the mouth with a silky texture. The El Guero is another highlight, featuring aguachile, a nopales granita, coconut and an avocado-washed tequila.
Daisy Margarita Bar
- 14633 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Backed by the same team as Mírate, Daisy Margarita Bar slings one-of-a-kind tequila cocktails in the heart of Sherman Oaks. As the name suggests, margaritas are the focus, and while you can keep things simple with a Cadillac or house marg, we recommend exploring the savory salsa bar section. Inspired by the sauces and flavors of Mexico, the Salsa Bar Margaritas are all standouts. A personal favorite favorite is the Salsa Verde Margarita, which features charred tomatillo, green chile, cilantro macho, derrumbes salmiana and fresh lime. The Frozen Guacamole Margarita is served with a tortilla chip garnish, but if you really want to branch out, opt for the tangy Baja Slaw Marg, made with purple cabbage, vinegar, fish sauce and more.
Bar Benjamin
- 7174 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
After walking up a steep staircase that leads to a secret second floor at The Benjamin, guests enter an elegant, English-style bar with tufted booths, wood-paneled walls, and Art Deco chandeliers. Drinks here are treated as an art form, and the menu is divided by flavor profile. The savory section features two different complex and creative cocktails: The Last Laugh is composed of a smoky mezcal base that is complemented by yellow bell pepper, fermented mango, acid-adjusted pineapple and saffron. If you’re a fan of Thai-inspired flavors, order the Tommy Boy—an intricate libation made with olive leaf gin, coconut rum, red curry, ginger, cilantro, fermented mushroom green tea, pineapple, red jalapeño and a coconut lemongrass foam. Round out your experience with some salty chips and caviar or crispy caper-topped deviled eggs.
Death & Co. Los Angeles
- 818 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Located in Downtown L.A.’s vibrant Arts District, Death & Co. is a cocktail bar known for its masterful mixology. The dim-lit, speakeasy-style bar is located in a swanky basement behind a set of heavy curtains, and though you might need to use your phone light to read the menu, you’ll find that the cocktails have been conveniently organized by flavor profile. Though you can always ask the bartenders to whip up a special, custom drink, the seasonal menu rotates every few months, so you always have something new to look forward to. Currently, the main savory offering is the Fool’s Gold, which combines fresh citrus flavors, orange bell pepper and habanero, yielding solid spice and balanced saltiness. The elegant Revenant also has savory hints thanks to the use of Thai bitters and Basil Eau de Vie.
Rokusho
- 6630 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Rokusho is a Tokyo transplant that recently revamped its food and drink menu for the better. The brutalist restaurant on Sunset Boulevard has seemingly found its footing amongst the L.A. dining scene, and one of its biggest highlights is the Suzuki Sour. This bright green beverage can be made with your choice of tequila or mezcal, and includes just a handful of ingredients, like Midori, Alma Tepec liqueur, lime and cilantro. A delicate bundle of fresh cilantro rests gently on top of the drink, adding extra savoriness and texture. Pair this cocktail with the flavorful Katsuobushi Caesar salad, sweet shrimp and scallop tartare and signature A5 Wagyu and bluefin tuna carpaccio.
Lucia
- 351 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Lucia takes your taste buds on an island escape, with elevated Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails to match. Though you’ll find plenty of ube and fruity libations on the menu, there are also a couple of savory concoctions to quench your thirst. The Okra Martini is one of the restaurant’s most popular orders, featuring an infused vodka combined with a pickled okra brine, escovitch, lemongrass, and a thyme and bay leaf vermouth. Those who prefer an earthy and herbaceous beverage will be drawn toward the sage-forward Chado Beni Eastside, which pairs beautifully with the coconut leche-topped scallop crudo.
Cosetta
- 3150 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Helmed by L.A.-native chef Zachary Pollack, Cosetta blends Italian cuisine with California farm-fresh produce, yielding a balanced menu that ranges from hand-tossed pizzas to refreshing crudos and crispy milanesas. The cocktails also shine, but there are two savory-leaning sippers, in particular, that you won’t want to miss. The Sasa is a martini-style beverage composed of gin, caramelized artichoke, Cynar, Pecorino, Rinomato Americano and a crispy, cracker-like garnish. If you’re ordering one of chef Pollack’s popular pizzas, what better pairing than the Margherita? This tequila cocktail features Cosetta’s housemade blood orange and tomato cordial, along with your choice of basil salt or toasted Calabrian chile salt.
Thunderbolt
- 1263 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Consistently ranked as one of the coolest cocktail bars in Los Angeles, Thunderbolt is a hip and laid-back hangout spot in Echo Park. Though the food menu boasts Southern-style bites ranging from fried green tomatoes to fried chicken biscuits, the cocktail list couldn’t be more complex and elegant. If you’re in the mood for something briny and boozy, order the Sunomono Vesper. This spirit-forward sipper is made with wakame algae, a sesame-infused vodka, gin, and a cucumber vermouth. For a beverage with an earthy and umami palate, look no further than the Worldwide Web—a combo of brandy, shiitake mushrooms, chaga, butter, Bual Madeira, Pineau des Charentes and green peppercorn.
Casa Madera
- 8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Casa Madera is a swanky, modern Mexican restaurant on the iconic Sunset Strip. In addition to live DJs, roaming violinists and sweeping city views, guests are also treated to a forward-thinking cocktail program that breaks boundaries. Before diving into the decadent Wagyu beef short rib barbacoa and raw bar items, order the clarified Emerald Tide. This smooth mezcal-based cocktail features a tomatillo garnish that complements the avocado, serrano pepper, cilantro and lime flavors. The Golden Chakra is another slightly savory winner, boasting hints of butter and sweet corn with an elote-style garnish, while the signature Noble Margarita elevates a basic recipe with a spicy zhoug sauce and an earthy Salers Gentiane Aperitif.