From seafood-packed paellas to croquettes and gambas, Spanish cuisine is known for being fresh, vibrant and designed for sharing. While French and Italian fare often gets more attention, Spanish food is just as enticing and flavorful, pairing perfectly with a bottle of tempranillo or grenache. Like most major cities, Los Angeles has been taken over by tapas, boasting an array of lively and upbeat restaurants with menus meant to be shared by groups or couples. If you’re a victim of food FOMO, tapas-style dining is the perfect way to try a variety of dishes without over-ordering. Whether you’re splurging on a bottle of wine or sticking with sangria, L.A.’s Spanish restaurants curate an immersive experience from start to finish, allowing you to enjoy a true taste of the Iberian Peninsula without leaving the West Coast.

While you certainly find classic joints serving grilled octopus alongside patatas bravas and jamón, renowned chefs like José Andrés have also put a contemporary and innovative spin on Spanish favorites. From Santa Monica to Downtown Los Angeles, transport yourself to Barcelona and Madrid when you dine at the best Spanish restaurants in Los Angeles.