The Best Spanish Restaurants in Los Angeles
L.A.’s Spanish restaurants curate an immersive experience from start to finish, allowing you to enjoy a true taste of the Iberian Peninsula without leaving the West Coast.Read More
From seafood-packed paellas to croquettes and gambas, Spanish cuisine is known for being fresh, vibrant and designed for sharing. While French and Italian fare often gets more attention, Spanish food is just as enticing and flavorful, pairing perfectly with a bottle of tempranillo or grenache. Like most major cities, Los Angeles has been taken over by tapas, boasting an array of lively and upbeat restaurants with menus meant to be shared by groups or couples. If you’re a victim of food FOMO, tapas-style dining is the perfect way to try a variety of dishes without over-ordering. Whether you’re splurging on a bottle of wine or sticking with sangria, L.A.’s Spanish restaurants curate an immersive experience from start to finish, allowing you to enjoy a true taste of the Iberian Peninsula without leaving the West Coast.
While you certainly find classic joints serving grilled octopus alongside patatas bravas and jamón, renowned chefs like José Andrés have also put a contemporary and innovative spin on Spanish favorites. From Santa Monica to Downtown Los Angeles, transport yourself to Barcelona and Madrid when you dine at the best Spanish restaurants in Los Angeles.
L.A.'s Best Spanish Food Spots
Manchego
- 2518 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Located in the Ocean Park neighborhood of Santa Monica, Manchego is a charming tapas restaurant that has been a local staple since 2007. In addition to serving one of the best red sangrias in the city, Manchego also boasts one of the most robust Spanish wine lists, featuring beautiful bottles of tempranillo, grenache, carignan and more. The California-Spanish tapas menu, which is best enjoyed at a table on the back patio, is extensive. A few can’t-miss small plate starters include the spicy garlic shrimp, jamón wrapped dates with goat cheese and mac and manchego cheese. For your main course, opt for the classic paella and pan-seared branzino.
Agua Viva
- 100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Transport yourself to a Barcelona beach club when dining at Agua Viva by José Andrés. Situated on the 10th floor of the Conrad Los Angeles in Downtown L.A., this chic and bohemian rooftop restaurant features wicker light pendants, lush greenery and sweeping city views, curating a laid-back yet trendy atmosphere complete with craft cocktails alongside innovative Spanish tapas. Whether you’re visiting for brunch or dinner, the Peruvian scallops and hamachi tiradito are both solid orders from the raw bar. The patatas bravas are cooked to crispy perfection, but you can’t go wrong with the grilled octopus cooked in chorizo oil or smashed spicy burger.
San Laurel
- 100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
San Laurel by José Andrés is the slightly more elevated and upscale counterpart to Agua Viva. This Michelin Guide restaurant offers unobstructed views of the architectural phenomenon that is the Walt Disney Concert Hall and serves up Spanish-inspired cuisine made from locally sourced produce and proteins. The cocktail list by Miguel Lancha features favorites like the Japanese Milk Punch and classic Pisco Sour, while tapas like the hand-cut jamón iberico and garlic shrimp make for the ideal starters. Other menu highlights include the rack of lamb and Wagyu flat iron with truffle jus.
Teleferic Barcelona
- 11930 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Owned by the Padrosa family, Teleferic Barcelona is the ultimate Brentwood dining spot for paella and sangria in a chic, bohemian setting. Hand-glazed tiles and lush greenery set the scene while an impressive wine list created by Catalonian sommeliers features more than 100 bottles. When it comes to food, expect traditional tapas ranging from crab croquetas to pan con tamate. The roasted chicken empanadas are a local favorite, but the paella bomb filled with shrimp bisque is a unique take on one of Spain’s most famous dishes. There are also five different variations of a more authentic paella, as well as large plates like gambellini and prime wellington.
Xuntos
- 516 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Between its stunning scallop shell wall and pink color scheme, Xuntos is the perfect place for Spanish wine and seafood in Santa Monica. Backed by chef Sandra Cordero, Xuntos is great for both brunch and dinner. Bar director Scott Baker has curated a predominantly Spanish wine list that can be carefully navigated to pair perfectly with your meal, but if you’re in the mood for a cocktail, the San Sebastian Spritz is a refreshing and bubbly start to any meal. The $65 tapas tasting menu is a great option for diners hoping to try Xuntos’ most popular creations, but if you order à la carte, don’t skip the Galician-style empanada of the day, the scallops on the half shell or the Denver cut Wagyu steak.
Vino Wine & Tapas Room
- 18046 W Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91316
Dining at Vino Wine & Tapas Room is well worth venturing out to Encino. As the name suggests, wine is the name of the game here, and you’ll find an extensive bottle list with varietals hailing from France, Italy, South Africa, Spain and more. The cozy and simple interior of this tapas bar is enhanced by live music from local artists, but it is the decadent cheese boards that steal the show. Build your ideal spread with up to six different cheeses accompanied by a side of charcuterie meats including jamón serrano. Seafood lovers will appreciate the fresh black mussels cooked in a rich chardonnay-garlic sauce, while the filet mignon skewers provide the perfect bite with a bold balsamic vinaigrette.
Gabi James
- 1810 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Located on the outskirts of L.A. in Redondo Beach, Gabi James blends industrial decor with classic Spanish fare like potato croquettes, seafood paella and grilled octopus. Kick things off with an order of gildas, which is a small skewer of anchovies, peppers and olives, alongside a dirty martini or gin and tonic. Gabi James also offers a rotating selection of jello shots, making it the perfect spot for groups embarking on a night out in Redondo Beach. That said, if you’re looking to keep things classy, order a sharable spread of skirt steak, crispy calamari and glazed pork belly before ending with chocolate bread pudding for dessert.
Gasolina Cafe
- 21150 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Gasolina Cafe is another Spanish restaurant by chef Sandra Cordero. This valley staple has been a Woodland Hills hotspot since it first opened in 2015, and although it is not open for dinner, it is one of the most popular lunch spots in town. Doubling as a market and wine shop, Gasolina Cafe serves everything from natural vino to rare tinned fish; however, nothing beats Paella Night, which takes place on the third Friday and Saturday of every night. The lively and busy interior features vintage paintings, quirky artwork and mismatched tables and chairs, curating a casual yet stylish setting.
Dos Besos
- 99 Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103
Situated within a red brick building in Pasadena, Dos Besos has used its neighborhood charm and fool-proof paella recipe to become one of the most locally loved Spanish restaurants in the city. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in ample light that balances the exposed brick walls, while banquette seating allows guests to get cozy and comfortable while they indulge. The menu is inspired by the coastal town of Valencia, so you’ll find plenty of seafood-forward dishes that pair well with a glass of Cava or sangria. In addition to the classic seafood paella, they also serve squid ink paella, a vegetable paella and a paella made with noodles rather than rice. Before diving into the main course, order the fresh burrata with shaved truffle and Spanish meatballs for the table.