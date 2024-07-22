Where to Have a Serene Spa Day in L.A.
Despite its laid-back, surf-culture reputation, Los Angeles is still a bustling and busy city that can feel quite chaotic. It’s no surprise, then, that this star-studded town is no stranger to five-star spas. From sensational body scrubs to slimming body wraps, L.A. is at the center of cutting-edge treatments that leave you glowing from the inside out. While luxury hotels from the Dorchester Collection and Peninsula boast some of the most beautiful spas in the city, there are a few boutique establishments that provide a cozy and intimate setting for locals to unplug.
You’ll also find traditional Japanese spas that provide the ultimate zen experience in the heart of Beverly Hills, along with cliff-side spas that boast Pacific Ocean views right from your treatment room. Though there’s nothing wrong with a weekly massage, most people consider a high-end spa day a splurge, making it the perfect pampering gift when celebrating something special. From anniversaries to birthdays, a spa treatment is always appreciated. Spa packages also offer a more affordable way to enjoy multiple treatments in one setting for the ultimate self-care session. Whether you need a hydrating facial or deep-tissue massage, here’s where to have a serene spa day in L.A.
Hotel Bel-Air Spa
- 701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Tucked away on a windy road in the hills of Bel-Air, this Dorchester Collection property is an iconic L.A. establishment that offers bespoke treatments in a modern and airy spa sanctuary. Those seeking a day of wellness at Hotel Bel-Air can expect heated massage tables, Valmont skin care products, private steam rooms and even personalized music in your treatment room. If you don’t want to choose between a massage or facial, opt for the three-hour Ultimate Escape, which includes both before concluding with a signature manicure and pedicure.
Larchmont Sanctuary Spa
- 331 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
This boutique spa is a quiet and relaxing oasis in the center of the city. Upon walking into the orange, casita-style building, guests are led to the dressing room, where they can cozy up in a fluffy robe and slippers before being treated to a glass of champagne in the fireside lounge. Treatments range from Himalayan salt therapies to hydrotherapy. The Complete Relaxation package starts with a private soak in a massive copper tub surrounded by moody candles, and followed by a Swedish massage in one of the peaceful outdoor treatment tents. Finally, your experience ends with a facial that uses high-quality, paraben-free products.
Tomoko Japanese Spa
- 141 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Tomoko Japanese Spa is the definition of zen, and is a favorite among Hollywood celebrities including Jessica Alba and Mindy Kaling. In addition to a physical release, each of the luxurious treatments also aids in mental and emotional well-being, with the signature Tomoko spa massage bringing balance, and the Oriental massage providing a more intense, deep-tissue experience. The exclusive Bigan facial and scalp massage shaping treatment offers mental and physical rejuvenation, using massage and acupuncture techniques. No matter which treatment you choose, Tomoko treats guests to a welcome tea, light bite and traditional foot bath before their massage.
The Spa at Terranea
- 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Escape the city chaos with a quick trip to the Spa at Terranea. Located on the outskirts of L.A. County in the affluent, buff-side community of Palos Verdes, this award-winning spa boasts sweeping ocean views from the spa pool and outdoor facilities. Before your treatment, hit the cold plunge and soak in the hot tub while admiring the scenery. Some of the private treatment rooms even offer ocean views, where you can indulge in spa services including the Honey Body Bliss, which uses a special brown sugar scrub made with honey from the hotel's very own bee hives.
Alchemie Spa
- 2021 Main St Suite B, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Situated in the heart of Santa Monica’s lively Main Street, Alchemie Spa is a modern-day spa that offers a variety of massages and facials. Curate the ideal wellness day by booking a 45-minute session in the private sauna prior to your chosen treatment. Whether you’re in the mood for a gentle and relaxing massage or need something more therapeutic, each massage can be enhanced with hot stones, a scalp treatment, cupping or CBD oil. While the holistic facials will leave you glowing, the Hydrafacials take hydration to the next level.
Dior Spa at The Beverly Hills Hotel
- 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
A perfect day in Beverly Hills includes lunch at the Polo Lounge followed by a massage at the Dior Spa. The Dior Spa residency is open through September 2, providing the perfect excuse for a summer spa day. Enjoy the nature-inspired facilities designed by Alexandra Champalimaud before trying one of the six Dior treatments. The signature Californian Glow by Dior is a 90-minute facial, but if you prefer bodywork, try the Constellation massage and boost it with a 30-minute body scrub.
Willow Spa
- 3127 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Willow Spa has been a Santa Monica staple since 2003. The tropical and bohemian setting curates a sense of serenity both before and after treatments, allowing guests to unwind with ease as they sip herbal tea in the courtyard. Want your skin feeling smooth as butter? The mango body polish transports you to the tropics with a warm coconut oil massage and an invigorating mango sugar scrub that leaves your skin brand new. For a more robust spa day, enhance your treatment with aromatherapy, or book the Complete Renewal Package, which includes the mango body polish along with an LED light therapy facial.
The Peninsula Spa
- 9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Featuring modern and chic facilities with cutting-edge technology, The Peninsula provides a personalized spa experience alongside renowned products from brands like Margy’s Monte Carlo, Biologique Recherche and Medical Beauty Research. Given the focus on premium skincare and expertise, it’s no surprise that the Peninsula Spa is a go-to for anti-aging treatments and revolutionary facials, though you’ll also find body treatments ranging from the Biologique Recherche Slim and Sculpt, which targets fat and cellulite, to the slimming Biologique Recherche Detox Algae Wrap.
The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Los Angeles
- 900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Ritz-Carlton Spa is a glamorous, 8,000-square-foot oasis that invites Downtown L.A. residents and visitors to escape the concrete jungle with a body wrap and massage. Spend some time in the locker rooms using the steam rooms and cold plunge showers before settling into one of the plush daybeds in the glitzy lounge area. Get red carpet ready with the Red Carpet Radiance facial treatment, or indulge in the luxe Champagne and Shimmer body treatment which finishes with a dusting of 24-karat gold powder.