Despite its laid-back, surf-culture reputation, Los Angeles is still a bustling and busy city that can feel quite chaotic. It’s no surprise, then, that this star-studded town is no stranger to five-star spas. From sensational body scrubs to slimming body wraps, L.A. is at the center of cutting-edge treatments that leave you glowing from the inside out. While luxury hotels from the Dorchester Collection and Peninsula boast some of the most beautiful spas in the city, there are a few boutique establishments that provide a cozy and intimate setting for locals to unplug.

You’ll also find traditional Japanese spas that provide the ultimate zen experience in the heart of Beverly Hills, along with cliff-side spas that boast Pacific Ocean views right from your treatment room. Though there’s nothing wrong with a weekly massage, most people consider a high-end spa day a splurge, making it the perfect pampering gift when celebrating something special. From anniversaries to birthdays, a spa treatment is always appreciated. Spa packages also offer a more affordable way to enjoy multiple treatments in one setting for the ultimate self-care session. Whether you need a hydrating facial or deep-tissue massage, here’s where to have a serene spa day in L.A.