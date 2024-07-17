Where to Find the Best Summer Spritz in L.A.

The Aperol spritz is an iconic Italian cocktail that simply screams summer. The refreshing and slightly bitter taste makes it a top contender for sipping on warm, sunny days, while its bubbly texture tantalizes tastebuds. Not everyone is keen on this citrusy liqueur, but luckily, plenty of unique takes on the spritz mean endless options.

And you don’t have to jet all the way to Italy to enjoy all the spritz has to offer. Given its plethora of pretty patios, panoramic rooftops and perpetually nice weather, Los Angeles is an ideal destination for West Coasters looking to live la dolce vita in their own backyard.

L.A.’s dynamic bar scene also makes it a leading city for innovative drinks, allowing you to explore more unique spritzers that range from fruity to herbal. Whether you’re making the most of the season with a melon spritz in Venice or want to beat the heat with a frozen spritz downtown, several restaurants have put a unique twist on this bubbly beverage. If you prefer to keep things classic, what better place to enjoy an Aperol spritz than right on the beach in Malibu? Enjoy summer in every sip when you visit the best places for a spritz in L.A.