Where to Find the Best Summer Spritz in L.A.
The Aperol spritz is an iconic Italian cocktail that simply screams summer. The refreshing and slightly bitter taste makes it a top contender for sipping on warm, sunny days, while its bubbly texture tantalizes tastebuds. Not everyone is keen on this citrusy liqueur, but luckily, plenty of unique takes on the spritz mean endless options.
And you don’t have to jet all the way to Italy to enjoy all the spritz has to offer. Given its plethora of pretty patios, panoramic rooftops and perpetually nice weather, Los Angeles is an ideal destination for West Coasters looking to live la dolce vita in their own backyard.
L.A.’s dynamic bar scene also makes it a leading city for innovative drinks, allowing you to explore more unique spritzers that range from fruity to herbal. Whether you’re making the most of the season with a melon spritz in Venice or want to beat the heat with a frozen spritz downtown, several restaurants have put a unique twist on this bubbly beverage. If you prefer to keep things classic, what better place to enjoy an Aperol spritz than right on the beach in Malibu? Enjoy summer in every sip when you visit the best places for a spritz in L.A.
The Most Delightful Summer Spritzes in L.A.
Calabra
- 700 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Calabra is the Santa Monica Proper’s signature rooftop restaurant, known for its chic setting, California-Mediterranean cuisine and distant ocean views. Whether you’re visiting for brunch or post-work cocktails, the off-menu strawberry and rhubarb spritz boasts a harmonious balance of fruity sweetness and thirst-quenching freshness. Its low ABV makes for a smooth option for day drinking, and its vibrant pink hue guarantees a stunning photo op at sunset. Enjoy this spritz alongside their mezze sampler and the watermelon feta salad.
Paloma Venice
- 600 S Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
Recently reimagined by chef Jason Neroni, Paloma transports guests to the Mediterranean with its massive patio, overhead greenery and vibrant bougainvillea bushes. This Venice eatery is ideal for beachgoers seeking a refreshing spritz alongside light bites after a long day of surf and sand. The Summer Melon spritz is made with a tangy melon aperitivo and Kleos Mastiha, which is a piney Greek liquor that makes for easy sipping. The beverage is then topped off with fresh lime, prosecco and soda, pairing nicely with the zesty shrimp ceviche and whipped sheep’s milk ricotta.
Élephante
- 1332 2nd St Rooftop, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Santa Monica’s Élephante is such a spritz staple that they offer it on draft. This breezy and bohemian restaurant and bar is a favorite for influencers and celebrities looking to enjoy ocean views while catching up over the famous whipped eggplant dip and the spicy vodka pasta. The spritz on draft, inspired by the original Venetian version, is made with Select Aperitivo, prosecco, sparkling water and fresh orange. Stop by Élephante for a spritz at sunset or indulge in a boozy brunch alongside the breakfast pizza before hitting the beach.
De La Nonna
- 710 E 4th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Love the taste of a timeless Aperol spritz, but want something even more fitting for summer? De La Nonna’s frozen spritz will surely satisfy your cravings. This beloved downtown eatery has quickly become one of the best Italian restaurants in L.A., and the frozen spritz is one of the most popular cocktails on the menu. Whether you’re sipping in the dining room or out on the charming and romantic patio, pair your spritz slushie with the seared summer squash and pepperoni pizza. Pro-tip: Don’t forget to top your pie with a drizzle of spicy honey.
Gladstones
- 17300 CA-1, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Located on the coast just outside of Malibu, Gladstone has been an L.A. institution for more than 50 years. Though the iconic beachside eatery faced closure in October 2023, it has since been saved, and the menu has been given an elevated and seasonal twist, featuring farm-fresh produce alongside freshly caught seafood. Since some of the bartenders have been at Gladstone for 40-plus years, they know how to make a classic cocktail, and the Aperol spritz is no exception. The spacious deck sits right above the sand, allowing you to sip your spritz while you watch the waves roll in and enjoy everything from scallops to surf and turf.
Canopy Club
- 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
The Canopy Club is a tropical oasis in the heart of Culver City, and its Palm Springs-inspired setting creates the most fitting backdrop for the refreshing Club spritz. Rather than using Aperol, Canopy Club takes a lighter and more delicate approach by using Bianco liqueur and St. Germain. The beverage is then topped with fresh grapefruit and bubbles, resulting in an invigorating and vibrant drink that you can enjoy at any time of the day.
Dante Beverly Hills
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Dante Beverly Hills knows its way around a mean martini; however, this New York transplant has also mastered the art of the spritz. In fact, there is an entire section of the drink menu dedicated to spritzes, with the Aperol and passion fruit spritz standing out as popular favorites. The bitterness of the Aperol is complemented by the tart yet sweet passion fruit before being balanced by prosecco. The Mediterranean tonic is a more unique and slightly savory spritz made with Manzanilla and olive bitters. The rooftop views on the terrace offer panoramic vistas of the city, and you can also explore elevated bites such as oysters and steak tartare.
Xuntos
- 516 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Created by chef Sandra Cordero, Xuntos brings a true taste of Spain to Santa Monica. Patrons can enjoy a wide range of tapas while sitting in the pink dining room amongst the stunning scallop shell wall, and while the wine program is out of this world, the San Sebastian spritz is a standout dry and fresh libation, made with vermouth and sparkling wine. Simple yet rich, pair this drink with the Galician tuna empanada and gambas al ajillo before ending on a sweet note with the creamy chocolate mousse.