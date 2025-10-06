The Best Sushi Spots for Delivery and Takeout in L.A.
In Los Angeles, several eateries have mastered the art of bringing restaurant-quality sushi home.Read More
When asking others what their favorite food is, sushi lands at the top of the list about 90 percent of the time. From traditional nigiri to more modern and intricate rolls, the cuisine is surely Japan’s culinary claim to fame. Between the warm rice and raw fish, sushi is typically best for outings and in-person dining, but sometimes, the craving strikes during a cozy night in.
In Los Angeles, several eateries have mastered the art of bringing restaurant-quality sushi home. Chef KazuNori Nozawa’s Sugarfish spearheaded the concept of a to-go sushi box, impressing A-list celebrities with its sleek yet efficient design and delicious nigiri. Since then, places like Masa Beverly Hills have upped the ante, adding components like temperature-controlled ice packs to ensure the highest level of freshness.
Though restaurants like KazuNori and Katsu-ya have outposts all over the city, smaller spots like Fish on Rice and So Sushi maintain a strong sense of community as neighborhood joints, offering delivery to nearby locals. Whether you’re an omakase regular or just now dipping a toe into the world of Japanese cuisine, keep reading to find out why these takeout sushi spots have taken over Los Angeles.
The Best Sushi Restaurants for Takeout in L.A.
Masa Beverly Hills
- 7959 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Masa Beverly Hills is a delivery-only restaurant that brings omakase-level sushi straight to your door. Though you can order directly through the website, using Uber Eats gives you exclusive access to buy-one-get-one-free deals on items like the jumbo scallop nigiri, albacore nigiri, spicy scallop roll and more. Masa has elevated the to-go sushi box with temperature-controlled ice packs that keep your food fresh and chilled upon arrival. The quality is superb and the presentation pristine, featuring labeled miniature bottles of soy and ponzu, along with dressed nigiri that is on par with what you’d receive at an upscale Japanese joint. While you’ll want to take advantage of the BOGO deals, Masa also offers pre-curated boxes; the $55 Experience box is the smallest, while the $119 Ultimate Experience box is the most extravagant. Pro tip: It might seem like a simple dish, but the cut shrimp roll is a go-to order of mine that has a satisfying crunch and subtle sweetness.
Fish on Rice
- 2108 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
When a sushi craving starts, Eagle Rock locals turn to Fish on Rice. Both takeout and delivery can be ordered directly through the restaurant website, and though sushi is the star, Fish on Rice also serves a solid selection of ramen and noodles. The $40 premium sushi combo includes eight pieces of nigiri, one of which is the chef’s special fish of the day, along with a blue crab hand roll, miso soup and salad. If rolls are more your style, opt for the spicy tuna Supreme or popular It Was All Yellow, with spicy crab, cucumber and yellowtail. Other menu highlights that hold up well during delivery include the spicy tuna crispy rice and spicy garlic edamame.
Katsu-ya Delivery
- 11928 Ventura Blvd. Studio City, CA 91604
- 1060 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106
Available in both Pasadena and Studio City, Katsu-ya Delivery offers a casual alternative to the restaurant group’s traditionally upscale sushi setting. Orders can be placed on both Postmates and Uber Eats, and since portions are relatively small, don’t be shy about filling your cart. The signature Sushi Sampler Plate is the perfect lunch deal, featuring a combo of spicy tuna on crispy rice, five different pieces of nigiri and a baked crab hand roll for $22.50. Upgrade the hand roll from imitation crab to real snow crab for an extra $3. A side cucumber sunomono salad is always a must, as is the albacore sashimi with crispy onions. If you decide to order nigiri à la carte, keep in mind that each item is priced for one piece, rather than the standard two.
Yume Sushi
- 12254 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
- 23536 Calabasas Rd, Calabasas, CA 91302
Yume Sushi originally opened in Studio City in 2020 before launching a second location in Calabasas. Marketed as neighborhood sushi joints, both locations are buzzing with locals throughout the week, but if you don’t feel like dealing with a crowd, simply order takeout or delivery directly through their website. While you can’t go wrong with anything, from the nigiri to the rolls, Yume’s sashimi and carpaccio specials are what shine. Highlights range from the octopus sashimi with yuzu koshō to the albacore sashimi with kogashi butter soy. Even after traveling in the car, the crispy rice manages to maintain a perfect crunch and can be topped with your choice of spicy tuna, spicy shrimp or avocado with truffle oil.
Sugarfish
- Multiple Locations
Loved by celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Justin Bieber, Sugarfish pioneered the chic sushi box concept. The carefully curated takeout boxes became popular with A-listers around 2014, with many posting their sushi spreads on Instagram and enticing followers all across the country. Shaped round sushi rice is topped with thick pieces of fresh fish, ranging from jumbo scallops to sweet unagi. The preparations are simple and consistent, and you’ll find very few dressings apart from the occasional sesame seed and green onion topping. Though you can customize your own box, most patrons opt for the Trust Me, which comes with edamame, tuna sashimi, a cut roll and salmon, albacore, sea bream and yellowtail nigiri. With locations all across the city, from Downtown L.A. to Santa Monica and Brentwood, Sugarfish is one of the few sushi spots that you can order in, no matter where you live.
Yama Sushi Marketplace
- Multiple Locations
Yama Sushi Marketplace started as a San Gabriel Valley staple, but has since expanded with locations in West L.A. and Koreatown. This family-owned grocer specializes in pre-packed sushi boxes that can be taken to-go or delivered, inspired by the markets of Japan. The grab-and-go sushi includes nigiri assortments, sashimi and the famous California roll, which is 50 percent larger than average. The Bento Boxes are all under $20 and offer a substantial amount of food. If you’re a fan of musubi, opt for the Spamtastic box, or enjoy the best of both worlds (cooked and raw) with the Nigiri Sushi Bento, which includes a side of hot chicken katsu. If you’re physically stopping by to pick up takeout, be sure to snag some Japanese snacks and sweets for later.
Seabutter
- Multiple Locations
Whether you’re in Beverly Hills or Glendale, consider ordering sushi delivery from Seabutter for a cozy night at home. The torched sushi and nigiri dishes are most popular and hold up wonderfully after traveling for takeout. The Pressed Toro roll, with spicy tuna, avocado, torched toro and truffle, is a must-order, as is the seared salmon truffle sushi. When it comes to appetizers, keep things simple with tempura shishito peppers and lightly battered soft shell crab. Though baked crab hand rolls are a popular takeout item at places like Katsu-ya, Seabutter puts a signature twist on the dish by swapping crab for cod. Round out your order with the spicy albacore crispy rice, and you’ll be set. If you’re in Studio City, you can also have The Bar by Seabutter delivered.
Sushi Sasabune Express
- 11419 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
After operating in the Pacific Palisades for nearly two decades, the original Sushi Sasabune closed its doors due to the devastating Palisades Fire in January 2025. However, the team has pivoted to takeout and delivery options for both Santa Monica and Culver City. The hearty rice bowls feature a generous topping of raw fish like salmon and spicy tuna, but if you’re in the mood for traditional nigiri, the combo plates are right up your alley. Non-picky eaters will enjoy the Trust Me, which includes eight pieces of chef’s choice nigiri along with a crab hand roll. The bamboo, on the other hand, features two hand rolls, five pieces of sushi and albacore sashimi. Until Sushi Sasabune is able to reopen its doors in the Palisades, this is a great way to support the locally-owned business.
KazuNori: The Original Hand Roll Bar
- Multiple Locations
Though KazuNori is most popular amongst L.A. locals looking to sit at the bar and chow down on the famous warm rice hand rolls, the restaurant is also great for takeout. When served via delivery, the hand rolls are turned into cut rolls, but you can count on the same quality, flavors and fillings. Just like sister concept Sugarfish, KazuNori serves its to-go boxes with style in mind, ensuring that you have everything you need in one box—chopsticks, napkins, soy sauce, and so on. The 16-piece box comes with four rolls each of toro, yellowtail, cucumber and crab, but you’ll also enjoy salmon sashimi on the side. While the pre-set boxes are tempting for the price, I prefer to order à la carte for the scallop roll, which features a bay scallop filling wrapped in rice and a specially harvested nori from the southern tip of Japan. If you want a more interactive at-home experience, opt for the $110 hand roll kit.
So Sushi
- 19522 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356
Valley dwellers know that So Sushi is one of the best takeout spots over the hill. The new and larger Tarzana location can keep up with the high demand of visitors, but if you feel like indulging from the comfort of your couch, simply order online. The menu is massive, so it can be hard not to feel a tad intimidated if you’re a first-timer. For starters, keep things light with the spicy salmon carpaccio or halibut in truffle sauce. Save most of your appetite for the specialty rolls, which are hearty and filling. The So Yummy roll is basically a California roll topped with garlic shrimp, while the So Rich roll combines toro, uni and masago in the form of a hand or cut roll.