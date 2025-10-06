The Best Sushi Spots for Delivery and Takeout in L.A.

When asking others what their favorite food is, sushi lands at the top of the list about 90 percent of the time. From traditional nigiri to more modern and intricate rolls, the cuisine is surely Japan’s culinary claim to fame. Between the warm rice and raw fish, sushi is typically best for outings and in-person dining, but sometimes, the craving strikes during a cozy night in.

In Los Angeles, several eateries have mastered the art of bringing restaurant-quality sushi home. Chef KazuNori Nozawa’s Sugarfish spearheaded the concept of a to-go sushi box, impressing A-list celebrities with its sleek yet efficient design and delicious nigiri. Since then, places like Masa Beverly Hills have upped the ante, adding components like temperature-controlled ice packs to ensure the highest level of freshness.

Though restaurants like KazuNori and Katsu-ya have outposts all over the city, smaller spots like Fish on Rice and So Sushi maintain a strong sense of community as neighborhood joints, offering delivery to nearby locals. Whether you’re an omakase regular or just now dipping a toe into the world of Japanese cuisine, keep reading to find out why these takeout sushi spots have taken over Los Angeles.