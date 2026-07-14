Where to Find L.A.’s Most Distinctive Omakase Experiences

Outside of Japan, Los Angeles has emerged as one of the top omakase destinations in the world, even being dubbed the “sushi capital of America” by the New York Times. While you’ll find plenty of trendy eateries serving inventive rolls and a plethora of mom-and-pop shops offering premium nigiri, the more refined omakase restaurants honor this centuries-old dining tradition well. Most of these high-end experiences showcase Edomae craftsmanship alongside rare sake pairings, but several L.A. institutions have put their own twist on this timeless culinary concept.

Sushi Tama brings a taste of Japan’s Tsukiji Fish Market to Robertson Boulevard, showcasing everything from Japanese barracuda to rare mackerel. Asakura offers a one-of-a-kind kaiseki experience in West Los Angeles, while Sushi by Scratch delivers vibrant bites of nigiri topped with everything from strawberry popping boba to sweet corn pudding. Mori Nozomi is breaking sushi ceilings with an all-woman team, and chef Tyson Cole’s Uchi continues to defy expectations with a customizable tasting that can be curated to your exact palate and budget. It’s also worth noting that the city recently welcomed Sushi Nakazawa, a New York City original helmed by the apprentice of sushi master Jiro Ono. Whether you’re looking to celebrate a special milestone or check another Michelin-starred establishment off your restaurant bucket list, keep reading for a deep dive into the most unique omakase experiences in Los Angeles.