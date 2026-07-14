Where to Find L.A.’s Most Distinctive Omakase Experiences
From Tsukiji-trained chefs and kaiseki menus to wine-paired nigiri and boba-topped bites, these L.A. sushi counters prove omakase has range.Read More
Outside of Japan, Los Angeles has emerged as one of the top omakase destinations in the world, even being dubbed the “sushi capital of America” by the New York Times. While you’ll find plenty of trendy eateries serving inventive rolls and a plethora of mom-and-pop shops offering premium nigiri, the more refined omakase restaurants honor this centuries-old dining tradition well. Most of these high-end experiences showcase Edomae craftsmanship alongside rare sake pairings, but several L.A. institutions have put their own twist on this timeless culinary concept.
Sushi Tama brings a taste of Japan’s Tsukiji Fish Market to Robertson Boulevard, showcasing everything from Japanese barracuda to rare mackerel. Asakura offers a one-of-a-kind kaiseki experience in West Los Angeles, while Sushi by Scratch delivers vibrant bites of nigiri topped with everything from strawberry popping boba to sweet corn pudding. Mori Nozomi is breaking sushi ceilings with an all-woman team, and chef Tyson Cole’s Uchi continues to defy expectations with a customizable tasting that can be curated to your exact palate and budget. It’s also worth noting that the city recently welcomed Sushi Nakazawa, a New York City original helmed by the apprentice of sushi master Jiro Ono. Whether you’re looking to celebrate a special milestone or check another Michelin-starred establishment off your restaurant bucket list, keep reading for a deep dive into the most unique omakase experiences in Los Angeles.
L.A.'s Most Distinctive Omakase Experiences
Sushi Tama
- 116 N Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Located along a bustling strip of Robertson Boulevard just outside of Beverly Hills, Sushi Tama is led by chef Hideyuki Yoshimoto, a Japanese native who mastered his craft at Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji Fish Market. Though you’re welcome to stick with à la carte ordering, I recommend splurging on the $180 omakase served at the sushi counter. A majority of the fish comes from the very market where Yoshimoto used to work, but the custom nori from Saga, Japan, is shockingly crisp and delicate, most apparent when wrapped around the most decadent bite of creamy uni. One of my favorite—and most unexpected bites—of the evening came in the form of a grilled Japanese barracuda, followed by a silky steamed egg topped with tender snow crab. Since the omakase menu changes daily, even loyal diners are in for exciting surprises with every visit.
Asakura
- 11901 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 111, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Asakura flew largely under the radar when it debuted in 2025, but it was easily one of the year's most exciting restaurant openings. Rather than a traditional sushi restaurant, Asakura is rooted in the culinary art of kaiseki, a slightly more structured version of Japan’s haute cuisine. While you’ll still enjoy a handful of standard sashimi and nigiri bites, the dishes are more multifaceted and complex, showcasing fresh produce from the Santa Monica farmers’ market alongside more traditional ingredients commonly found in Tokyo. There are two omakase menus to choose from: a shorter 11-course tasting for $200, and a longer 16-course option for $300. You can also enhance your meal with a hybrid pairing of sake and wine, complementing seasonally driven dishes like smoked caviar over egg noodles and lobster chawanmushi with shaved truffle.
Uchi West Hollywood
- 9001 Santa Monica Blvd, Suite 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069
A Texas transplant from James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole, Uchi is known for its unconventional approach to sushi. Everything from nigiri to sashimi is reimagined with global influences, seasonal ingredients and creative flavor combos—think thinly sliced flounder topped with candied quinoa and bluefin tuna tataki with a smoked blueberry ponzu. There are a few different tasting options, including the signature $250 omakase, a 12-course experience for two. Expect a mix of sushi, hot dishes and signature creations like Uchi’s famous citrusy yellowtail hama chili. The “somakase” is a fully customizable tasting curated to your specific cravings and budget, offering a more accessible alternative to the typically pricey, chef-driven experience.
Sushi Note Omakase Beverly Hills
- 421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Tucked away in an unassuming parking garage beneath Rodeo Drive, Sushi Note Omakase offers a more refined experience compared to its Sherman Oaks counterpart. There are just 14 seats in the restaurant; only four are at the high-top chef's counter, while the rest sit at two-top tables and sleek wooden booths. With just two seatings a night (6 p.m. and 8 p.m.), guests can expect a 20-course culinary journey that puts as much emphasis on the drinks as the food. Rather than sake (though you can expect one or two pours), the focus of the beverage program is on rare wines sourced from all over the world. As each course comes out, whether that be a seared piece of Wagyu sprinkled with flaky sea salt or a piece of ebi nigiri topped with a spoonful of caviar, you’re greeted by the on-site sommelier who guides you through the dish and accompanying vintage.
Sushi by Scratch
- 16101 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436
- 465 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee’s Sushi by Scratch has taken the nation by storm with locations all across the country, from Healdsburg to Miami. Los Angeles is lucky enough to have two outposts: one in Encino next door to Michelin-starred sister restaurant Pasta|Bar, and one on the ground level of the SLS Beverly Hills. Each dinner follows the same format: guests are treated to a welcome beverage and a couple of bites outside the dining room before being led to their labeled spots at the 10-seat sushi counter. This isn't no-frills nigiri or simple slices of sashimi; Sushi by Scratch goes all out with the toppings. While you’ll of course see the more typical enhancements like fresh-shaved black truffle and caviar, more unique surprises include roasted bone marrow, strawberry popping boba and sweet corn pudding.
Udatsu
- 6630 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Straight from Tokyo, Udatsu hosts one of the city’s most distinct omakase experiences in a moody, brutalist building on Sunset Boulevard. Eight seats frame a concrete sushi counter where patrons sit for a lengthy, 18-course menu that’s nicely balanced between hot and cold dishes. Waitresses in traditional kimonos pour a variety of premium sake into delicate cups with ceramic cats sitting in the center, and though you can order beverages at your leisure, I recommend the curated sake pairing. Some courses arrive in smoking glass boxes, others are adorned with edible flowers and fresh-grated wasabi straight from the root. While dietary restrictions are typically difficult to accommodate at your average omakase, Udatsu goes above and beyond for plant-based diners with a separate vegetarian selection.
Morihiro
- 1115 Sunset Blvd Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Michelin-starred Morihiro recently relocated to a contemporary new space on the edge of Echo Park, and though the restaurant is now offering a small selection of à la carte bites, the signature omakase continues to be the main draw. The menu, which changes with the seasons, usually kicks off with chef "Mori" Onodera’s signature silky tofu. The toro tartare is another regular highlight, featuring toasted pine nuts and rich Kaluga caviar. After six courses of more complex cooked and raw bites, Morihiro’s beloved nigiri takes center stage, made with rare Akitakomachi rice grown in Iwate, Japan. Each course is served on hand-thrown ceramics that reflect the craftsmanship and artistry behind Morihiro’s timeless technique. While sake might seem like the right pairing, consider ordering a bottle of Xander Soren Pinot Noir. This small-batch, cool-climate red is crafted specifically to pair with Japanese fare and flavors.
Mori Nozomi
- 11500 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Before even getting into the food, Mori Nozomi stands out among the local L.A. omakase crowd for its entirely woman-led team. Dinner at the restaurant's eight-seat chef’s counter includes between 22 and 25 courses of primarily nigiri, highlighting fish flown straight in from Japan alongside seasonal produce from local farmers’ markets. The omakase costs $280 per person, and at the end of every meal, chef Nozomi Mori treats guests to an authentic matcha tea, paying homage to the traditional Japanese tea ceremony that she’s so well-versed in.