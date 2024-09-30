The Most Unique Sushi Restaurants in L.A.

Outside of Tokyo, Los Angeles has one of the most dynamic sushi scenes in the world. This coastal city has premium access to an abundance of seafood and fresh produce, but most high-end sushi spots typically import their fish straight in from Japan, resulting in authentic rolls, nigiri and sashimi that are made with the utmost care and attention to detail. Though you’ll find plenty of traditional sushi restaurants that serve classic omakase meals in a zen setting, Los Angeles has also welcomed more innovative establishments that fuse Japanese fare with global flavors and change the way people see the sushi dining experience.

From a brand-new temaki restaurant in Koreatown to a woman-led omakase bar that uses handmade ceramics, the L.A. sushi scene has so much to offer. In fact, those craving more dynamic menus with inventive cocktails and immersive atmospheres will find that straying from tradition has its perks. Whether you’re celebrating something special with a 20-course tasting menu in Beverly Hills or want to experience a fusion of Mexican and Japanese cuisine, these are the most unique sushi restaurants to explore in Los Angeles.