The Most Unique Sushi Restaurants in L.A.
Outside of Tokyo, Los Angeles has one of the most dynamic sushi scenes in the world. This coastal city has premium access to an abundance of seafood and fresh produce, but most high-end sushi spots typically import their fish straight in from Japan, resulting in authentic rolls, nigiri and sashimi that are made with the utmost care and attention to detail. Though you’ll find plenty of traditional sushi restaurants that serve classic omakase meals in a zen setting, Los Angeles has also welcomed more innovative establishments that fuse Japanese fare with global flavors and change the way people see the sushi dining experience.
From a brand-new temaki restaurant in Koreatown to a woman-led omakase bar that uses handmade ceramics, the L.A. sushi scene has so much to offer. In fact, those craving more dynamic menus with inventive cocktails and immersive atmospheres will find that straying from tradition has its perks. Whether you’re celebrating something special with a 20-course tasting menu in Beverly Hills or want to experience a fusion of Mexican and Japanese cuisine, these are the most unique sushi restaurants to explore in Los Angeles.
The Best Sushi Restaurants for a Unique Dining Experience in L.A.
Sushi by Scratch
- 16101 Ventura Blvd #100, Encino, CA 91436
Known as a “sushi speakeasy,” chef Phillip Frankland Lee’s Sushi by Scratch has taken the country by storm. With locations in Dallas, Healdsburg, a Michelin-starred Montecito outpost and more, this contemporary take on omakase has created a cult following that simply can’t get enough. Each location houses only 10 seats, and upon arrival, guests are greeted with a welcome cocktail before being led to the sushi bar as a group. Patrons then embark on a $185 per person 17-course journey that features singular pieces of sushi, each dressed to the nines with vibrant sauces, toppings and finesse. Some highlights include a white fish topped with strawberry popping boba, seasoned spot prawn and a decadent bone marrow nigiri. You can also enhance your meal with a variety of wines, craft cocktails, beers or sake.
Sushi Note Omakase
- 421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located in an unassuming parking garage on Rodeo Drive, Sushi Note Omakase puts a modern spin on sushi in the heart of Beverly Hills. Created by the duo from the original Sushi Note in Sherman Oaks in the Valley, this restaurant offers only two seatings a night; one at 6 pm and one at 8:30 pm, and upon arrival, guests are led to a small yet elegant 14-seat dining room that features pinstripe walls and homey accents like framed photos and an office-esque bookshelf. The wine pairing is simply a must here, and a trusted sommelier will lead you and your party through each pour, providing interesting facts and history along the way. The splurge-worthy $190 meal consists of 20 courses and primarily includes dressed pieces of nigiri, but some courses feature warm hand rolls and melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu.
Santō Silverlake
- 3822 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Hailing from Mexico City, Santō Silverlake serves up some of the most unique nigiri and sashimi creations in Los Angeles. In the evening, this sultry space, which features industrial accents complemented by modern furnishings and Japanese artwork, becomes a dim-lit oasis for foodies all across the city. While sushi is obviously the star of the show, Mexican flavors and ingredients elevate each dish at this Japanese restaurant, adding a special touch that guests often don’t see coming. For example, one of the most popular and jaw-dropping dishes is the Hamachi Choco, a seared hamachi nigiri topped with Oaxacan chocolate and a pinch of salt. Flavors explode across this dish, but you’ll also want to try the Santo Tiradito, salmon yuzu nigiri, chu’toro and vegan-friendly truffle zucchini.
Norikaya
- 554 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Norikaya by Michelin-star chef Akira Back has officially made its long-awaited debut in Koreatown. The 20-person bar allows patrons to gather around and watch as chef Back and his team build beautiful temaki hand rolls. Start with a bottle of sake alongside spicy tuna and kimchi crispy rice and flounder carpaccio. Once you’re ready for the main event, order at least one of each temaki, with options like lobster tempura and seared scallops with pickled wasabi radish—don’t be surprised if you find yourself requesting more than one baked unagi strawberry, which is a recipe that chef Back created for his mother as a child.
Soko
- 101 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Tucked away within the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows on the Westside, Soko is an eight-seat sushi bar where guests can enjoy intimate face time with sushi chef Masa Shimakawa. From a six-course omakase menu with a sake pairing to à la carte ordering, guests can dine to their liking in the tiny yet artsy space. In addition to the playful atmosphere and banter that patrons can enjoy with chef Shimakawa, the $160 Masa’s Dream Box makes for a special, chef-driven meal of nine different pairs of nigiri. The restaurant also offers a reliably good bento takeout option.
Udatsu
- 6634 W Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
Opening on Wednesday, September 18, Udatsu is bringing a true taste of the Tokyo sushi scene to Los Angeles. After grabbing a cocktail downstairs at Rokusho, another Tokyo transplant by Michelin-star chef Hisashi Udatsu that serves more casual Japanese fare, head upstairs to the eight-seat sushi counter where you can imbibe with premium bottles of sake as you’re taking on one of the most memorable omakase experiences in the city. Waitstaff dressed in traditional kimonos cater to your every need—if you get up to use the restroom, expect a hot hand towel to be waiting for you upon your return. The menu is set to change based on availability and the seasons, but highlights include three different takes on tuna nigiri, vegetable hand rolls with hand-made kelp chips and flounder topped with a grated ponzu.
Mori Nozomi
- 11500 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90064
Helmed by an entirely female staff, Mori Nozomi puts a one-of-a-kind twist on a traditional omakase experience, adorning each piece of fish with delicate details meant to enhance the natural flavors. Helmed by chef Nozomi Mori (formerly of the two-Michelin-starred Edomae-style Ginza Onodera), the restaurant uses only the most high-quality fresh fish flown in from Japan. Seasonality plays a huge role in the $250 chef’s choice menu, and each course is presented on hand-made ceramics. The specially seasoned rice adds vibrancy and depth to even the most basic of nigiri, but you can also expect to encounter more unique ingredients like kegani (hairy crab) and Hokkaido uni. Sip the specially-curated tea pairing as you watch chef Mori work her magic.
Nobu
- 903 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069 | 22706 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Despite being one of the most popular sushi places in Los Angeles, Nobu is far from traditional. There is a reason that Nobu remains one of the best restaurants for Japanese food; several dishes at chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s fine dining restaurant fuse Japanese techniques with Peruvian flavors and influences, resulting in iconic dishes that A-list celebrities and locals alike crave on the regular. Some standouts include the crispy rice tuna, which is served deconstructed so that guests can build their own perfect bite, and the famous sushi tacos that are filled with your choice of lobster, tuna or even Wagyu. While Nobu Malibu serves up seaside views and a legendary atmosphere, the West Hollywood location is a more low-key spot that still serves the same beloved creations such as the famous miso black cod, yellowtail and jalapeno sashimi and crispy rock shrimp. This location also hosts a monthly cocktail competition amongst the staff, with the winner’s libation being featured on the rotating menu.
Nozawa Bar
- 212 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Chef Nozawa is the mastermind behind revolutionary sushi spots like Sugarfish and KazuNori. Nozawa Bar, his namesake establishment, is actually headed by his friend, talented chef Osamu Fujita, offering sushi lovers a 20-course experience in the heart of Beverly Hills. The omakase-style sushi menu costs $225 per person, and though Nozawa Bar is rooted in tradition, the fresh approach and carefully curated cadence of the meal is unlike anything else in the city. Each course is prepared using fish that chef Fujita and Nozawa chose from local markets that morning, and you can expect to be treated to a lengthy meal of nigiri, sashimi and Nozawa’s famous hand rolls.
Sushi Kaneyoshi
- 250 1st St B1, Los Angeles, CA 90012
When it comes to artful and refined plating, Little Tokyo’s Sushi Kaneyoshi steals the spotlight. Chef Yoshiyuki Inoue has been at the forefront of several Michelin-recognized establishments, and Sushi Kaneyoshi is no exception, boasting one coveted star. Its clandestine location is one of the most unique things about it—in fact, it’s extremely difficult to find, as it is located in the basement of Downtown L.A.’s Kajima Building. The space itself remains minimalistic and sleek, encouraging guests to focus on the food and beautiful pottery that it is served on. The restaurant initially opened in 2020; amid the COVID-10 pandemic, Kaneyoshi offered chirashi boxes, but has since pivoted to an omakase-only format. The omakase menu costs $300 per person and features everything from braised oysters and nigiri to an unassuming miso soup that boasts wildly bold flavor.