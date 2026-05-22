The Best Destinations for a Weekend Getaway From L.A., From the Beach to the Desert

One of L.A.’s most unique (and redeeming) qualities is its close proximity to the beach, desert, wine country, mountains and everything in between. Living in this coastal SoCal city means being able to hop in the car and transport yourself to an entirely new world in less than three hours—a much-appreciated perk when you’re paying some of the highest taxes in the country.

To the north of Los Angeles lies Santa Barbara, also known as the American Riviera. Just 30 minutes inland, you’ll come across the Santa Ynez Valley, which is a premier slice of wine country. Still a slightly underrated region, be prepared to taste some of the best pinot noir you’ve ever had. If an outdoorsy escape is more your speed, head to Big Bear for your favorite lakeside activities or pay a visit to Joshua Tree National Park for some hiking and rock climbing.

Craving an island adventure without the airfare? Catalina Island boasts crystal-clear waters ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Laguna remains Orange County’s most quintessential beach town, while San Diego offers upbeat nightlife, breathtaking bluffs and some of the best Mexican food on this side of the border. Simply hop in the car, play your favorite podcast and hit the open road—once you’ve made it through the initial L.A. traffic, that is.