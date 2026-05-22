The Best Destinations for a Weekend Getaway From L.A., From the Beach to the Desert
Whether you’re craving a jaunt to wine country or a leisurely getaway by the ocean, here’s where to go for a respite from Los Angeles.Read More
One of L.A.’s most unique (and redeeming) qualities is its close proximity to the beach, desert, wine country, mountains and everything in between. Living in this coastal SoCal city means being able to hop in the car and transport yourself to an entirely new world in less than three hours—a much-appreciated perk when you’re paying some of the highest taxes in the country.
To the north of Los Angeles lies Santa Barbara, also known as the American Riviera. Just 30 minutes inland, you’ll come across the Santa Ynez Valley, which is a premier slice of wine country. Still a slightly underrated region, be prepared to taste some of the best pinot noir you’ve ever had. If an outdoorsy escape is more your speed, head to Big Bear for your favorite lakeside activities or pay a visit to Joshua Tree National Park for some hiking and rock climbing.
Craving an island adventure without the airfare? Catalina Island boasts crystal-clear waters ideal for swimming and snorkeling. Laguna remains Orange County’s most quintessential beach town, while San Diego offers upbeat nightlife, breathtaking bluffs and some of the best Mexican food on this side of the border. Simply hop in the car, play your favorite podcast and hit the open road—once you’ve made it through the initial L.A. traffic, that is.
An Insider's Guide to the Best Weekend Trip Destinations From L.A.
Joshua Tree
Home to one of the country’s most distinctive national parks, Joshua Tree is a desert oasis that caters to everyone from adrenaline-seeking adventurers to free-spirited yogis. Though you should, of course, spend at least one day exploring the Joshua Tree National Park—where you can hike, rock climb or simply drive through—there is so much more to see in the surrounding areas of Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms and Pioneertown. Whether you’re attending a concert or simply popping in for a pint and a fried catfish sandwich, Pappy & Harriet’s is a must. The Red Dog Saloon is another fun place to drink and dine, as is the historic Copper Room. The Integratron is a must-visit for UFO believers, but if you’re into the more mindful side of the metaphysical, you can attend one of their weekly soundbaths. Always keep your eyes peeled for local wildlife ranging from coyotes and snakes to quails and jackrabbits, and don’t forget to stay up late enough for some of the best stargazing on the West Coast.
Where to stay:
Renting a private home with a little bit of land is the best way to immerse yourself in the natural desert surroundings. Though you’ll find tons of great listings on AirBnb, Fieldtrip is a local company with premier rentals like Lost Moon Ranch and the famous Invisible House. Those who prefer a more traditional hotel experience can either book the Reset Hotel or the Hotel Wren.
Santa Ynez Valley
The Academy Award-winning film Sideways helped put it on the map, but the Santa Ynez Valley has continued to fly under the radar when compared to California wine regions like Sonoma and Napa. That said, some of my favorite wines are found here, and many pinot noirs, specifically from the St. Rita Hills AVA, are exceptional. There are several distinct areas scattered throughout: Solvang is a picturesque Danish town famous for its adorable bakeries, scene-setting windmills and dense layout of tasting rooms. Nearby Los Olivos is a little less kitschy, featuring a stretch of more than 35 tasting rooms along with a few shops and restaurants—wineries you won’t want to miss here include Story of Soil and Dragonette Cellars. Los Alamos offers Old West vibes along with Michelin-starred restaurant Bell’s, but on the outskirts of each town, expect rolling hills covered in vineyards and grazing cows.
Where to stay:
Solvang has a handful of hotel options, with top choices like The Landsby or Alisal Ranch, which is a bit more secluded from the main part of town. In Los Olivos, Fess Parker Wine Country Inn and Auberge’s The Inn at Mattei's Tavern are the main options, while Los Alamos is home to the retro refurbished motel Skyview and the rustic Alamo Motel.
Big Bear
Despite its popularity for snowboarding and skiing in the winter, Big Bear is just as fun for a quick summer getaway from L.A. This woodsy mountain town feels lightyears away from the city, as towering pines and jagged peaks remind you of the natural beauty that SoCal has to offer. Obviously, lake activities are a given during the warmer months, with visitors partaking in everything from boating and jet-skiing to paddleboarding and swimming. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head into The Village for a bite at Stillwell’s or Sweet Basil Bistro. When it comes to hiking, Castle Rock Trail offers some of the most rewarding lake views, but if you need something easier, opt for Alpine Pedal Path.
Where to stay:
Hotel Marina Riviera is a lakeside retreat with modern amenities like a barrel sauna, cold plunge and on-site Italian-inspired restaurant. For a more exclusive Big Bear experience, book one of the standalone cabins at N+P Boutique Lodge.
San Diego
From La Jolla to Little Italy, San Diego is a huge city located at the very southern tip of California. It is similar to L.A. in that you can enjoy massive sandy beaches or stick to more urban, city centers, but the locals here are far more laid-back and slow-paced. Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve is one of the most scenic places for a morning hike, as is Sunset Cliffs Natural Park. If you want to catch a glimpse of the historic Hotel del Coronado, drive across the bridge and spend the day walking along the wide sandy shores and exploring the property (it sort of feels like the Disneyland of hotels). The Gaslamp Quarter is a vibrant hub for nightlife, home to popular cocktail bars like Fifth & Rose, False Idol and Prohibition Lounge. Little Italy is one of San Diego’s most charming neighborhoods, and I recommend spending an afternoon on the Pali Wine Co. patio before heading to Kettner Exchange or Juniper & Ivy.
Where to stay:
Located in North Park, the Lafayette Hotel is a maximalist playground that serves as a centrally located hub during your San Diego weekend away. If you prefer to stay in La Jolla, opt for the Hacienda-style Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa or the more old-school Lodge at Torrey Pines.
Palm Springs
Between the towering San Jacinto mountains and the (mostly) year-round sunny skies, Palm Springs has become one of the most popular destinations for Angelenos seeking an upscale desert escape. Since it gets dreadfully hot during the summer, most prefer to visit during the winter or spring, but hanging poolside with a refreshing cocktail in hand is always an option in summer. Plus, you’ll find fewer crowds and better lodging prices. Though lounging by the pool is a rite of passage in Palm Springs, you can also check out the local art museum, ride the Aerial Tramway or hike the Tahquitz Canyon Trail. Lola Rose is a trendy Mediterranean jaunt that’s worth visiting for drinks and apps, but Bar Cecil’s signature cocktails make for a dreamy nightcap. The ultimate Palm Springs dinner, however, is had at Mister Parker’s. This swanky, dim-lit establishment serves up a perfectly executed martini alongside Old Hollywood vibes and classic American fare.
Where to stay:
Korakia Pensione is a romantic, Moroccan-inspired hotel located within walking distance to all of Downtown Palm Springs’ bustling restaurants, bars and boutiques. The Parker Palm Springs is an artsy, retro property, but if you prefer something more modern, the Thompson Palm Springs should satisfy your wants.
Santa Barbara
Known as the American Riviera thanks to its mountain-meets-ocean landscape, Santa Barbara boasts a breathtaking coastline, Spanish Revival architecture and an idyllic charm that’s hard to replicate. Whether you want to spend your days wine tasting in the Funk Zone or shopping along State Street, there is something for everyone in Santa Barbara. Rattlesnake Canyon is a popular hiking trail that offers unparalleled views of the town and sea below, but if your idea of adventure involves a drink in hand, book a sunset cruise through the Santa Barbara Sailing Center. Newer restaurants like Dom’s Taverna and Manifattura have recently stolen the spotlight, but for a taste of old-school Santa Barbara, head to Bouchon or Arnoldi’s Cafe. You can also drive a bit up the 154 for a whimsical dining experience in the vine-covered cottage at Cold Spring Tavern, which is famous for its tri-tip sandwiches.
Where to stay:
Hotel Californian, which is walkable to a plethora of tasting rooms, waterfront restaurants and nearby attractions like Stearns Wharf, offers unparalleled convenience for travelers wanting to stay in the heart of the Funk Zone. Palihouse Santa Barbara or the Kimpton Canary Hotel are better for visitors wanting to stay in the action near State Street, but for a more secluded home base, book a room at El Encanto, Santa Barbara.
Catalina Island
Enjoy a Mediterranean-like atmosphere minus the airfare at SoCal’s very own private island. Since Avalon, Catalina’s main town, is only one square mile, you can easily explore everything on foot. Simply take the ferry out of San Pedro or Long Beach, and you’ll arrive in less than an hour. One of the best places to spend a day is at Descanso Beach Club, where you can rent a cabana, dance along with the DJ or swim in the crystal-clear bay. Though it might seem daunting, the signature Buffalo Milk is an iconic Catalina cocktail that is worth trying at least once. End your day with seafood from local restaurants like The Lobster Trap and Avalon Grille before watching the sunset from the main beach. Looking to experience the more adventurous side of Catalina? Take a short boat ride over to Two Harbors on the other side of the island for snorkeling, mountain biking and kayaking. If you’re up for a little local nightlife, don’t forget to get your wiki wacked at Luau Larry’s.
Where to stay:
Zane Grey Pueblo Hotel is Catalina’s most high-end lodging option, but if the hotel’s timeless decor and design-forward suites don’t sell you, the sweeping views will. For an authentic taste of Catalina Island history, stay at the colorful and cozy Hotel Atwater, which has been a local favorite since 1920.
Laguna Beach
There’s no sugarcoating it—the beaches in Laguna are far superior to the ones you’ll find in L.A. The water is clearer, the sand is cleaner, and the shoreline is scattered with scenic bluffs and rocky tide pools. After a day of tanning or catching waves at the beach, head to The Deck for a sunset cocktail and seafood tower appetizer. Make a reservation at Michelin-starred Rebel Omakase for a sushi dinner, or Nick’s Laguna Beach for a more classic steakhouse experience. During low tide, find the iconic Pirate Tower at Victoria Beach and take a dip in the man-made pool or make the most of a sunrise beachwalk at Crystal Cove State Park.
Where to stay:
Those who want to stay directly on the water will love waking up at the oceanfront Surf & Sand Laguna Beach, which is also home to the ambient Splashes Restaurant. However, when it comes to tried-and-true luxury, the celeb-adored Montage Laguna Beach is a five-star resort set on 30 acres of pristine coastline. For a more design-forward, boutique vibe, book a room at Casa Loma Beach Hotel.