The Los Angeles bar scene is diverse, abundant and most of all, innovative. Whether you’re in the mood for a dirty martini with blue cheese olives or a clarified milk punch that tastes like summer in every sip, L.A.’s best cocktail bars are dedicated to their craft, both classic and creative. Sometimes, however, we crave a warm buzz that only whiskey can cure. This grain-based liquor comes in different forms like Scotch or American bourbon, but its dark hue, dry taste and rich texture tend to be pretty consistent. Some varieties like Japanese whisky and Irish whiskey have their own characteristics, running from slightly sweet and zesty to earthy and oaky.

This smokey spirit also acts as the foundation for some of the most classic cocktails out there, such as the Old Fashioned or Manhattan. That said, it can be a bit of an acquired taste, but even if you’re not a connoisseur, once you have the palate, you’ll find it to be one of the most elegant and complex liquors that is worthy of sipping on its own. Whether you’re indulging in after-work drinks in Beverly Hills or looking for an Old West-themed spot for a Friday night out, these are the best whiskey bars in L.A.