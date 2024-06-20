The Best Whiskey Bars in L.A.
Whether you’re indulging in after-work drinks in Beverly Hills or looking for an Old West-themed spot for a Friday night out, these are the best whiskey bars in L.A.Read More
The Los Angeles bar scene is diverse, abundant and most of all, innovative. Whether you’re in the mood for a dirty martini with blue cheese olives or a clarified milk punch that tastes like summer in every sip, L.A.’s best cocktail bars are dedicated to their craft, both classic and creative. Sometimes, however, we crave a warm buzz that only whiskey can cure. This grain-based liquor comes in different forms like Scotch or American bourbon, but its dark hue, dry taste and rich texture tend to be pretty consistent. Some varieties like Japanese whisky and Irish whiskey have their own characteristics, running from slightly sweet and zesty to earthy and oaky.
This smokey spirit also acts as the foundation for some of the most classic cocktails out there, such as the Old Fashioned or Manhattan. That said, it can be a bit of an acquired taste, but even if you’re not a connoisseur, once you have the palate, you’ll find it to be one of the most elegant and complex liquors that is worthy of sipping on its own. Whether you’re indulging in after-work drinks in Beverly Hills or looking for an Old West-themed spot for a Friday night out, these are the best whiskey bars in L.A.
L.A.'s Finest Whiskey Bars
Seven Grand
- 515 W 7th St 2nd floor, Los Angeles, CA 90014
DTLA’s Seven Grand is home to the unique Whiskey Society, an exclusive membership program dedicated to the art and education of spirits. Kick back with a game of billiards at one of the pool tables or admire the rustic interior while exploring one of the largest collections of whiskeys on the West Coast. With more than 700 bottles available, Seven Grand is the perfect place to taste a brand-new bottle from Japan or Scotland or sip on a traditional Sazerac. They also offer a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bar Jackalope
- 515 W 7th St #200, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Situated just behind Seven Grand, Bar Jackalope is an 18-seat Japanese whisky bar with more than 120 international and domestic varieties available. Inspired by Japan’s sipping libraries, upon entering this saloon-style bar with speakeasy vibes, you’ll feel as though you’ve entered a time machine with leather booths, candlelit tables and more taxidermy. Your knowledgeable curator can build a custom flight of whiskies based on your taste, and you can even head out to the patio for a cigar pairing at your leisure.
The Double Barrel
- 8689 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
The candle-lit tables, mounted antelopes, wood-paneled walls and leather furnishings create the ideal whiskey lounge atmosphere at The Double Barrel. The bottle list is extensive, and if you want a chance to experience it, you’ll need to join the club as The Double Barrel is a members-only establishment. Once you’re in, the bartenders will be able to guide you on an enticing tasting journey featuring some of the rarest and finest whiskeys imaginable. You can also explore seasonal cocktails, barrel-aged drinks and food ranging from onion rings to flatbreads to lamb chops.
The Whiskey Bar
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located within the Maybourne Beverly Hills, The Whiskey Bar offers an elevated whiskey sipping and cigar smoking experience for locals and visitors alike. The dark wood-paneled bar and red bar stools maintain a classic and masculine setting, while the bright and airy terrace offers an elegant contrast. There are more than 1,000 cigars to choose from, including from the Caribbean and Central America, and when it comes to the whiskey selection, options range from fine Japanese whiskeys to a rare Highland Park Vintage from 1968.
Wolf & Crane Bar
- 366 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Since it is open until 2 a.m. seven days a week, Little Tokyo’s Wolf & Crane bar is the perfect place for a whiskey nightcap in downtown Los Angeles. Boasting the largest collection of Japanese whiskey in the entire country, this stylish and modern bar was created by longtime locals Michael Francesconi and Matthew Glaser. Embark on an unforgettable tasting or sip on mixed libations like the unique Nigiri Manhattan or the Suntory Hibiki Highball. Snack on edamame or an order of pork gyozas if you get hungry between tastings.
Sassafras Saloon
- 1233 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Sassafras Saloon brings a piece of the bayou to California thanks to its antique decor, vintage furnishings and a squeaky conveyor belt of rotating whiskeys. The New Orleans-inspired atmosphere does a great job at setting the scene, but the cocktails steal the show at this Hollywood bar. The I Wanna Be Loved Bayou concoction is a blend of whiskey, salted caramel syrup and bitters, but there’s something special about sleeping a classic Sazerac or Old Fashioned in this transportive space. You’ll also find a solid selection of craft beer and other spirits.
The Blind Donkey
- 53 Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103
The Blind Donkey is a laid-back whiskey bar and game room located in Pasadena, though there is a second location down in Long Beach. The name and donkey decor pay homage to the animals that used to churn the mills that crushed the grains made for whiskey. The bar boasts more than 100 bottles to choose from, allowing you to build your perfect tasting. The cocktail list is just as impressive, with local favorites being the Nick of Thyme, Old Fashioned and Irish Mule.
Neat.
- 11780 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Neat. highlights the beauty of both mezcal and whiskey in West L.A., though they also offer cocktails featuring gin, tequila and vodka. This cool cocktail lounge has an expert staff that can share the details and story behind each bottle on the shelf, ensuring a more robust and informative drinking experience. It is easy to see how much care, consideration and creativity has gone into the cocktail menu, and though mezcal and whiskey are the focus, you can enjoy pretty much any spirit of your choice, Some can’t-miss whiskey cocktails include the Alright, Alright, All-Ryyyee and the zesty Idyllwild made with a pine-needle-infused bourbon.