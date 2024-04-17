Sip and Savor at L.A.’s Best Wine Bars
Nothing soothes the soul like a quality glass of vino at your local wine bar. From the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County to the Malibu vineyards overlooking the Pacific, Los Angeles is surrounded by a diverse array of wine producers—and that’s just in SoCal. However, if you’re not in the mood for a wine-tasting weekend away, several wine bars within the city serve solid vinos in a chic and cozy setting. Whether you prefer natural, low-intervention wines in DTLA or want to pair classic French varietals with French fare, there is something for every kind of wine lover.
The majority of L.A. wine bars have an intimate neighborhood vibe, and you’ll find them filled with creatives seeking a chilled red or a funky glass of orange after a long day of work. Though some spots boast the signature dim lighting and vintage decor that cozy wine bars are known for, some have branched out with spacious patios that are surrounded by lush greenery or overhead string lights, creating a romantic ambiance that sets the scene for a first date or anniversary. From special celebrations to your standard wine Wednesday, sip and savor at L.A.’s best wine bars.
Melanie Wine Bar
- 8310 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Melanie Wine Bar is a moody hotspot on West 3rd. There are only four seats at the bar, along with a handful of tables, curating that European-esque ambiance that is both cozy and intimate. On Sundays and Mondays, patrons can enjoy 50 percent off bottles of wine, but if you’re only up for a glass, Melanie serves everything from orange wines to chilled reds to premium bubbles. The double smash burger is a favorite that pairs perfectly with the crispy tater tots and a classic pinot noir.
Good Clean Fun
- 868 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Good Clean Fun is an upbeat and funky wine bar and shop located in the heart of DTLA. The shaded patio out front is the perfect place to sip on a carefully curated selection of natural wines, day and night. The food menu changes daily, as seasonal and fresh ingredients are always prioritized. Ask about the rotating selection of tinned fish, which is served with quality butter and toasted sourdough, or keep things simple with their signature rigatoni noodles in a delicious pomodoro sauce.
Oriel
- 1135 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Located on an unassuming corner of Chinatown, Oriel is a Michelin Guide-recognized wine bar that serves French wines in a classic bistro setting. The wine list is small but mighty, covering all of the bases, from sparkling wines to rosés to full-bodied reds. There are also several biodynamic and organic wines to explore, all of which should be enjoyed alongside traditional French snacks like escargot, steak tartare and mussels.
Neighborhood Winery
- 811 Traction Ave Unit 1A, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Since opening at the end of February 2024, Neighborhood Winery has brought a modern touch to DTLA’s natural wine scene. The minimalist yet warm interior offers a design-forward setting to sip on the $20 sampler, which includes a tasting flight of three of their most popular wines. For food, order the assorted cheese and charcuterie for the table, or chow down on the pastrami sandwich if you're in the mood for something more hearty.
Propaganda Wine Bar
- 950 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Propaganda Wine Bar is an Arts District staple. This charming wine bar and shop serves natural, organic and biodynamic wines, and since the offerings rotate regularly, there’s always something new to try. Order the Daily Somm Tasting for a flight of three wines of your choice before narrowing it down to your favorite for a glass or bottle. Propaganda Wine Bar also serves a solid selection of tinned fish, but nothing beats building your own cheese board.
1010 Wine and Events
- 1010 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
In addition to being the first wine bar to land in Inglewood, 1010 Wine also serves the largest selection of black-owned wines in all of California. This upscale wine bar was created by sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones, and it's the perfect place for locals to pop in for charcuterie and sauvignon blanc. The revamped menu features a diverse array of bites including salmon crudo, fresh oysters, piri piri chicken and grilled lamb belly.
Lolo Wine Bar
- 5140 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
The candlelit bistro tables, checkered marble floor and lush greenery make Lolo Wine Bar one of the most romantic spots in East Hollywood. Start with a bottle of bubbly as you nibble on warm bread and honey butter, grilled prawns and the zesty tuna tartar. Once you’re ready to move onto the second wave of bites, opt for a glass of red wine to pair with the bay leaf butter-topped steak or rigatoni alla vodka. Of course, if you’re looking to keep the good vibes going after dinner, pick up a bottle from the shop to take back home.
Wife and the Somm
- 3416 Verdugo Rd, Glassell Park, CA 90065
Between the seasonal fare and ever-evolving wine list, Wife and the Somm is a must-visit for locals and visitors alike. Though you’ll find plenty of wines from Italy, France and California, Wife and the Somm sources from regions all over the world, so don’t hesitate to try more unique varietals from Australia, Austria, Georgia and Chile. While there is a wide assortment on this rotating wine list, this family-owned wine bar focuses on low-intervention wines from small producers.