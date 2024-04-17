Nothing soothes the soul like a quality glass of vino at your local wine bar. From the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County to the Malibu vineyards overlooking the Pacific, Los Angeles is surrounded by a diverse array of wine producers—and that’s just in SoCal. However, if you’re not in the mood for a wine-tasting weekend away, several wine bars within the city serve solid vinos in a chic and cozy setting. Whether you prefer natural, low-intervention wines in DTLA or want to pair classic French varietals with French fare, there is something for every kind of wine lover.

The majority of L.A. wine bars have an intimate neighborhood vibe, and you’ll find them filled with creatives seeking a chilled red or a funky glass of orange after a long day of work. Though some spots boast the signature dim lighting and vintage decor that cozy wine bars are known for, some have branched out with spacious patios that are surrounded by lush greenery or overhead string lights, creating a romantic ambiance that sets the scene for a first date or anniversary. From special celebrations to your standard wine Wednesday, sip and savor at L.A.’s best wine bars.