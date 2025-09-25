Golden Age Icons: Inside the Most Historic Old Hollywood Hotels in Los Angeles

9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

The Beverly Hills Hotel—also known as the Pink Palace—has been the 90210’s crown jewel since 1912. For decades, The Beverly Hills Hotel has been a playground for celebs looking to live the high life, and the landmark property served as the inspiration and cover art for the Eagles song, "Hotel California." In the ‘60s, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton honeymooned at the hotel, with other notable guests including Katharine Hepburn, Howard Hughes and John F. Kennedy. The Pink Palace was known to accommodate even the most outlandish of requests, including Howard Hughes’ plea that his roast beef sandwiches be placed in a nearby tree so he could grab them far away from watchful eyes.



Upon pulling up to the valet, guests are greeted by a lengthy red carpet that contrasts with the hotel’s signature pink and palm leaf green color scheme. The Polo Lounge, which opened in 1941, remains a power lunch hotspot, famous for its McCarthy Salad and bougainvillea-covered patio. The property’s turquoise swimming pool remains a hotel highlight, but back in the early ‘40s, the celebrity-loved Sand and Pool Club stood in its place (with actual sand covering the deck). There are 210 accommodations in total, but it is the 23 bespoke bungalows that usually caught the eye of Golden Age stars.