The Most Iconic Old Hollywood Restaurants in L.A.
L.A. is home to several historic hot spots that attract loyal locals and first-time visitors alike.Read More
From its star-studded residents to its rich history, Los Angeles is a city of icons. The glitz and glamour of Old Hollywood never loses its charm, and several restaurants, hotels and bars have made it their mission to maintain that sense of timeless class and elegance. From restaurants with vintage-inspired decor and black-and-white photos to dim-lit bars that have been serving stiff drinks since the 1950s, L.A. is home to several historic hot spots that have long attracted loyal locals and first-time visitors alike.
Many of L.A.’s most legendary eateries have welcomed icons such as Clark Gable, Humphrey Bogart and Elizabeth Taylor, giving patrons the chance to enjoy a piece of the past as they indulge in comforting cuisine and fine wines. Several of these spots still attract modern-day celebs, so don’t be surprised if you catch a glimpse of your favorite actor or musician while sipping on a glass of red at Dan Tana’s or enjoying breakfast at Chateau Marmont. Whether you’re in the mood for the city’s best dirty martini or want to dine like Marilyn Monroe and Charlie Chaplin with a hearty plate of pasta or freshly shucked oysters, these are the most iconic Old Hollywood restaurants in L.A.
The Most Iconic Restaurants in Los Angeles
Dan Tana’s
- 9071 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Dan Tana’s serves up classic Italian fare in the heart of West Hollywood. Even on a weekday, Dan Tana’s is always packed with neighborhood locals and big-time producers setting up meetings with prospective talent, making it a great spot for people-watching with a glass of cabernet sauvignon in hand. The predominantly red interior is complemented by checkered tablecloths, quirky paintings, black and white photos and chandeliers made of Chianti bottles, but there is also a spacious patio in the back if you need a breath of fresh air. Having been around since 1964, Dan Tana’s might not be as old as some of the other spots on this list, but there’s no denying its legendary status.
Musso and Frank Grill
- 6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
Located on Hollywood Boulevard, Musso & Frank Grill first opened its doors in 1919, and has been a city staple ever since. Some of the waiters, who typically sport vibrant red coats with black bow ties, have been at Musso & Frank Grill for more than 40 years, proving just how ingrained this restaurant is in the local culture. It is one of the most popular spots for a dirty martini, but they also boast an impressive list of wines from all over the world. This is a quintessential eatery for a tender filet alongside truffle mac and cheese and hollandaise-topped asparagus.
The Tower Bar and Restaurant
- 8358 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Though The Tower Bar & Restaurant opened in 2005, the Sunset Tower Hotel has been around since 1931 and has hosted everyone from Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe to Jennifer Aniston and Joaquin Phoenix. The wood-paneled walls and cozy fireplace in the bar set the scene for late-night drinks complete with sweeping views of the city. Start with fresh oysters and a glass of Champagne before diving into the grilled branzino with French fries and crispy Brussels sprouts.
The Polo Lounge
- 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
The Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel is a pink and green Art Deco dream come to life. The lush palm leaves that surround the patio create an iconic California setting that has been a go-to for industry moguls since 1941. Whether you’re visiting for lunch or dinner, the Polo crab cakes and McCarthy salad are two must-try dishes that will have you coming back for more. Though the patio is perfect for a sunny and breezy L.A. day, the booths inside the dining room sit under a candy-striped ceiling, and have seen some of Hollywood’s biggest collaborations come to life over a martini and the beloved Dover sole meunière.
Chateau Marmont
- 8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Chateau Marmont is perhaps the most exclusive hotel in all of Los Angeles. This castle-like property has hosted the city’s most elite players since opening in 1927, and nowadays, it is a go-to for A-listers like Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola seeking reprieve and luxury without watchful eyes. Though you can make reservations for breakfast and lunch at the courtyard restaurant, only hotel guests can explore the property and dine for dinner. The menu changes seasonally, but expect everything from a jumbo shrimp cocktail to juicy and tender steaks.
La Dolce Vita
- 9785 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Though it originally debuted in 1966, La Dolce Vita underwent a three-year closure before reopening in 2023. The Northern Italian-inspired menu puts an elevated twist on traditional recipes like the big eye tuna tartare, marinated octopus and mussels marinara. The pastas are the star of the show, with the bucatini al limone and spaghetti and meatballs being two house favorites. You also can’t go wrong with the chicken marsala and a side of gigante beans.
The Dresden
- 1760 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Dresden was born in 1954, and since then, it has been a hallmark for Angelenos in need of a stiff drink in a swanky setting. This East L.A. staple also serves a quality dinner in the dining room, with can’t-miss dishes like sautéed mushrooms, chateaubriand steak and chicken piccata. If you’re not hungry, simply snag a barstool and enjoy one of the strong signature cocktails. From a negroni to a Vesper martini, The Dresden has mastered every classic cocktail imaginable.
The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air
- 701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Hotel Bel-Air first opened in 1946, setting the standard for timeless glamour in Los Angeles. The Restaurant, which is now under the talented watch of culinary director Joe Garcia, has served a multitude of stars and celebrities, but its neighborhood vibe and laid-back patio has also served as a second home for Bel-Air locals. Start with a martini in the bar, which features massive black and white photos of icons like Cher and John Belushi, before sitting down for a dinner of seasonal creations such as fresh tuna crudo, truffle pasta and grilled salmon.