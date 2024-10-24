The Coziest L.A. Restaurants for Fall Dining
Whether you’re planning a romantic date night in Santa Monica or want to enjoy a fireside meal at a Michelin Guide restaurant in West Hollywood, these are the coziest Los Angeles restaurants to dine at this fall.Read More
As we venture further into fall, Southern California is finally beginning to welcome colder temperatures and cozier weather. Though Los Angeles might not be privy to fall foliage, the coastline does enjoy foggy mornings and crisp air, allowing locals to get into the spirit of the season. However, even on the sunniest of autumn days, there are several L.A. restaurants that bring the cozy vibes regardless of the weather outside. From red brick fireplaces to tiny restaurants with private corner booths and candlelit tables, those looking to warm up with a craft cocktail and delicious food have plenty of options to explore.
While soup season might be in full effect, comforting cuisine includes French fare, Italian pastas, Indian curries or even wood-grilled steaks. No matter what you’re craving, a robust bottle of red wine is the perfect pairing when celebrating fall with a seasonal spread. Whether you’re planning a romantic date night in Santa Monica or want to enjoy a fireside meal at a Michelin Guide restaurant in West Hollywood, these are the coziest Los Angeles restaurants to dine at this fall.
Michael’s Santa Monica
- 1147 3rd St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Tucked on the corner of a residential street in Santa Monica, Michael’s is a locally-loved restaurant that focuses on seasonal and responsibly-sourced cuisine. Though you’ll find a front patio and breezy bar area near the entrance, it is the covered patio in the back that boasts the coziest vibes for an outdoor dining experience. Lush greenery sets the scene while candlelit tables curate a romantic ambiance—dim lighting and efficient utilization of space also give patrons ample privacy, even on a busy evening. Take a look at the wine list and make sure to enjoy a glass of Michael’s signature pinot noir, which is made from the grapes of owner Michael Mccarty’s private vineyard. When it comes to food, start with the spicy tuna-topped oyster shooters and charred Spanish octopus before enjoying the grilled loup de mer, short rib or steak frites as your main.
The Little Door L.A.
- 8164 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Considered to be one of the most fabulous French restaurants in Los Angeles, The Little Door has played host for romantic date nights since 1996. The warm and charming patio is adorned with ethereal string lights and cozy candles, while classic white tablecloths maintain a sense of elegance and structure. Order a bottle of wine or sip on a cucumber martini as you start with a crudo or splurge on caviar with crispy potato and share an array of dishes like house-made gnocchi, steak tartare and the whole grilled branzino.
Bar Monette
- 109 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Bar Monette by Canadian chef Sean MacDonald puts a refined twist on Italian tapas in a chic, dim-lit and tiny dining room near Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue. Dark green walls, antique paintings and vintage chandeliers work together to create a cozy ambiance that is enhanced by a peak into the open kitchen behind the marble bar. Before diving into the wood-fired pizzas, which can be elevated with everything from caviar to freshly-shaved truffles, explore the seasonal tapas dishes—the potato agnolotti is a must-order, as is the A5 Wagyu rib cap and tangy Treviso salad.
American Beauty
- 425 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
American Beauty is a steakhouse favorite for Venice locals craving craft cocktails and wood-grilled meats in a laid-back and inviting setting. Located in the heart of Rose Avenue, many patrons prefer to sit on the spacious patio near the roaring fire pits, but inside, even more coziness awaits. Warm wood tones and a vaulted ceiling are complemented by a horseshoe-shaped bar and dark green walls. While the almond wood fire-grilled steaks are the star of the show, the small plates shouldn’t be skipped—consider ordering the flatbread and labneh, grilled prawns and tuna tartare as starters alongside the spicy Pepino Picante cocktail.
Little Beast
- 1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Located in a refurbished Craftsman bungalow built in 1911, Little Beast is an Eagle Rock staple for seasonal fare and premium wines. The interior features antique accents, vintage wallpaper and comfy furnishings, and there is also a small but stylish patio where patrons can dine under string lights and stars. The menu changes regularly based on what’s in season, but the chef-driven artisan charcuterie cheese board is always a necessary starter. The chicken liver mousse and ceviche are also great for sharing, but when it comes to mains, nothing is more comforting than the Little Beast bacon cheeseburger.
Amour West Hollywood
- 8715 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Whether you’re sitting on the charming, red brick patio or inside the brasserie-inspired dining room, Michelin Guide-recognized Amour offers one of the coziest atmospheres in West Hollywood. Expect intricate wallpaper, elegant candelabras and patterned booths inside the French bistro, where you can order an array of à la carte dishes like the rich Comté foam egg or caviar pasta. Other menu highlights include the lavender honey duck breast, truffle pasta and sole meunière, but the mille-feuille with vanilla chantilly is a can’t-miss dessert that transports you to Paris in every bite.
Electric Karma
- 8222 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
From curry to fresh-baked naan, Indian food is both comforting and cozy. Electric Karma takes a modern approach to traditional Indian flavors, and the charming courtyard is the perfect place to warm up with tandoori BBQ on West 3rd Street. Enjoy a spread of your favorite meats and curries alongside garlic naan and basmati rice while admiring the hand-painted murals on the colorful courtyard. The couches are a comfier alternative to typical restaurant chairs, and nothing beats lounging with Electric Karma’s signature saffron martini in hand.
Tar and Roses
- 602 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Created by chef Andrew Kirschner, Tar and Roses is a very Californian eatery that specializes in wood-fired meats, seafood and veggies on a low-key corner in Santa Monica. Plush booths face an open kitchen and red brick walls inside, but the towering wine wall catches the eye immediately upon arrival. Order a bottle of pinot noir or cabernet sauvignon to pair with a meat-forward meal of oxtail dumplings, octopus skewers, tender lamb shank and cheesy whipped potatoes.
The High Low
- 3000 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Though it is technically classified as a bar, The High Low serves up a tasty selection of Tex-Mex, and its rustic and retro design is too cozy to pass up. Located in Atwater Village, right across the street from Tam O’Shanter, the restaurant features exposed red brick along the walls and ceiling, while a mid-century modern fireplace acts as the focal point of the interior. Whether you’re looking to kick back with a classic margarita while playing a game of billiards or sip one of the many draft beers during happy hour, there are a variety of tacos, sandwiches and burritos to pair.
Dan Tana's
- 9071 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Red leather booths, checkered tablecloths and hanging bottles of Chianti set the mood at West Hollywood’s legendary Dan Tana’s. Despite the dim lighting inside this old-school restaurant, don’t be surprised if you spot your favorite actor or director sitting a table or two over—this has been a watering hole for industry officials since it opened in 1964. Between its homey vibe, busy decor and classic Italian cuisine, Dan Tana’s screams cozy, especially when sitting in a corner booth indulging in some quality comfort food, with a bottle of red wine and a plate of homemade lasagna.
Dear Jane's
- 13950 Panay Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
Dear Jane’s by chef Josiah Citrin is the ultimate place for marina views, craft cocktails and a fireside ambiance in Marina del Rey. Though the main dining room has an airy atmosphere thanks to brighter colors and wide windows, the cozy lounge space with red chairs, vintage paintings and a red brick fireplace is perfect for soaking up the fall vibes. Open for dinner and Sunday brunch, set the mood with the Smokey Jane cocktail while snacking on oysters Rockefeller, yellowtail carpaccio and the tableside shrimp Louie for two. For a wider selection of raw bar items, consider a seafood tower before indulging in the mushroom ravioli with truffle butter.