The Most Festive Food and Drink Holiday Happenings in L.A.

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and Los Angeles is getting ready to bring on the holiday cheer. Though sunny skies and warm temperatures don’t make for the most classic winter weather, L.A. still shows up during the holidays with a variety of festive happenings and events. From German-inspired Christmas markets to holiday high teas, several of the city’s most beloved hotels, restaurants and bars set the scene with towering Christmas trees, glimmering lights and life-size candy canes. In addition to decking the halls, many establishments also offer festive food menus and cozy drink specials—after all, ‘tis the season of good eats and strong drinks.

Whether you’re looking to sip whiskey or partake in an Alpine-inspired fondue experience, local foodies can enjoy the gift of indulgence this December. Looking for a more unique culinary activity? Sign up for a cake decorating class with one of the city’s best pastry chefs or celebrate 12 days of soufflés at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Make the most of the season by exploring the most festive food and drink holiday happenings in Los Angeles.