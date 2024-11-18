The Most Festive Food and Drink Holiday Happenings in L.A.
The most wonderful time of the year is almost here, and Los Angeles is getting ready to bring on the holiday cheer. Though sunny skies and warm temperatures don’t make for the most classic winter weather, L.A. still shows up during the holidays with a variety of festive happenings and events. From German-inspired Christmas markets to holiday high teas, several of the city’s most beloved hotels, restaurants and bars set the scene with towering Christmas trees, glimmering lights and life-size candy canes. In addition to decking the halls, many establishments also offer festive food menus and cozy drink specials—after all, ‘tis the season of good eats and strong drinks.
Whether you’re looking to sip whiskey or partake in an Alpine-inspired fondue experience, local foodies can enjoy the gift of indulgence this December. Looking for a more unique culinary activity? Sign up for a cake decorating class with one of the city’s best pastry chefs or celebrate 12 days of soufflés at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Make the most of the season by exploring the most festive food and drink holiday happenings in Los Angeles.
L.A.'s Best Spots to Get Into the Holiday Spirit
- Swiss Chalet Pop-Up at the Fairmont Century Plaza
- A Holiday High Tea at Hotel Bel-Air
- Los Angeles Christmas Market
- Veil & Velvet Speakeasy
- Whiskey Advent Calendar at The Maybourne Beverly Hills
- Cake Decorating Class with Pastry Chef James Rosselle
- 12 Days of Soufflés at The Beverly Hills Hotel
- Frosty's Christmas Bar
- Videre Winter Wonderland Bar
Swiss Chalet Pop-Up at the Fairmont Century Plaza
- 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, CA 90067
The Fairmont Century Plaza’s iconic Swiss Chalet pop-up is back and better than ever. These handmade, wooden chalets are located outside, behind the hotel’s chic lobby bar, transporting guests to the Alps with glowing firepits, holiday decor and a Veuve Clicquot-themed sled for $155 per person. The indulgent cocktail menu features everything from a glass of glögg to a tequila-based espresso martini, while the food revolves around comforting classics like roasted chestnut soup and crispy duck confit. The cheese fondue is the star of the show, and is well worth the supplemental $40.
A Holiday High Tea at Hotel Bel-Air
- 701 Stone Canyon Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Hotel Bel-Air is putting a holiday twist on its timeless afternoon tea. Located in the Living Room, guests can gather around the fire as they sip festive tea blends, savory sandwiches and sweets. The tea is available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. during December, and costs $175 per person. In addition to your choice of seasonally-steeped tea, this special service also includes a glass of bubbles to pair with your Santa-inspired pastries, holiday spice scones and savory sandwiches. From December 10 to 12, the property is also hosting outdoor screenings of Elf, A Christmas Story and Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, accompanied by concession stand snacks and craft cocktails.
Los Angeles Christmas Market
- 777 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
From November 29 through December 24, Downtown L.A.’s Skylight at The Row shopping center transforms into a festive Christmas market. This 32-acre urban enclave is taking a page out of Europe’s holiday playbook by curating a shopping experience inspired by the iconic markets of Cologne and Berlin. Expect dozens of open-air stalls serving cozy treats like Belgian waffles, crepes and, of course, hot cocoa. This is also the perfect place to stock up on stocking stuffers or purchase one-of-a-kind custom gifts from local vendors. As you explore, enjoy the sounds of carolers, the smell of fresh-baked cookies and adorable Christmas decor.
Veil & Velvet Speakeasy
- 300 S Doheny Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
On December 5, the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is launching a speakeasy-style dining concept. Inspired by Hollywood history, Veil & Velvet will serve fine wines, Champagnes, rare whiskeys and cognacs alongside elevated American bites in a charming piano-bar setting. During the holidays, the halls will be decked and the vibes will be merry, as patrons get in the seasonal spirit with “Press For” caviar service, Wagyu burgers and truffle-topped crispy chicken. Other nostalgic highlights include live cigar rolling and a custom martini cart.
Whiskey Advent Calendar at The Maybourne Beverly Hills
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Nothing warms the soul during December like a smooth glass of whiskey. From December 12 to 23, The Maybourne Bar in Beverly Hills will be serving a Whiskey of the Day inspired by the tradition of advent calendars. Each day, the bar will post the upcoming cocktail on Instagram, giving guests a sneak peek at what’s on the menu. Though the downstairs Maybourne Bar is about as chic as it gets, the moody Whiskey Bar will also be serving the advent-style libations, encouraging holiday cheer for cigar smokers who prefer a more private setting.
Cake Decorating Class with Pastry Chef James Rosselle
- 9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Want to impress your guests with a breathtaking holiday cake? Learn from the best when you sign up for The Peninsula Beverly Hills’ cake decorating class. Hosted by pastry chef James Rosselle, this two-hour class will take place at The Belvedere Terrace from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on December 13. The class, which costs $300 per person, also includes Champagne and curated bites so you can sip and savor while decorating.
12 Days of Soufflés at The Beverly Hills Hotel
- 9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
From December 12 to 23, The Beverly Hills Hotel is bringing back its 12 Days of Soufflés dining special. The Pink Palace pulls out all the stops during the festive season; expect a decked-out lobby with nutcrackers, trees, wreaths and lights in every corner. Since the signature soufflé is the property’s most famous dessert, what better way to spread some cheer than by featuring a new seasonal flavor and style? Each day is a surprise, but nostalgic flavors like eggnog, gingerbread and sugar cookie are sure to make an appearance.
Frosty's Christmas Bar
- 6555 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Immerse yourself in a winter wonderland at Frosty’s annual pop-up Christmas Bar. Upon stepping into this bustling bar, guests are greeted with twinkling Christmas lights and tinsel in every direction. Jingle and mingle the night away as you sip themed libations like Santa’s Mocha Martini and the bright green Grinch-A-Rita. Those hoping to take the festivities up a notch can also book bottle service as they celebrate the season in the heart of Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. Frosty’s Christmas Bar is officially opening on November 29th, so secure your tickets now.
Videre Winter Wonderland Bar
- 6317 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Videre is a chic rooftop bar and restaurant located in L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, boasting panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills. On December 1, Videre transforms into an open-air snow globe with ski chalet-themed cabanas, seasonal cocktails and live holiday tunes. Enjoy interactive culinary experiences like cheese fondue and s'mores while sipping a mezcal-spiked hot cocoa or a Biscoff-topped espresso martini. While live performances are planned on select evenings, the venue will also play cult-classic Christmas movies in the background all month long. Though the Winter Wonderland takeover is unveiled on December 1, it will last until February 8.