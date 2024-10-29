The Best Gourmet Grocery Markets and Stores in L.A.
From Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills to Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, Los Angeles is no stranger to premium shopping and high-end brands. Grocery shopping, however, can be just as elevated an experience, as long as you know where to go. Whether you’re in need of exclusive ingredients imported from Italy or trendy boxes of tinned fish for your next dinner party, gourmet grocery stores are scattered all throughout the city. Though places like Erewhon have made quite the impression due to their unique wellness items, high prices and famous Hailey Bieber smoothie, smaller specialty food markets are equally enticing.
While some markets offer imported goods from Spain and Italy, others work with local farmers and butchers to serve farm-fresh produce and meats. Farmers markets are also an extremely popular place for L.A. locals looking to eat healthy, but the rigid pop-up schedules make them difficult to exclusively shop at—luckily, places like McCall’s Meat & Fish Co. source the exact same goods, so you can shop fresh produce week-round. Whether you’re hoping to elevate your holiday hosting or want to build a charcuterie board made with high-quality cured cuts and cheeses, these are the best gourmet grocery stores and markets in L.A.
The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills
- 9705 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills doubles as a European-style gourmet market and beloved sandwich shop. The store originally opened in 1967 by Colonel Sigmund Roth, but in 2022, the space was taken over by long-time employee Dominick DiBartolomeo and moved to a larger space in the 90210. Boasting one of the best selections of imported Italian goods, stepping into The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills immerses you in a world of culinary wonder, encouraging even the most hesitant of home cooks to throw on an apron and get creative in the kitchen. The sandwiches are also some of the best in the city, with the zesty La Zucca a local favorite.
El Merkat by Telèferic
- 11930 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Step into a slice of Spain when shopping at El Merkat by Telèferic. This chic and modern grocer offers deli and specialty items; it is located right next door to Telèferic Barcelona, one of the best Spanish restaurants in Los Angeles, allowing patrons to enjoy their favorite wines and snacks at home. From sweet treats and candies to jamón ibérico and mouthwatering manchego, build your ideal grazing board as an appetizer or pick up everything you need for homemade paella.
McCall’s Meat & Fish Co.
- 3141 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
- 1426 Montana Ave Suite 7, Santa Monica, CA 90403
With two locations open in the city, both Westsiders and East L.A. locals can make the most of McCall’s Meat & Fish Co. This gourmet butcher and market sells the highest-quality cuts and seafood imaginable—picture sashimi-grade scallops, bright orange salmon filets, succulent tiger shrimp and so much more. They also partner with a variety of local legends like Jyan Isaac Bread, serving everything from sourdough loaves to pillowy ciabatta. You’ll also find towering shelves lined with natural wines, tinned fish, imported pasta and specialty condiments.
Lady and Larder
- 828 Pico Blvd Suite 2, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Owned by twin sisters Boo and Sarah Simms, Lady and Larder is a Santa Monica staple that specializes in all things charcuterie. This tiny shop has a huge personality—expect bright colors, rainbow wax candles, pink bottles of wine and fresh flowers in every corner. Whether you’re picking up a sandwich to-go or crafting a picture-perfect picnic spread, Lady and Larder has you covered. The store is also committed to sustainability by selling locally sourced goods and products. The shop features purveyors from all along California’s coast, allowing you to try specialty cheeses, wines and even caviar, all hailing from the Golden State.
The Original Farmer's Market
- 6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Featuring more than 100 different vendors, The Original Farmer’s Market has been a culinary icon for locals and visitors since 1934. Located in West Hollywood at The Grove, the massive market houses individual shops like French favorite Monsieur Marcel Seafood Market and Middle Eastern Mediterranean Market, but you’ll also encounter several restaurants with cuisines ranging from Cajun to Korean. Simply walking around The Original Farmer’s Market is a journey in and of itself, as you stroll past aromatic bakeries, stunning meat displays and colorful produce stands.
Monsieur Marcel Gourmet Market & Grocery Store
- 6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036
As mentioned above, Monsieur Marcel is a staple within The Original Farmer’s Market. This French market and restaurant is the definition of gourmet, showcasing everything from traditional macarons to delicacies like escargot. This is the perfect place to transform your pantry with vibrant olive oils, vinegars, fruit preserves and artisanal pastas. In addition to the diverse grocery and retail section of Monsieur Marcel, there is also a lovely outdoor patio that is reminiscent of a true Parisian bistro, where guests can enjoy a bottle of wine alongside a fresh niçoise salad.
Farmshop
- 225 26th St #25, Santa Monica, CA 90402
Farmshop is a chic market that doubles as a cafe and restaurant in Brentwood. Don’t be surprised if you run into Gwyneth Paltrow on Jennifer Garner—both A-list ladies are known to frequent the shop. While the restaurant focuses on California cuisine, the grocery section sells fresh-baked goods, organic produce, specialty condiments, premium bottles of wine and more. Though the shop isn’t huge, you can easily get lost in the labels, as there are so many artisan products that you’ll want to learn more about. Farmshop is also great for grabbing a quick lunch on the go, but if you have the time, sit down in the cafe, order a glass of wine and prepare for some unparalleled people-watching.
Erewhon
- Multiple Locations
With locations in Venice, Silver Lake, Santa Monica, Culver City, Pasadena, Beverly Hills and more, Erewhon has taken over the gourmet grocery scene. Even New Yorkers have heard the lore around Erewhon—a place where a gallon of milk costs $20. Though the prices are extremely high, the quality of Erewhon is unmatched, as health and wellness acts as the foundation of every product. The prepared foods from the hot bar are far from standard, featuring their famous vegan and gluten-free spicy buffalo cauliflower and a variety of grilled meats and veggies along with pizza, soups and made-to-order sandwiches. The sushi bar also rivals that of a legitimate sushi restaurant, but no visit is complete without the Hailey Bieber smoothie.
Andrew's Cheese Shop
- 728 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
As the name suggests, Andrew’s Cheese Shop is your one-stop shop for all things cheese. Created more than 15 years ago by travel enthusiast Andrew Steiner, this Santa Monica establishment carries a wide range of artisan products sourced from all around the world. Cheese is the focus, but they also feature tinned fish, crackers, olives and, of course, plenty of vino. The wine selection heavily leans local, boasting bold and biodynamic varietals from nearby Santa Ynez Valley and beyond. They even offer cheese club membership that costs $50 a month and includes a monthly delivery of three half-pound blocks of extremely rare cheeses.
Mitsuwa
- 3760 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Upon walking into Mitsuwa, guests are greeted with rows upon rows of sushi, shelves of mochi and a seemingly endless array of Japanese treats. Whether you’re stocking up on spicy noodles or want to grab a few salmon nigiri on the go, Mitsuwa has a futuristic atmosphere that is easy to navigate thanks to the store’s carefully-curated layout and organization. In addition to all of your favorite dry and fresh Japanese ingredients, patrons can also stop by the food court for bento boxes, ramen, udon and more.