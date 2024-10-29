The Best Gourmet Grocery Markets and Stores in L.A.

From Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills to Montana Avenue in Santa Monica, Los Angeles is no stranger to premium shopping and high-end brands. Grocery shopping, however, can be just as elevated an experience, as long as you know where to go. Whether you’re in need of exclusive ingredients imported from Italy or trendy boxes of tinned fish for your next dinner party, gourmet grocery stores are scattered all throughout the city. Though places like Erewhon have made quite the impression due to their unique wellness items, high prices and famous Hailey Bieber smoothie, smaller specialty food markets are equally enticing.

While some markets offer imported goods from Spain and Italy, others work with local farmers and butchers to serve farm-fresh produce and meats. Farmers markets are also an extremely popular place for L.A. locals looking to eat healthy, but the rigid pop-up schedules make them difficult to exclusively shop at—luckily, places like McCall’s Meat & Fish Co. source the exact same goods, so you can shop fresh produce week-round. Whether you’re hoping to elevate your holiday hosting or want to build a charcuterie board made with high-quality cured cuts and cheeses, these are the best gourmet grocery stores and markets in L.A.