The Most Creative Cocktails in Los Angeles and Where to Find Them

Innovation is at the forefront of Uchi’s priorities. This elevated sushi spot has mastered the art of taking something simple and classic and turning it into a work of art—including the cocktails. If a dirty martini is your go-to drink, Uchi’s Dirty Dashi is a must-try. This savory cocktail packs a major umami punch thanks to the use of shiro dashi. Made from a broth base of fish, shiro dashi has a strong flavor that is enhanced by ingredients like bonito flakes and kelp. The house-made Dirty Dashi mix is shaken vigorously with vodka before being strained into a chilled coupe that is garnished with a nori salt rim.