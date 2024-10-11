Where to Find the Most Unique Desserts in Los Angeles

Is there anything better than finishing up a quality meal with a sweet treat? Whether you prefer French favorites like chocolate mousse and crème brûlée or classic all-American cookies and cakes, Los Angeles takes dessert seriously. Between renowned bakeries that create croissants and macaroons that rival what you’d find in Paris to Michelin Guide restaurants that end your meal with a bang, it’s easy to satisfy your sweet tooth in L.A. While there’s nothing wrong with having a soft spot for traditional treats, innovation and creativity have led to some restaurants and bakeries creating unexpected delights that are worth trying.

For many, especially those with a strictly savory palate, dessert is nothing more than an afterthought. Plus, with L.A.’s abundance of top-notch eateries, saving room for dessert can be a task. Thankfully, talented pastry chefs and premier bakers have made it easier than ever to stick around for a final course. From grab-and-go crepes to fine dining-esque cakes at five-star eateries, there really is something sweet for everyone in the City of Stars. Whether you enjoy fruit-forward flavors with tropical notes or creamy and dreamy custards, indulge in the most unique desserts in Los Angeles at these restaurants and bakeries.