Where to Find the Most Unique Desserts in Los Angeles
Between renowned bakeries that create croissants and macaroons that rival what you’d find in Paris to Michelin Guide restaurants that end your meal with a bang, it’s easy to satisfy your sweet tooth in L.A.Read More
Is there anything better than finishing up a quality meal with a sweet treat? Whether you prefer French favorites like chocolate mousse and crème brûlée or classic all-American cookies and cakes, Los Angeles takes dessert seriously. Between renowned bakeries that create croissants and macaroons that rival what you’d find in Paris to Michelin Guide restaurants that end your meal with a bang, it’s easy to satisfy your sweet tooth in L.A. While there’s nothing wrong with having a soft spot for traditional treats, innovation and creativity have led to some restaurants and bakeries creating unexpected delights that are worth trying.
For many, especially those with a strictly savory palate, dessert is nothing more than an afterthought. Plus, with L.A.’s abundance of top-notch eateries, saving room for dessert can be a task. Thankfully, talented pastry chefs and premier bakers have made it easier than ever to stick around for a final course. From grab-and-go crepes to fine dining-esque cakes at five-star eateries, there really is something sweet for everyone in the City of Stars. Whether you enjoy fruit-forward flavors with tropical notes or creamy and dreamy custards, indulge in the most unique desserts in Los Angeles at these restaurants and bakeries.
Where to Find the Best Desserts in Los Angeles, from Ice Cream Shops to Italian Restaurants
- Cassata Siciliana at Stella West Hollywood
- Exotic Mousse Cake from Artelice Patisserie
- Banana Pudding Tiramisu at Cento Pasta Bar
- Ube Cheesecake at Merois
- Fried Milk at Uchi West Hollywood
- Banana Pudding at Magnolia Bakery
- Princess Cake at Quarter Sheets Bakery
- Crème Brûlée Crepe at Millet Crepe
- Saffron Pistachio Ice Cream from Saffron and Rose
- Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery
Cassata Siciliana at Stella West Hollywood
- 8899 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Stella West Hollywood is a Michelin Guide collaboration between restaurateur Janet Zuccarini and chef Rob Gentile. From crudos carved tableside to su filindeu, the rarest pasta in the world, dinner here is an unforgettable experience, but it culminates with the stunning Cassata Siciliana dessert. This decadent piece of art is handcrafted by pastry chef Domenico Giammarella; the bright green base is adorned with white ribbons of icing before it’s topped with Amarena cherries and candied Cara Cara orange peels. The finished product looks like something you’d find on Marie Antoinette’s dessert table, and the interior is filled with a rich yet balanced blend of pistachios, chocolate chips and creamy ricotta.
Exotic Mousse Cake from Artelice Patisserie
- 11301 W Olympic Blvd UNIT 123, Los Angeles, CA 90064
- 117 N San Fernando Blvd., Burbank CA 91502
Thanks to the ultra-flaky croissants and Parisian-worthy macaroons, Artelice Patisserie is one of the best bakeries in Los Angeles. Both the West L.A. and Burbank locations feature bright, elegant interiors that showcase colorful mousse cakes through glass display cases. Each treat at this dessert shop is just as beautiful as it is delicious, but the Exotic is a vibrant and tropical fusion of flavors. The egg-shaped treat features a trim of shredded coconut with a sugar flower decal on top, but inside, a pistachio sponge cake sits under a mango, passion fruit and banana insert. Creaminess and flavor are then enhanced with a pineapple, coconut, lemon and passion fruit mousse.
Banana Pudding Tiramisu at Cento Pasta Bar
- 4921 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Caught a craving for handmade pasta and one of the best Caesar salads in the city? Cento Pasta Bar is a West Adams staple by chef Avner Levi. Though it started off as a popular pop-up, the modern Italian joint has continued to thrive at its permanent location that features a romantic patio outside and a lively chef’s counter inside. For the savory portion of your dinner, start with the Gem Caesar before ordering the spicy Pomodoro and grilled orata as your mains. At dessert, indulge in the unique banana pudding tiramisu, which is made with Kalua-Nilla wafers. Each bite is beyond creamy, and while you certainly get a hint of banana, the fruit does not overpower the delicate mascarpone or coffee flavors.
Ube Cheesecake at Merois
- 8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Merois by Wolfgang Puck sets a glamorous backdrop with sweeping city views through floor-to-ceiling windows, shiny stretch ceilings and patterned blue and pink furnishings. Located at the Pendry West Hollywood, Merois is the ideal place for a date night on the Sunset Strip, with a menu inspired by French, Southeast Asian and California cuisine. You can’t go wrong with raw bar items like the hamachi tostada and bluefin tuna, but the crispy rice crab salad is a balanced blend of savory and zesty that pairs perfectly with a crisp glass of Sancerre. Don’t forget to save room for the ube cheesecake—this purple, Basque-style cheesecake has subtle hints of coconut and vanilla and is served on top of a pink coconut cream spread.
Fried Milk at Uchi West Hollywood
- 9001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Created by James Beard Award‑winning chef Tyson Cole, Uchi is a non-traditional Japanese restaurant that serves up innovative nigiri creations alongside unique warm and cold plates. Though you’ll obviously come for the sushi, don't be surprised if you stay for dessert. Whether you’re popping in for their happy hour omakase or are dining a la carte at dinner, the fried milk dessert is a must-order. Plated like an abstract work of art, Uchi’s fried milk blends a variety of textures and tastes to create a balanced ice cream dessert that avoids being too sweet. Inspired by the nostalgic flavor of cereal milk, this dish is made with vanilla custard, salted fudge and a toasted blondie.
Banana Pudding at Magnolia Bakery
- 8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Nothing compares to a cup of banana pudding at the legendary Magnolia Bakery. This NYC transplant is located on West Third Street near The Grove, making it the perfect place for a sweet treat in between shopping sprees. While you can also order an array of cupcakes and cookies, the banana pudding, which has been a signature item since 1996, steals the show thanks to its use of fresh bananas, classic vanilla wafers and unparalleled pudding. The classic is hands down the most popular, but you can also try the red velvet or chocolate hazelnut banana puddings.
Princess Cake at Quarter Sheets Bakery
- 1305 Portia St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Since opening in 2022, Quarter Sheets has become one of the most locally-loved pizza joints in Echo Park. Helmed by chef-owners Aaron Lindell and Hannah Ziskin, this retro pizza parlor in Southern California specializes in pan-style pizzas that are baked to order and made with top-notch ingredients. From classic pepperoni to a vodka-sauce pie, the pizzas are comforting and hearty, but it is Ziskin’s beloved cakes that round out your meal. Her signature princess cakes have created quite a cult following. This stunning pastry features layers of cream, custard, chiffon cake and jam that are then coated in a pastel marzipan exterior. Whether you’re taking a slice to-go or pre-ordering an entire cake, be sure to keep this treat refrigerated until you’re ready to enjoy it.
Crème Brûlée Crepe at Millet Crepe
- 2011 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
- 330 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Millet Crepe combines two of the most beloved French desserts—crepes and crème brulée. With two locations in Los Angeles, one in Little Tokyo in DTLA and one in Sawtelle, locals and visitors are able to cure their sweet tooth on the go with these delicious, hand-held treats at this dessert spot. The most popular option is the classic, which is high-quality custard and your choice of fillings such as fresh fruit or Nutella. The custard top is then sprinkled with sugar and torched to crisp perfection. Those hoping to switch things up can opt for more creative crepes like the matcha mochi crepe or strawberry shortcake.
Saffron Pistachio Ice Cream from Saffron and Rose
- 1387 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Located in Westwood, Saffron and Rose is the ultimate place in L.A. for 100 percent organic Persian ice cream. The dynamic ice cream flavors are created using premium ingredients from all over the world, such as guava from Brazil, ube from the Philippines and vanilla from Madagascar. The signature saffron and pistachio is made from Golden saffron, rosewater and toasted pistachios; you can also get it in ice cream sandwich form. These beloved and traditional Persian flavors melt in your mouth with a hint of spice, while the nuts provide a nice crunch.
Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery
- 40 W Green St, Pasadena, CA 91105
S’mores lovers need to put Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery at the top of their Los Angeles restaurant bucket list. This spacious neighborhood eatery by chefs Vanessa and Thomas Tilaka Kalb is known for its cozy vibes, with exposed brick walls, a vine-covered patio and an open kitchen. After snacking on gourmet cheeses, tinned fish and hand-made pastas, opt for the s’mores cocoa taco for dessert. Reminiscent of the nostalgic Choco Taco, a graham cracker pizzelle dish is filled with a dark chocolate and toasted marshmallow center. The shell is also adorned in peanuts, offering a nutty aftertaste that complements the s’mores flavors. The restaurant is also known for its premium homemade soft serve ice cream.