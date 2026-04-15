The Best L.A. Restaurants Debuting in April

From Chinatown to Porter Ranch, these are L.A.’s most anticipated restaurant openings this month.

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By Allie Lebos

While we’ve enjoyed a mostly sunny spring with little rain, Los Angeles has been showered with a plethora of new restaurants. As we settle into April, let’s revisit some of March’s most exciting culinary happenings

Fast-casual Mexican concept Loqui expanded with a new location on La Brea, while Juliet in Culver City launched a new daytime concept called Petite Juliet, focused on coffee, pastries, light lunch and apéro offerings. Duke’s Malibu reopened to much praise following its 14-month closure following the Palisades Fire. Brand new debuts in Silver Lake included Afro-Caribbean Amiguita and Milanese-style Bar Di Bello, while nearby Echo Park welcomed the return of sports bar The Holloway. West Hollywood also got a new Vienna-born Italian restaurant, Viva La Mamma, specializing in Neapolitan pizzas and pastas.

This month, a bar by Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett is making itself at home in DTLA, and Westlake’s popular food hall-like eatery Neighborly is setting up shop in Brentwood. The Jinya brand is also expanding with a more upscale flagship location in West Hollywood, and a prominent Santa Barbara Spanish spot is getting a sister concept in Culver City. From Chinatown to Porter Ranch, these are L.A.’s most anticipated restaurant openings of April.

L.A.'s Most Noteworthy Restaurant Openings: April 2026

Mitsi

  • 1737 Naud Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Chinatown will welcome its swankiest new spot for bites and tipples on April 17. While Mitsi’s identity was developed as a bar concept, this elegant watering hole, owned by Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett, also serves a solid selection of sushi. The 50/50 martini with gin, dry vermouth, tomato and cilantro is a must for savory sippers, and classic cocktails like the Negroni are anything but traditional. Mitsi’s rendition features a palo santo-smoked gin, prickly pear amaro and umeshu. Pair these drinks with halibut sashimi, bluefin tuna sashimi and a couple of temaki hand rolls.

Mitsi. Patrick Huy

Jinya West Hollywood

  • 826 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Founder Tomo Takahashi is expanding his brand with a flagship dining concept in the heart of West Hollywood. Like most of its sister concepts, Jinya will offer a variety of Japanese bites and sushi, but the focus will be on a more elevated experience rooted in live-fire cooking. Tender cuts and an array of grilled seafood will take center stage, ready to be enhanced by a premium bottle of sake or one of Jinya’s signature cocktails. Doors are set to open on La Cienega Boulevard on April 17.

Jinya West Hollywood. Jinya Holdings

Picala

  • 3321 S La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

In mid-April, the owners behind Santa Barbara’s renowned Spanish restaurant Loquita are opening a sister concept on the outskirts of Culver City. Picala will fuse the comforting flavors of Spain with farm-fresh California produce, yielding balanced yet dynamic dishes curated by chef Luis Sierra. The upcoming space is quite large, featuring a main dining room with 135 seats and an outdoor patio with another 45 seats. Though the full menu has yet to be released, expected items include a handful of traditional tapas along with more signature highlights like Bilbao sausages with caramelized onions and sherry and a suckling pig topped with a bright orange blossom chimichurri.

Neighborly Brentwood

  • 11754 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

Westlake Village’s Neighborly expanded to its newest location in Brentwood on April 11. Rather than a traditional sit-down dining service, the multi-restaurant kitchen and marketplace offers a diverse culinary experience showcasing a variety of cuisines. If you’re in the mood for pizza, head to the counter at Palermo Pizza Club and grab a 48-hour fermented, Sicilian-style crust pie. Other options include Mini Kabob, which specializes in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean fare, salads and sandwiches at What’s Gaby cooking and New American bites at Mixtape.

Neighborly Brentwood. Neighborly

Salina

  • 20005 Rinaldi St, Suite 120, Porter Ranch, CA 91326

On April 2, the owners behind the Arts District’s Michelin-starred Camphor quietly opened Salina, an Italian-Mediterranean restaurant in Porter Ranch. Tall ceilings with exposed, white beams add an industrial component to the otherwise elegant space, which features white marble tables, leather banquettes and a vintage photo booth where you can commemorate your visit. Menu highlights range from spicy calamari with grilled Sichuan peppers to pastas like ricotta ravioli with sage and wood-fired pizzas.

Salina. Salina

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