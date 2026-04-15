The Best L.A. Restaurants Debuting in April

While we’ve enjoyed a mostly sunny spring with little rain, Los Angeles has been showered with a plethora of new restaurants. As we settle into April, let’s revisit some of March’s most exciting culinary happenings.

Fast-casual Mexican concept Loqui expanded with a new location on La Brea, while Juliet in Culver City launched a new daytime concept called Petite Juliet, focused on coffee, pastries, light lunch and apéro offerings. Duke’s Malibu reopened to much praise following its 14-month closure following the Palisades Fire. Brand new debuts in Silver Lake included Afro-Caribbean Amiguita and Milanese-style Bar Di Bello, while nearby Echo Park welcomed the return of sports bar The Holloway. West Hollywood also got a new Vienna-born Italian restaurant, Viva La Mamma, specializing in Neapolitan pizzas and pastas.

This month, a bar by Mumford & Sons’ Ben Lovett is making itself at home in DTLA, and Westlake’s popular food hall-like eatery Neighborly is setting up shop in Brentwood. The Jinya brand is also expanding with a more upscale flagship location in West Hollywood, and a prominent Santa Barbara Spanish spot is getting a sister concept in Culver City. From Chinatown to Porter Ranch, these are L.A.’s most anticipated restaurant openings of April.