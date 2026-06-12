The Best New L.A. Restaurants to Try in June
L.A.’s culinary scene is heating up this month, including Enrique Olvera’s latest opening and a second location of one of the city’s buzziest pizzerias.Read More
L.A.’s June happenings are set to revolve around the FIFA World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium, but once the hype and fandom die down, local Angelenos will be left with a handful of new restaurant openings to frequent. Before diving into what’s coming, let’s look back at a few establishments that made their mark at the end of May.
Orange County chef Sanjay Rawat opened his first Los Angeles restaurant, Brick Lane, in the Arts District, bringing his wood-fired tandoor oven to the neighborhood. West Hollywood welcomed new rooftop hotspot Blondie on Melrose, and New York City’s Bad Roman officially made itself at home in the 90210. The city also got a new Jewish delicatessen called Mish, helmed by chef Eric Greenspan on La Brea.
In June, places like Sora Temaki Bar, Bacari and Pizzeria Sei are expanding with new locations. Wally’s has also kicked off summer with a grand opening in Malibu, while brand-new spots like San Damian and Caravan Cantina are treating Westside locals to a taste of modern Mexican cuisine. Though it’s not technically a new opening, it’s worth noting that Alta Adams has returned from a four-month closure with a revamped menu and style. From Abbot Kinney and Palms all the way down to Long Beach, these are L.A.’s most exciting June openings.
The Best New L.A. Restaurants to Try in June
San Damian
- 1025 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
On June 3, Venice officially welcomed chef Enrique Olvera’s San Damian on Abbot Kinney. This mariscos-focused eatery is a more seafood-forward version of Olvera’s successful DTLA restaurant Damian, bridging California’s farm-fresh seasonal produce with fresh fish from the Pacific. The space is simple yet stylish, using neutral tones and bohemian accents to create a laid-back, beachy ambiance. Enjoy starters like aguachile, ceviche and tuna tostadas before moving on to larger plates such as the kanpachi al pastor and carne asada.
Sora Temaki Bar Brentwood
- 906 S Barrington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
After finding success at The Original Farmers Market in Beverly Grove, Sora has expanded with a second location in Brentwood. The new (and much larger) space maintains the same clean, sleek look thanks to its predominantly cream-colored palette and light wooden accents. For the best experience, sit at the temaki bar and enjoy watching the chefs make each bite before placing it directly in front of you on your own personal hand roll holder. There is also a large patio space out front, along with booth seating lining the walls inside. Start with the yellowtail sashimi and spicy tuna crispy rice before ordering your desired selection of temaki. Can’t-miss hand rolls include the seared nodoguro, black miso cod and toro truffle jalapeño.
Bacari Long Beach
- 5620 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
For years, Bacari has been taking over Los Angeles one neighborhood at a time. Now, the Mediterranean-inspired chain has moved even further south with a new outpost in Long Beach. This two-story space is reminiscent of the popular Silver Lake location, offering indoor and outdoor seating across a design-forward setting, complete with rustic decor, vintage details and plenty of cozy corners. Expect the same small plates you love, along with the creative cocktail program and a curated list of world-class wines.
Pizzeria Sei
- 10700 Tabor St, Los Angeles, CA 90034
One of L.A.’s most talked-about pizza spots is opening a second location before the end of June. Pizzeria Sei, which specializes in Neapolitan-style pies with a Japanese twist, is debuting a new outpost in the Palms. The original location has extremely limited seating, so most customers opt for takeout. At the new location, however, the goal is to accommodate more in-person dining, and they will also launch a more robust, high-end wine list to match. Whether you get a classic Margherita or the rich prosciutto-and-egg-topped Bismarck, expect a perfectly puffy crust every time. Don’t forget to start with the standout Caesar salad.
Wally's
- 23465 Civic Center Way #750, Malibu, CA 90265
Wally’s is continuing to grow its wine-focused empire with a new setup in Malibu. Located at the high-end Cross Creek Ranch shopping center, Wally’s Malibu offers open-air dining along with a grab-and-go gourmet market. Guests can explore more than 4,000 different bottles of wine and spirits, along with a premium selection of caviar, artisan cheeses and imported goods. Those looking for a more traditional full, sit-down meal can expect Wally’s staples like the signature cheeseboard, wood-oven-baked brie and wagyu smash burger.
Caravan Cantina
- 8639 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
On June 5, West L.A.’s Hotel June celebrated the opening of its latest on-site dining concept. Caravan Cantina is a Baja-inspired taqueria and bar located just across from the sun-drenched pool deck. Order a frozen margarita or an ice-cold Pacifico while snacking on a shareable spread of crispy fish tacos, octopus aguachile and chips and salsa. Caravan Cantina also serves a solid Golden Hour menu featuring $5 tacos, half-off cervezas and $10 house cocktails.