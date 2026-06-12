The Best New L.A. Restaurants to Try in June

L.A.’s June happenings are set to revolve around the FIFA World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium, but once the hype and fandom die down, local Angelenos will be left with a handful of new restaurant openings to frequent. Before diving into what’s coming, let’s look back at a few establishments that made their mark at the end of May.

Orange County chef Sanjay Rawat opened his first Los Angeles restaurant, Brick Lane, in the Arts District, bringing his wood-fired tandoor oven to the neighborhood. West Hollywood welcomed new rooftop hotspot Blondie on Melrose, and New York City’s Bad Roman officially made itself at home in the 90210. The city also got a new Jewish delicatessen called Mish, helmed by chef Eric Greenspan on La Brea.

In June, places like Sora Temaki Bar, Bacari and Pizzeria Sei are expanding with new locations. Wally’s has also kicked off summer with a grand opening in Malibu, while brand-new spots like San Damian and Caravan Cantina are treating Westside locals to a taste of modern Mexican cuisine. Though it’s not technically a new opening, it’s worth noting that Alta Adams has returned from a four-month closure with a revamped menu and style. From Abbot Kinney and Palms all the way down to Long Beach, these are L.A.’s most exciting June openings.