L.A.’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings for March
The first quarter of the year is flying by—it’s hard to believe that March is almost halfway done. Since the first day of 2026, Los Angeles has been welcoming new eateries left and right, and the restaurant scene shows no sign of slowing down in March. Before diving into the handful of highly anticipated openings set to open this month, let’s take a look back at some recent revamps and inceptions.
At the end of February, popular cafe Sqirl expanded its offerings with an elevated and hip dinner service. The menu features everything from beef tartare and squid-stuffed shrimps to seasonally-driven entrées with a rotating selection of fish and steak. The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills also decided to extend its swanky Veil and Velvet speakeasy through May, offering a special “Girl Dinner” experience served on a silver platter with items like caviar-stuffed olives and caviar-topped chicken nuggets. Other notable openings from February include fine-dining Lielle and high-end Italian concept Baldi at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.
This month, L.A. is getting one of Napa Valley's best burger joints, a DTLA seafood market that doubles as a hand roll bar and an intimate Afro-Latin eatery in Silver Lake. From the long-awaited Sushisamba in West Hollywood to an elevated Thai concept at Westfield Century City, these are L.A.’s most exciting restaurant openings for March.
L.A.'s March Restaurant Openings
Amiguita
- 3510 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
On March 11, Dominican chef Alejandro Eusebio is bringing the former Ruby Fruit space in Silver Lake back to life with Afro-Latin eatery Amiguita. The menu, which focuses on the vibrant flavors of Eusebio’s childhood, is centered around a Mibrasa charcoal oven. Most dishes will be served family-style, and though the Cuban Mibrasa Vaca Frita is a main course highlight, other noteworthy dishes include the grilled mussels, Yaniqueque Stracciatella and fresh yellowtail tiradito. Eusebio’s longtime collaborator, Mara Herbkersman, will be leading the team as general manager and beverage director, creating a unique selection of fermented cocktails, small-batch wines and Caribbean beers.
Sushisamba
- 639 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Originally expected to open in summer 2025, Sushisamba is finally making its long-awaited debut in West Hollywood on March 17. This trendy, modern sushi spot has been a household name across the world since 1999, and this opening marks the brand's first return to the United States in over a decade. The Japan-meets-Brazil menu is also influenced by Peruvian flavors, resulting in fusion fare ranging from tempura-fried small plates and taquitos to ceviches, sashimis and robata-grilled skewers. You’ll also find a solid selection of hearty main courses like Japanese A5 wagyu and moqueca mista, but if you’d rather stick with sushi, there are several signature rolls, hand rolls and chef-driven nigiri platters to explore.
Miznon West Third Street
- 8370 West Third Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Fast-casual Miznon is bringing its popular pita sandwiches to Beverly Grove on March 14. After success with his Grand Central Market outpost in DTLA, Israeli chef Eyal Shani is ready for the next step with his 28th Miznon location opening. Miznon West Third will also offer more dishes than its downtown predecessor, giving L.A. locals a true understanding of what the brand has to offer. When it comes to the in-pita sandwiches, highlights include the falafel burger, chicken schnitzel and fried egg-topped “amburger.” Can’t-miss out-of-pita dishes range from the ratatouille plate to the slow-cooked beef and roots stew.
Joint Seafood & Uoichiba
- 600 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012
At the end of March, Joint Seafood & Uoichiba is launching a dynamic seafood experience in DTLA. Joint Seafood, the largest and most advanced dry aging fish facility in the world, is partnering with hand roll bar Uoichiba to create a unique market-meets-restaurant concept. Owned and operated by Liwei Liao, aka the "Dry-Aged Fish Guy," the space will house a multifaceted dry-aging fish hub and cafe in addition to the hand roll bar and seafood market.
Very Thai
- 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90067
Spanning a stylish 5,000-square-foot venue in the Westfield Century City mall, Very Thai is landing in Los Angeles on March 12. Though the brand has been popular across Asia for almost 30 years, this international expansion is a major milestone, and L.A. locals are lucky to have easier access to this modern interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine. In addition to classics like pad Thai and Thai-style fried chicken, must-order dishes include the grilled prime beef with Thai sauce, coffee ribs and crispy soft-shell crab.
Gott’s Roadside
- 6333 W 3rd St #706, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Gott’s Roadside is a NorCal classic that officially made its way to Beverly Grove on March 6. The casual burger stand can be found at the Original Farmers on West 3rd and Fairfax, serving up unique handhelds and sandwiches alongside simple burgers. The green chile cheeseburger is a great option for those who like a little spice, but if you prefer chicken tenders, there are four different renditions to choose from, including a vegan option. Diners can also branch out with an array of tacos, salads and hot dogs served alongside fried sides ranging from Brussels sprouts to onion rings.