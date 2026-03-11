The first quarter of the year is flying by—it’s hard to believe that March is almost halfway done. Since the first day of 2026, Los Angeles has been welcoming new eateries left and right, and the restaurant scene shows no sign of slowing down in March. Before diving into the handful of highly anticipated openings set to open this month, let’s take a look back at some recent revamps and inceptions.

At the end of February, popular cafe Sqirl expanded its offerings with an elevated and hip dinner service. The menu features everything from beef tartare and squid-stuffed shrimps to seasonally-driven entrées with a rotating selection of fish and steak. The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills also decided to extend its swanky Veil and Velvet speakeasy through May, offering a special “Girl Dinner” experience served on a silver platter with items like caviar-stuffed olives and caviar-topped chicken nuggets. Other notable openings from February include fine-dining Lielle and high-end Italian concept Baldi at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

This month, L.A. is getting one of Napa Valley's best burger joints, a DTLA seafood market that doubles as a hand roll bar and an intimate Afro-Latin eatery in Silver Lake. From the long-awaited Sushisamba in West Hollywood to an elevated Thai concept at Westfield Century City, these are L.A.’s most exciting restaurant openings for March.